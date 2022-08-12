ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, OH

WTAP

Obituary: Wilkinson, Norman Rush

NORMAN RUSH WILKINSON, 84, of Marietta, Ohio, went home to glory on August 12, 2022, in the company of his wife and daughter, at the Central Ohio Hospice Center in the Ohio State University Hospital, after a long and extensive illness. NORMAN was born on March 1, 1938, in Whipple, Ohio, to William Warden Wilkinson and Helen Irene (Warren) Wilkinson Sipe. He was the grandson of William and Anna (Gutheil) Warren and Harry and Della (Green) Wilkinson.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Camden Clark holds flag raising ceremony on campus

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - About eight months ago Camden Clark lost the ability to fly flags due to broken flag poles. “I never knew flag poles could break but we dealt with it. It took eight months but I’m glad we are here today,” CEO Steve Altmiller said.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Relay for Life held an event in Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - People turned out for the Washington County Relay for Life Saturday to raise money for cancer research. The event was Dr. Seuss themed with the title One Wish, Two Wish, I Wish, You Wish for a Cure. Music filled the air, people got pictures with the Grinch, and teams fundraised for the cause. Relay organizer Tim Bonnette shared how it brings the community together.
BELPRE, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Stafford, OH
State
Indiana State
City
Troy, OH
City
Lowell, OH
City
Lewisville, OH
City
Shadyside, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Moodispaugh, William Bill

William “Bill” Moodispaugh, 75, of Little Hocking, Ohio, died on August 15, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born August 15, 1947, and was the son of the late Joseph and Emma Henry Moodispaugh. He was a member of the Gospel Baptist Church at Torch, Ohio. He was a disabled Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He had been an auctioneer and had collected coins since he was 15 years old. He loved antique cars. He retired from Elkem as an electrician. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, who were very special to him.
LITTLE HOCKING, OH
WTAP

Marietta College prepares for freshmen move-in day

Summer officially comes to an end for some students this week. Marietta College will be welcoming its new students Friday for move-in day. Butler street will be shut down to help with traffic and other activities. Tom Perry is Vice President for communications and brand management at Marietta college. He...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Marietta College adding scholarships for its Esports program

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Esports program at Marietta College is getting the chance to provide $2 thousand scholarships to members on the team. The program’s head coach, Derek Games says that this opportunity for students will be something that not only adds more members, but can continue to improve this young department.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg Homecoming returns to town Aug. 19-20, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg homecoming will return to town on Friday for the 37th year. The homecoming first came to town in 1984 and it has changed since then. VP of the homecoming, Chuck Lipps, says they have worked to add variety to the homecoming so everyone can...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Person
Tom Robinson
WTAP

Obituary: West, Jeremy Ken

Jeremy Ken West, (42) of New Matamoras, OH died Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was the son of James J. West Sr. and Cheryl Holpp West. He was a chemical operator at Solvay in St Marys, WV, and a 1998 graduate of Frontier High School. On...
MATAMORAS, OH
WTAP

Football Frenzy First Look: Ritchie County Rebels

ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - In this Football Frenzy First Look, the Ritchie County Rebels discussed how their summer work has been following their first ever football state championship, as well as their hopes for this upcoming season. The Rebels are fresh off their Class A State Title and are looking...
ELLENBORO, WV
WTAP

Ritchie Co. Schools looks to fill vacancies in the district

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ritchie County Schools is coming off of a year where it ranked eighth in the state for reading, science and math assessments. Including the high school and elementary schools ranking fifth and sixth, respectively. However, superintendent Jim Brown says that the district is looking to...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Grewell, Walter Lee (Walt)

Walter Lee (Walt) Grewell, 86, of Vienna, son of the late Ira and Jessie (Definbaugh) Grewell, passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2022. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia (Thomas) Grewell, and his sister and brother-in-law, Janet (Grewell) Shuman and Terry Shuman.
VIENNA, WV
#The Stellar Care Center
WTAP

School zone safety begins as the school year approaches

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the school year approaches school zones will become active again. Vienna Police Chief, Mike Pifer, gives suggestions on how to properly navigate through a school zone. He suggests leaving early for your morning commute so you aren’t pressured to rush to your destination, prepping your...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Football Frenzy First Look: Wirt County Tigers

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - In this Football Frenzy First Look, the Wirt County Tigers discussed their goals for this upcoming season as well as how they have progressed through the summer. We are two weeks through the month of August which means two weeks through high school football camps. The...
ELIZABETH, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Stehly, Patricia Ann

Patricia Ann Stehly, 89, of Lowell, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 24, 1933, in Lowell, Ohio, to William Nicholas and Eleanor Mary (Dyar) Lang. Pat was a graduate of Lowell...
LOWELL, OH
WTAP

Wood County Schools open their doors to students and families

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood county Schools opened their doors Tuesday night to students and their families with a Back to School open house. The Schools’ Open house are a way for faculty, students and their families to kick off the new year. Students get their new schedules, meet...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WTAP

Temporary closure coming to the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A temporary bridge closure is coming at the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge as sections of the new bridge deck are being poured. According to a news release, the bridge will be closed from midnight to noon on August 17, 18, and 19. These closures will allow construction...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Springer, Judith “Judy” Marie

Judith “Judy” Marie Springer, 80, of New Matamoras, OH, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at her son’s residence in Parkersburg, WV. She was born on April 4, 1942, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Helen Marie Finnie Taylor. Judy graduated from Matamoras High School in 1960. She was the assistant treasurer at Frontier High School for over 20 years.
MATAMORAS, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Hudson, Roger M.

Roger M. Hudson, 78, of Belpre, passed away on August 12, 2022. He was born May 8, 1944, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Walter C. Hudson and Anna McPeek Hudson Stewart. Roger graduated from Belpre High School in 1962, where he was a basketball player. He attended Marietta College. For 40 years, he was in the insurance business in the state of West Virginia and Southern Ohio, and he was manager for John Hancock. Roger was a Chartered Life Underwriter and a Chartered Financial Consultant. He was very active in Belpre, was on many Civic boards, was past president of the Belpre Chamber of Commerce, and was past president of the Belpre Jaycees.
BELPRE, OH

