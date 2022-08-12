Read full article on original website
LDWF Agents Cite Zachary Man for Closed Season Deer Hunting
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Zachary man for alleged an alleged deer hunting violation in East Baton Rouge Parish on Aug. 11. Agents cited Darious M. Johnson, 32, for hunting deer during a closed season. Agents received a tip that Johnson recently harvested a deer...
Shine Veterinary Services offers mobile care for large animals
LAPLACE — Dr. Keely Shine has always had a special place in her heart for large animals. She’s been riding and showing horses her whole life, and her rural upbringing often brought her in contact with dairy cows, goats, sheep and other farm animals. A recent graduate of...
SCSO seeks help identifying subject
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a male subject that trespassed in a backyard in Luling. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, just after 10:00 am, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of Lakewood Drive in Luling, LA for a report of a male subject trespassing in the backyard.
Detectives Investigate Shooting at LaPlace Business
Detectives with the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred at a LaPlace business and left two men injured. On Thursday, August 11, 2022, about 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 600 block of West Airline Highway in LaPlace in reference to gunshots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers canvassed the area, and no victims were located. Subsequently, officers were dispatched to a local hospital in reference to two male subjects injured during a shooting.
