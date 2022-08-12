ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MyArkLaMiss

Argument leads to fatal stabbing; Monroe man charged with Murder

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 15, 2022, shortly before 10:30 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on the 2600 block of Railroad Avenue in reference to a stabbing. During their investigation, officers discovered that an argument between two individuals took place where Jeron Wade allegedly pulled a knife, stabbing the victim. According […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Stabbing leaves one dead in Monroe, suspect arrested

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating a stabbing they say happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2022. Officers say they responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Railroad Avenue in reference to the stabbing. They say the initial investigation showed that two...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman arrested; accused of assaulting deputy for handicap placard

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a driver was illegally parked in a handicap parking space at the Pecanland Mall. According to the deputy, the driver was allegedly using another person’s handicap placard. Once the driver […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe Police to conduct impaired driving and occupant protection checkpoint

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From August 19, 2022, to September 5, 2022, the National Drive Sober Mobilization campaign will take place and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission provides overtime funding to impaired driving and occupant protection laws. During these extra enforcement periods, West Monroe Police will increase saturation patrols. On Saturday, August 27, 2022, […]
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police arrest suspect wanted for the North 21st Street fatal shooting

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/11/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 11, 2022, shortly after 6 AM, Monroe Police arrested Rufus Sellers at a residence on the 900 block of Beverly Street in Monroe, La. According to police, Sellers was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
KNOE TV8

2 men found shot on Gordon Ave. in Monroe, reward offered

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police in Monroe are investigating an early morning shooting that sent two people to the hospital. According to the Monroe Police Department, it happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2022. MPD says officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Gordon Avenue....
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man and woman arrested; allegedly sold narcotics to undercover agent

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit conducted a narcotics investigation. During the investigation, an undercover agent contacted 29-year-old Samantha Marie Thomas to purchase Oxycodone. According to authorities, Thomas allegedly agreed to sell narcotics to the agent and advised the […]
K945

If You See Police Do This With Their Lights This Is What It Means

I Have Always Wondered Why Police Vehicles Face Us With Blue Lights Shining Bright In the Middle of the Night. If you've ever driven down I-20 chances are you've been blinded by the light and no I'm not talking about Manfred Mann's Earth Band's hit. Why do police officers do this? It's something that irritates me to no end. Especially if I drive up on the bright lights at night.
MyArkLaMiss

One person dies and 2 injured after Calhoun fatal crash

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 9, 2022, around 5:45 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on the 300 block of Griggs Road in Calhoun, La. According to deputies, the investigation indicated that the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned. Three individuals […]
myarklamiss.com

Evening Forecast – Tuesday, August 16th

West Monroe, LA – (08/16/22) Most around the ArkLaMiss staying dry this afternoon, but a few storms were able to fire up in Southern Arkansas. An approaching surface low pressure, and associated warm front, will bring storm activity further south for the next couple of days. A few isolated...
WEST MONROE, LA

