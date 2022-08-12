Read full article on original website
Argument leads to fatal stabbing; Monroe man charged with Murder
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 15, 2022, shortly before 10:30 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on the 2600 block of Railroad Avenue in reference to a stabbing. During their investigation, officers discovered that an argument between two individuals took place where Jeron Wade allegedly pulled a knife, stabbing the victim. According […]
Stabbing leaves one dead in Monroe, suspect arrested
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating a stabbing they say happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2022. Officers say they responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Railroad Avenue in reference to the stabbing. They say the initial investigation showed that two...
Monroe woman arrested; accused of assaulting deputy for handicap placard
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a driver was illegally parked in a handicap parking space at the Pecanland Mall. According to the deputy, the driver was allegedly using another person’s handicap placard. Once the driver […]
West Monroe Police to conduct impaired driving and occupant protection checkpoint
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From August 19, 2022, to September 5, 2022, the National Drive Sober Mobilization campaign will take place and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission provides overtime funding to impaired driving and occupant protection laws. During these extra enforcement periods, West Monroe Police will increase saturation patrols. On Saturday, August 27, 2022, […]
Monroe Police arrest suspect wanted for the North 21st Street fatal shooting
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/11/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 11, 2022, shortly after 6 AM, Monroe Police arrested Rufus Sellers at a residence on the 900 block of Beverly Street in Monroe, La. According to police, Sellers was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
Monroe man accused of stealing cigarettes in drive-thru window; arrested
According to the victim, they chased and struck the suspect and they both fell on the roadway. The suspect dropped the stolen merchandise and left the scene.
2 men found shot on Gordon Ave. in Monroe, reward offered
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police in Monroe are investigating an early morning shooting that sent two people to the hospital. According to the Monroe Police Department, it happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2022. MPD says officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Gordon Avenue....
Monroe Police responds to Gordon Avenue shooting; 2 victims in serious but stable condition
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 11, 2022, shortly before 5 AM, Monroe Police responded to a shooting that occurred on the 2600 block of Gordon Avenue in Monroe, La. According to police, they located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital and were listed in serious […]
Monroe man and woman arrested; allegedly sold narcotics to undercover agent
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit conducted a narcotics investigation. During the investigation, an undercover agent contacted 29-year-old Samantha Marie Thomas to purchase Oxycodone. According to authorities, Thomas allegedly agreed to sell narcotics to the agent and advised the […]
If You See Police Do This With Their Lights This Is What It Means
I Have Always Wondered Why Police Vehicles Face Us With Blue Lights Shining Bright In the Middle of the Night. If you've ever driven down I-20 chances are you've been blinded by the light and no I'm not talking about Manfred Mann's Earth Band's hit. Why do police officers do this? It's something that irritates me to no end. Especially if I drive up on the bright lights at night.
One person dies and 2 injured after Calhoun fatal crash
CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 9, 2022, around 5:45 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on the 300 block of Griggs Road in Calhoun, La. According to deputies, the investigation indicated that the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned. Three individuals […]
MISSING TEEN: West Monroe Police searching for 14-year-old, last seen on August 4th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for 14-year-old Alajai Wallace who was reported as a runaway juvenile on August 4, 2022. Wallace was last seen wearing blue, pink, and purple hair. According to officers, Wallace has been in contact with her family; however, she refuses to return home. If […]
El Dorado father speaks out after losing two sons to gun violence
UNION COUNTY, Ark.(KTVE/KARD)–A South Arkansas family is grieving the tragic loss of two sons that were shot and killed on account of gun violence. “Me and my family, and my mother, are basically heartbroken. This is the second son we have lost to the streets of el dorado. As of now, I’m helping out with […]
South Arkansas Christian rapper, J2W, seeking donations to provide free CDs to youth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Local Christian rapper Johnathan Wofford, known professionally as J2W, will celebrate his 19th anniversary making music at a concert this weekend in El Dorado. “I always said music is power. We know what is at hand and it’s time for a change in our communities,” said...
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
hreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish.
Evening Forecast – Tuesday, August 16th
West Monroe, LA – (08/16/22) Most around the ArkLaMiss staying dry this afternoon, but a few storms were able to fire up in Southern Arkansas. An approaching surface low pressure, and associated warm front, will bring storm activity further south for the next couple of days. A few isolated...
NBC 10 News Today: Get Prepped for a Healthy and Productive School Year
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — School is back in session. That being said, it’s time for students and parents to get prepped for a healthy and productive school year. For more information, be sure to watch the video above.
Louisiana School Makes ESPN’s List of Worst Football Teams
An ESPN computer program has analyzed the data and based on its programming has determined that one of the five worst college football teams in the nation is a Louisiana school. Now, that's a tough pill to swallow from a state that has a long and storied tradition of putting winners on the gridiron.
