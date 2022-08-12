ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FanSided

These are the 5 Most Exciting St. Louis Cardinals Prospects

The St. Louis Cardinals have drafted and developed at an elite level over the last few seasons, and now have a bunch of exciting prospects. The St. Louis Cardinals find themselves in the thick of a division title race and may be positioning themselves now as a dark horse contender for the 2022 World Series. With vastly improved starting pitching, two MVP candidates in the middle of the order in Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, and a great mix of young and veteran talent, the Cardinals have the pieces to win right now.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night

Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Which five Cleveland Browns players are most likely to be cut tomorrow

Five players who won’t be on the Browns’ regular season roster after tomorrow. The Cleveland Browns have to be at 85 players tomorrow afternoon, which means five players have to go. Now, I’m only listing four to be cut, as an injury to one player may allow the Browns to place him on injured reserved, opening up a roster spot but keeping the player.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

This Kevin Durant trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers is among the worst

The Cleveland Cavaliers trading for Kevin Durant is generally a bad idea, but this trade takes the cake. I don’t want Kevin Durant. He’s old, slow, has a history of injuries, and has a terrible attitude. Yes, he’s still a very good scorer but he’s proven that in his prime he can’t win an NBA title without Steph Curry. So why would the Cleveland Cavaliers overpay to get him, especially with his history of being a disaster of a teammate and player?
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
CBS Sports

49ers surprisingly cut former first-round pick who played in just one game for San Francisco

Like all NFL teams, the 49ers have to have their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and they started that process one day early by making a surprising cut. The team announced on Monday that it has released Darqueze Dennard, who was in a competition to be the team's starting nickel back. Dennard is a former first-round pick who was selected 24th overall by the Bengals in 2014. After six seasons in Cincinnati, Dennard moved on to Atlanta for the 2020 season before jumping ship to the Giants in 2021.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Should the Browns sign veteran center JC Tretter?

For now, the Browns are turning to Ethan Pocic. The 27-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Browns in March to compete with Harris for the starting job at center, or at least provide experienced depth behind him. The former Seahawk started 40 of the 57 games he appeared in with Seattle, and could be an effective stop-gap option in the middle of the Browns’ highly-touted o-line in Harris’ absence.
CLEVELAND, OH
Joc Pederson
FanSided

FedEx St. Jude Championship purse: Payout by player, finishing position

Breaking down the FedEx St. Jude Championship payout for the 2022 tournament to see the prize money every player will win in the first playoff event. Previously a WGC event before it was a staple in the regular season, the FedEx St. Jude Championship was elevated in the 2022 PGA Tour season to the first event in the FedExCup Playoffs, which teed off this week from TPC Southwind in Memphis. And it was a drama-filled and tight tournament.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Cal Raleigh in Mariners' Monday lineup

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Raleigh is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Raleigh for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Owen Miller sitting for Cleveland in Game 2

The Cleveland Guardians did not list Owen Miller in their lineup for Game 2 of their Monday doubleheader with the Detroit Tigers. Miller will take a seat as the Guardians head into the second leg of their doubleheader against the Tigers. Josh Naylor will start at first base and bat cleanup for the Guardians.
CLEVELAND, OH
#Veteran#The Cleveland Guardians#The American League#Rbi
numberfire.com

Tim Locastro starting for New York Sunday

New York Yankees infielder Tim Locastro is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Locastro is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. In 34 plate appearances this season, Locastro has a .194 batting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Cardinals host the Rockies to begin 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (51-66, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (63-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-8, 4.84 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.37 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -238, Rockies +194; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve leading off in Houston's Tuesday lineup versus White Sox

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is starting in Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Altuve will man second base after Mauricio Dubon was shifted to center field and Jake Meyers was given a breather on the road. In a matchup versus Chicago's right-hander Dylan Cease, our models project...
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Guardians' Tyler Freeman starting at third base in Game 2 Monday

The Cleveland Guardians will start Tyler Freeman at third base in Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Freeman will start at third base in Game 2 Monday and will bat ninth against the Tigers. Jose Ramirez will switch to designated hitter and Nolan Jones will take a seat. Freeman has...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Mets call up huge prospect as push to hold off Braves heightens

The New York Mets are calling up prospect Brett Baty for the rest of their series with the Braves as they try to hold the NL East lead. It wasn’t long ago that New York Mets fans were excited because one of their top prospects (No. 2 to be exact) Brett Baty made the move from Double-A to Triple-A. But after only six games following that move to Syracuse, he’s set to make his major league debut.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Browns Coach Shares A Surprising Nick Chubb Comment

The running game has been the Cleveland Browns‘ bread-and-butter for the last few seasons. It’s hard to fault the team for using that attack to the fullest because of their stacked rotation with D’Ernest Johnson, Kareem Hunt, and Nick Chubb. But what’s scary is that their ace...
CLEVELAND, OH
