Man sets out to walk every Boston neighborhood to reconnect with old friends

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

Man gets out to walk every Boston neighborhood 02:07

BOSTON -- An author is kicking off an ambitious journey to walk every neighborhood in Boston. Patrick Maguire said the walks will raise money for Make-A-Wish Foundation Massachusetts and Rhode Island and Stride for Stride.

He's partially inspired by the pandemic to get up and outside, to learn more about the city and its iconic neighborhoods.

"I want to rekindle relationships with everyone that I've promised to meet up and have a cup of coffee (I'm a tea drinker) but a cup of coffee or a drink. And walking is one of the best ways to reconnect with old friends and I hope to meet some new friends along the way in the neighborhoods of Boston. It's getting me away from the computer and it's a fresh start," Maguire said.

Maguire is starting at the Wood Island MBTA stop in East Boston next Tuesday morning. He plans to cover about half the neighborhood -- just over 13 miles -- and then he'll cover the other half at a later date.

All are welcome to join Maguire as he canvasses every neighborhood. He expects the whole process will take up to two years and 650 miles.

