One of the Abilene area's hidden gems is Ariel Hutchins, but she won't be "hidden" much longer after you hear this new tune. Ariel has been making a name for herself in the Texas Country world with songs like "The Cowboy He Will Be" and "Wine Won't Work". She also teamed up with our own Mark Powell for a duet called "Tequila for Two".

ABILENE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO