Obituary: Wilkinson, Norman Rush
NORMAN RUSH WILKINSON, 84, of Marietta, Ohio, went home to glory on August 12, 2022, in the company of his wife and daughter, at the Central Ohio Hospice Center in the Ohio State University Hospital, after a long and extensive illness. NORMAN was born on March 1, 1938, in Whipple, Ohio, to William Warden Wilkinson and Helen Irene (Warren) Wilkinson Sipe. He was the grandson of William and Anna (Gutheil) Warren and Harry and Della (Green) Wilkinson.
Williamstown National Guard members were deployed to Kentucky for rescue efforts
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the recent flooding in Kentucky local Williamstown National Guard members were deployed to Kentucky to help with the search and rescue of flooding victims. Sgt. Alex Santana and other members were deployed to travel via helicopter through Kentucky to rescue those impacted by the flooding.
Camden Clark holds flag raising ceremony on campus
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - About eight months ago Camden Clark lost the ability to fly flags due to broken flag poles. “I never knew flag poles could break but we dealt with it. It took eight months but I’m glad we are here today,” CEO Steve Altmiller said.
Relay for Life held an event in Belpre
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - People turned out for the Washington County Relay for Life Saturday to raise money for cancer research. The event was Dr. Seuss themed with the title One Wish, Two Wish, I Wish, You Wish for a Cure. Music filled the air, people got pictures with the Grinch, and teams fundraised for the cause. Relay organizer Tim Bonnette shared how it brings the community together.
Obituary: Moodispaugh, William Bill
William “Bill” Moodispaugh, 75, of Little Hocking, Ohio, died on August 15, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born August 15, 1947, and was the son of the late Joseph and Emma Henry Moodispaugh. He was a member of the Gospel Baptist Church at Torch, Ohio. He was a disabled Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He had been an auctioneer and had collected coins since he was 15 years old. He loved antique cars. He retired from Elkem as an electrician. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, who were very special to him.
Marietta College prepares for freshmen move-in day
Summer officially comes to an end for some students this week. Marietta College will be welcoming its new students Friday for move-in day. Butler street will be shut down to help with traffic and other activities. Tom Perry is Vice President for communications and brand management at Marietta college. He...
Marietta College adding scholarships for its Esports program
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Esports program at Marietta College is getting the chance to provide $2 thousand scholarships to members on the team. The program’s head coach, Derek Games says that this opportunity for students will be something that not only adds more members, but can continue to improve this young department.
Parkersburg Homecoming returns to town Aug. 19-20, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg homecoming will return to town on Friday for the 37th year. The homecoming first came to town in 1984 and it has changed since then. VP of the homecoming, Chuck Lipps, says they have worked to add variety to the homecoming so everyone can...
Obituary: West, Jeremy Ken
Jeremy Ken West, (42) of New Matamoras, OH died Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was the son of James J. West Sr. and Cheryl Holpp West. He was a chemical operator at Solvay in St Marys, WV, and a 1998 graduate of Frontier High School. On...
Football Frenzy First Look: Ritchie County Rebels
ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - In this Football Frenzy First Look, the Ritchie County Rebels discussed how their summer work has been following their first ever football state championship, as well as their hopes for this upcoming season. The Rebels are fresh off their Class A State Title and are looking...
Ritchie Co. Schools looks to fill vacancies in the district
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ritchie County Schools is coming off of a year where it ranked eighth in the state for reading, science and math assessments. Including the high school and elementary schools ranking fifth and sixth, respectively. However, superintendent Jim Brown says that the district is looking to...
Obituary: Grewell, Walter Lee (Walt)
Walter Lee (Walt) Grewell, 86, of Vienna, son of the late Ira and Jessie (Definbaugh) Grewell, passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2022. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia (Thomas) Grewell, and his sister and brother-in-law, Janet (Grewell) Shuman and Terry Shuman.
School zone safety begins as the school year approaches
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the school year approaches school zones will become active again. Vienna Police Chief, Mike Pifer, gives suggestions on how to properly navigate through a school zone. He suggests leaving early for your morning commute so you aren’t pressured to rush to your destination, prepping your...
Football Frenzy First Look: Wirt County Tigers
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - In this Football Frenzy First Look, the Wirt County Tigers discussed their goals for this upcoming season as well as how they have progressed through the summer. We are two weeks through the month of August which means two weeks through high school football camps. The...
Obituary: Stehly, Patricia Ann
Patricia Ann Stehly, 89, of Lowell, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 24, 1933, in Lowell, Ohio, to William Nicholas and Eleanor Mary (Dyar) Lang. Pat was a graduate of Lowell...
Wood County Schools open their doors to students and families
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood county Schools opened their doors Tuesday night to students and their families with a Back to School open house. The Schools’ Open house are a way for faculty, students and their families to kick off the new year. Students get their new schedules, meet...
Temporary closure coming to the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A temporary bridge closure is coming at the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge as sections of the new bridge deck are being poured. According to a news release, the bridge will be closed from midnight to noon on August 17, 18, and 19. These closures will allow construction...
Obituary: Springer, Judith “Judy” Marie
Judith “Judy” Marie Springer, 80, of New Matamoras, OH, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at her son’s residence in Parkersburg, WV. She was born on April 4, 1942, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Helen Marie Finnie Taylor. Judy graduated from Matamoras High School in 1960. She was the assistant treasurer at Frontier High School for over 20 years.
Obituary: Hudson, Roger M.
Roger M. Hudson, 78, of Belpre, passed away on August 12, 2022. He was born May 8, 1944, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Walter C. Hudson and Anna McPeek Hudson Stewart. Roger graduated from Belpre High School in 1962, where he was a basketball player. He attended Marietta College. For 40 years, he was in the insurance business in the state of West Virginia and Southern Ohio, and he was manager for John Hancock. Roger was a Chartered Life Underwriter and a Chartered Financial Consultant. He was very active in Belpre, was on many Civic boards, was past president of the Belpre Chamber of Commerce, and was past president of the Belpre Jaycees.
Peer Solutions gets ready for their 7th annual Parkersburg Memorial Walk
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the seventh year in a row Peer Solutions Behavioral Health will host their Memorial Walk. The walk is held for people who members of our community who have lost family members due to an overdose. The event is a free event that will have food,...
