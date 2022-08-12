Trump Calls for Release of Warrant as Speculation Mounts about Documents Related to Nuclear Weapons

The fog of mystery that surrounds the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago could soon resemble a mushroom cloud. At least, that’s according to the Washington Post, which reported: “Classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items” agents sought at President Trump’s compound.andamp;nbsp;

Citing “people familiar with the investigation,” the Post added that its sources “did not offer additional details about what type of information the agents were seeking, including whether it involved weapons belonging to the United States or some other nation.” It is not known if any such classified material was found.

Mr. Trump responded by saying, “Nuclear Weapons is a hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a hoax.” He also labeled the agents who spent hours at Mar-a-Lago “sleazy” and decried the “unAmerican, unwarranted and unnecessary raid and break-in.” He suggested incriminated evidence was planted on the premises.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

Separately, the New York Times reported that the search targeted “some of the most highly classified programs run by the United States,” including “special access programs,” which include “extremely sensitive operations carried out by the United States abroad or for closely held technologies and capabilities.”

The Times went on to claim that “allowing highly classified materials to remain at Mr. Trump’s home could leave them vulnerable to efforts by foreign adversaries to acquire them,” according to unnamed “government officials.”

Even as speculation surged over the nature of what the FBI was looking for at Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump said on his Truth Social platform that he was encouraging the immediate release of those documents. He added: “Release the documents now.”

Mr. Trump’s enthusiasm for disclosing the search warrant comes after Attorney General Garland announced at a press conference that the Department of Justice would move to unseal those documents due to “substantial public interest in this matter.” DOJ cited the public’s “clear and powerful interest in understanding what occurred” in its filing.andamp;nbsp;

Judge Bruce Reinhart, who has been handling the investigation thus far, yesterday told the DOJ that it had until 3 p.m. on Friday to confer with Mr. Trump’s attorney regarding the fate of the warrant. With Mr. Trump’s intentions now broadcast publicly, the warrant will likely soon follow.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;