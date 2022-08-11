Read full article on original website
Related
POLITICO
Former Democratic Rep. Filemón Vela's campaign gave $4,000 to Liz Cheney as she fights for survival in Wyoming.
He appears to be the first Democratic lawmaker to give to the Wyoming Republican. What happened: Former Democratic Rep. Filemón Vela (Texas) gave $4,000 to the reelection bid of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) several months after resigning from Congress, according to Federal Election Commission records. He appears to be...
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Comments / 0