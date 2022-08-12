Read full article on original website
Get Those Rides Ready for Cruise Night in Abilene on October 15th
Earlier this year, we decided to host Cruise Night twice a year, instead of just once. Well, it's now time for the Fall Cruise Night, so get ready for an afternoon and evening of classic cars, live music, and more. Our 2022 Fall Cruise Night will take place on Saturday,...
This Years Rock and Roar Was Welcomed With the Birth of a Baby Giraffe
The Abilene Zoo staff has been preparing for this day for months, and it's not that day but rather this day and they both happened on the same day. Needless to say, the Abilene Zoo Staff was very busy. You're probably wondering, what is he talking about? First off the...
Abilene’s Paramount Theater Has a Rich History Behind It
If you grew up in Abilene and or went to school in Abilene there's a good chance that you've been to the historic Paramount Theatre at 352 Cypress in downtown Abilene. The first thing that catches everyone's eyes is when the lights go down the stars come out on the ceiling.
Do You Recognize These 10 Famous Abilene Christian University Alumni?
There are many reasons that attract folks to Abilene. Jobs, Dyess Air Force Base, the people, the nightlife, I could go on and on. Abilene has definitely grown since I've lived here last. New businesses and stores, even new districts in town. But what about the universities in Abilene? Are...
The Benefit Rock and Roar Returns to the Abilene Zoo Featuring Sister Hazel
Get ready Abilene for a night of fun and rockin' entertainment featuring Sister Hazel, an American alternative rock band that hails from Gainesville, Florida. Their sound is very unique, it's folk rock, mixed in southern rock with some classic rock sprinkled in. Sister Hazel is the featured entertainment for the...
Grammy Award Winning Rodney Crowell Brings His Word for Word Tour to Abilene
Rodney Crowell country and pop-music industry singer-songwriter is coming to Abilene. Rodney managed to score five number one hit songs on the Hot 100 Billboard Charts. Ironically it was all from one album he recorded in 1988 titled "Diamonds And Dirt." Crowell wrote all the songs and produced the album himself.
Abilene’s Ariel Hutchins Releases New Video for “Stuck” and It’s Incredible
One of the Abilene area's hidden gems is Ariel Hutchins, but she won't be "hidden" much longer after you hear this new tune. Ariel has been making a name for herself in the Texas Country world with songs like "The Cowboy He Will Be" and "Wine Won't Work". She also teamed up with our own Mark Powell for a duet called "Tequila for Two".
Top 10 of the Rudest Things I’ve Seen in Abilene Churches
Sunday mornings are set aside for a bunch of things. Bacon sizzling and the smell of coffee brewing, family get-togethers, NFL on the television, and for most of us worship and going to church. Many of the Abilene families that I know take their faith and worship seriously. Reverence is...
Abilene’s Mack Eplen’s Best Kept Secret is Not a Secret Anymore
After dinner a few nights ago, I asked my wife if she ever craves a dessert after dinner, to which she answered "yes, I wished I could just go through the Mack Eplen's drivateria and order their Lemon Ice Box Pie." To which I answered, "I would love to have...
It’s a Night of Country Rock With the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band September 8TH
The Country Rock group that is coming to perform at this year's West Texas Rehab Centers benefit summer show is the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. They'll perform on Thursday, September the 8th, and the Abilene Convention Center. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band ruled the country radio airwaves in the '80s...
Abilene Beware: If You See Money On Your Windshield – Do Not Touch It
Anybody that knows me knows that I'm real big on "the more you know". If you're like me you like being informed and making educated decisions. That's why when I come across something useful that I didn't know, I love to share it. I mean, after all, it helps everyone involved.
Here Are the Closest Marijuana Dispensaries to Abilene, Texas
The fact that you clicked the link when reading that headline, means you're my kind of people. Even though marijuana isn't legal in Texas, you still want to enjoy the green goodness that comes straight from our earth. Obviously, that means traveling to a state where the hippie cabbage is...
The 11 Most Trusted Veterinarians in the Abilene Area
Pets are just the best, aren't they? They're a lifeline for many of us. Emotionally and otherwise. Cats, dogs, parakeets, it doesn't matter. For most of us, pets are considered family members. I know that was the case for my house growing up. I knew a family who had all of their pets cremated and their urns on the mantle. Pets are serious business.
Drive In Theatres Are Alive and Well – Check Out These 10 Close To Abilene
Drive-Ins. Talk about a flashback. They were a staple to many of us growing up. The main means of entertainment on a Saturday night. Load up the car and let's go. Some of my fondest childhood memories involve the $5.00 carload. Of course, I'm sure that amount has varied over the years.
Wanna Gamble? These Are the 3 Casinos Closest to Abilene, Texas
About the only gambling legal in the State of Texas is the lottery and dog/horse racing, so if you're looking for games like Blackjack, Roulette, Hold'em, or even slot machines then you'll have to travel outside of the Lone Star State for that kind of fun. Gambling is a multi-billion...
Take a Look at These 17 Odd Abilene Items You’ll Find on Amazon
So I was really bored at work the other day and started "window shopping" on Amazon when I decided to search the website using the keyword "Abilene". You know, I did this just to see what would come up in the results. Well, first off, lots and lots of cowboy...
With Gun Sales Down the Texas Gun Show Is Bringing More Vendors to Town
With Texas making the top 5 of Most Guns Purchased in America in 2021, now in 2022 gun purchases in America are dropping drastically. That's not the case in Texas as purchases may have dropped a little in the first half of this year in comparison to last year's record-setting sales.
Top 10 of the Buggiest Cities in and US and Texas is Hit Hard
Well, nobody really particularly cares for them. Unless perhaps you study them and really love your job. In fact, for most folks, they're just a perky nuisance. Bugs. Big ones, small ones. Ones that fly, ones that crawl. It seems like they're everywhere you look. The summertime months are still...
Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra Welcomes Their New Executive Director
Abilene's Philharmonic Orchestra (APO) has just revealed who their new Executive Director is. The former Abilene Philharmonic Executive Director (ED), Kevin Smith told the APO board of directors that he was stepping down because he had accepted a position with Artis-Naples a center for the arts in Southwest Florida. Smith...
Shane Smith & the Saints are Coming to Abilene to Play Potosi Live
You might not know this, but seeing Shane Smith & the Saints in concert is just the concert you've always wanted to see in Abilene and they'll be playing Potosi Live on August 19th. Now that's a pretty bold statement there, Cotton. Why yes it is. Look, I've been to...
