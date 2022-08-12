Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
Fire wrecks vegetable stand in Solon
SOLON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A vegetable stand caught fire in Cortland County. Sunday morning, firefighters responded to Maybury Road in the Town of Solon. Officials say a veggie stand was found fully engulfed in flames. The scene was reportedly cleared shortly after 7:30 AM. Authorities say the blaze was...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
No One Injured After Transformer Explosion on Henry Street Over the Weekend
No injuries were reported after a transformer exploded underground next to the Verizon building on Henry Street this past Saturday, August 13th. According to the Binghamton Fire Department Facebook Page, firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and building fire at 64 Henry Street and found smoke coming from grates in the sidewalk.
Binghamton Woman Dies in Afton Motorcycle Crash
A motorcyclist who collided with a passenger vehicle in Afton Sunday, August 14 has died. Authorities have confirmed to News Channel 34 that 53-year-old Julie Lawton of Binghamton was killed when her motorcycle hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Route 7. The driver of the Jeep was not injured. New...
Binghamton Fire Department Reports No Injuries in Downtown Verizon Building Explosion
What could have been a catastrophic situation with an explosion at a downtown Binghamton business over the weekend remarkably ended with no injury and minimal damage. According to reports by the City of Binghamton Fire Department posted on social media, an explosion and fire Saturday afternoon, August 13 at the Verizon Building on Henry Street can be traced to a possible transformer problem in the basement of the building.
Explosion at Binghamton Verizon
An explosion in downtown Binghamton over the weekend damaged some electrical equipment but did not cause any injuries.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Former Endicott and Owego Police K9 Passes Away
A police K9 that spent the majority of her career in Endicott has passed away. According to the Southern Tier Police Canine Association Incorporated Facebook page, K9 Tarah was born in November 2007 and worked with the Endicott Police Department from 2008 to 2020 and the Owego Police Department from 2020 until she passed away on Monday.
Hundreds without power after FedEx truck crashes into utility pole in Clay
Update: As of 4:30 p.m., most customers’ power had been restored, according to National Grid. Clay, N.Y. — More than 600 people in Clay were without power after a FedEx truck crashed into a utility pole shortly after 2 p.m. Monday. The truck crashed into the pole near...
Kubota UTV stolen from Windsor School District
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for help from the public about information regarding a Kubota UTV that was stolen from the Windsor School District.
Ithaca police looking for restaurant wallet thief
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are asking for help in finding a man accused of stealing a restaurant worker’s wallet over the weekend. Ithaca Police responded to a restaurant in the 100 block of West State Street around 5:00 p.m. for a report a theft. A worker at the restaurant told police that […]
Fatal motorcycle crash on Route 7 in Afton
Yesterday, at approximately 5:44 p.m., law enforcement responded a fatal motorcycle crash on State Route 7 in the Village of Afton.
16-year-old arrested for handgun possession in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A 16-year-old male was arrested earlier this week for the possession of a loaded handgun in Elmira, according to the Elmira Police Department. On August 15, 2022, officers from the Elmira Police department conducted a field interview with a 16-year-old male in the 300 block of Wallace Place after reports that […]
One Charged, One at Large in Cortlandville Copper Theft
A Cortlandville man is facing a felony Grand Larceny charge while another remains at large following the theft of copper wire from an asphalt and paving business on Route 11. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say 43-year-old Joshua Morris was arrested last Thursday, August 11 after authorities were called to Suit-Kote Crushed Stone for a report of two people stealing copper wire at the business.
whcuradio.com
IPD Officer Barksdale retires
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A member of the Ithaca Police Department has retired. In December, an agreement was reached between Christine Barksdale and IPD over a discrimination lawsuit, which the newly retired officer filed in January 2020. The agreement allowed Ms. Barksdale, who served 25 years as a police...
Motorcycle pursuit ends with arrest in Broome County
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a motorcycle yesterday, August 15th, that travelled across county lines.
Elmira woman arrested for burglary
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira woman was arrested over the weekend on several criminal charges after she broke into a home, according to the Elmira Police Department. Courtney Simmons, 25, was arrested on August 13, 2022. Elmira Police said that Simmons entered a home by pushing in an air conditioner that was placed in […]
ithaca.com
Shots Fired During Friday Afternoon Ithaca Car Chase
On Friday at approximately 1:23 PM, the Ithaca Police Department responded to the intersection of W Clinton Street and S Corn Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers spoke with numerous witnesses who reported a black SUV with tinted windows chasing a dark blue or purple sports car with the operator of said black SUV firing multiple rounds at said sports car. Both vehicles had left the area prior to Officer arrival.
Central NY student charged with bringing gun onto school bus, police say
Update 1:40 p.m.: The 18-year-old student, accused of bringing a gun on a school bus after school, was attending summer school at East Syracuse Minoa High School, police said. It is unknown if Elijah Cruz Ogando had the gun throughout the school day, Manlius police spokesperson Capt. Tina-Marie Stanton said.
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Police Officer Christine Barksdale Retires After 25 Years of Service
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Members of the Ithaca Police Department gave a final salute to a fellow officer on her last day with the department. On Monday, officer Christine Barksdale officially stepped down from the Ithaca Police Department. She is retiring after 25 years with the department. Family, friends, and...
Ithaca delivery driver stabbed while waiting for order
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A delivery driver was stabbed while waiting outside restaurant to pick up order. On Saturday, 08-13-22, at approximately 8:43 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of a stabbing that had occurred in the 100 Block of West Green Street. Upon arrival Officers located the victim who had sustained a […]
ithaca.com
Suspect Sought For Theft Of Wallet At Restaurant
On Saturday, 08-13-22, at approximately 5:05 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of a theft that had occurred in the 100 Block of West State Street. Upon arrival Officers located the victim who was also the employee of the restaurant at the incident location. The victim reported that prior to calling the police an unidentified male entered the restaurant and asked for a glass of water. The employee retrieved the glass of water and provided it to the suspect who drank the water before exiting the restaurant and leaving the area in an unknown direction.
