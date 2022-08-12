Read full article on original website
wraltechwire.com
Community members and groups find a home at the Gig East Exchange
This article was written for our sponsor, Gig East. Even as the world opens back up, remote work is here to stay. In fact, a poll from Gallup found that 45% of U.S. employees were working from home in some capacity during 2021, and nine in ten of those workers wanted to maintain a level of remote work in the future.
thenewsprogress.com
Document disposal issues continue; Taylor calls for investigation against Moss
Town Councilperson Ben Taylor made the motion, at the Monday night Town Council meeting, that fellow Councilperson Shep Moss be required to turn over all documents, photos, etc. related to the document disposal issue under the Freedom of Information Act. A second came from Joseph Taylor. With little discussion the Council voted in favor of the motion with Honeycutt, Graham, and Moss voting no.
'It's not OK.' DOT worker's son preaches safe driving in work zones following mother's death on the job
Sims, N.C. — Thomas Ramirez said he's numb following the death of his mother, Anna Bradshaw, a state Department of Transportation worker. Bradshaw was killed last Friday when a car hit her as she directed traffic around a fallen tree. He said his mother was a simple woman that...
'He was the best': Family, friends react to Wilson brothers killed while eating breakfast at Hardees
Fresh flowers are taped to a utility pole outside of Wilson Iron Works, where brothers Clay and Chris Ruffin worked.
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department and his family "suffered a devastating fire in their home because of malfunctioning junction box" on Aug. 7. Fortunately, the fire department was able to respond in time and keep the home from becoming a total loss. But Crisp's family will be displaced for the next six months, at least, while repairs are made.
rrspin.com
RRPD brings back Safety Pup program for seventh year
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is continuing its Safety Pup program for the seventh year. The Safety Pup program is designed for children in grades pre-K through fifth and is done in conjunction with the National Child Safety Council. “We are pleased with the materials and services provided by the...
rrspin.com
Roanoke Rapids City Council August 16 agenda
The Roanoke Rapids City Council regular meeting will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Lloyd Andrews City Meeting Hall, 700 Jackson Street, Roanoke Rapids, NC. The public is invited to attend. The agenda is in the gallery below.
rrspin.com
Harvey Fleetwood Coggins Jr.
Harvey Fleetwood Coggins, Jr. 61 of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022. He was born in Halifax County in 1961 to the late Harvey Fleetwood Coggins, Sr. and Helen “Jan” Jeanette Harris Coggins. Harvey was a 1979 graduate of Roanoke Rapids High School....
wcti12.com
NC DOT worker killed while on road duty; man later charged
SIMS, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a Department of Transportation worker was killed when a vehicle struck her as she directed traffic around a fallen tree. A man was later arrested and charged with fleeing the scene. The patrol says 60-year-old Anna Bradshaw worked in...
Check Out These School Supply Drives In The Area
It’s time for the kids to head back to school. Here’s a list of some area school supply drives. Want your event added to the list? Email Karen Clark at kclark@radio-one.com The Daniel Center for Math and Science 2nd Annual Back To School Bash Saturday, August 20th at 12pm 735 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh […]
rrspin.com
Enfield man faces murder count in Sunday park shooting
An Enfield man is in jail without the opportunity after he was charged with the murder of a person with whom he had a lonstanding beef. Undray L. Batts Jr., 27, also faces a count of discharging a firearm in the town limits in the Sunday shooting death of Orrick Parker, who is also from Enfield, town police Chief James Ayers said.
rrspin.com
Timothy Robin Davis
Timothy Robin Davis, 59, died August 20,2021, at ECU Health North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids. Mr. Davis was born, March 2, 1962, in Halifax County, NC, son to the late Raymond L. Davis, his father, and mother, Glady’s Simmons Davis. He is survived by his mother, Gladys Simmons Davis;...
rrspin.com
Two wanted for Conway area B&Es in custody
Two Bertie County men wanted by the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office in breaking and entering cases in the Conway area are in custody. Captain Patrick Jacobs said Jailk Lassiter of Windsor was arrested by the Ahoskie Police Department on August 13 on related breaking and entering charges. According to...
cbs17
Police hunt for gunman who shot man midday in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are hunting for the person who shot a man in Rocky Mount midday. The Rocky Mount Police Department said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Jaison Jones, 27, was listed in stable condition at ECU Medical on Tuesday...
WITN
DOT employees honor worker killed in hit & run accident
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Department of Transportation employees in Wilson today honored one of their own who was killed last week in a hit & run accident. Anna Bradshaw died while she was warning drivers about a fallen tree on U.S. 264 Alternate Friday morning near Sims. Authorities...
cbs17
Police looking for suspects in string of drive-by shootings in Scotland Neck
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police are working to find the suspects in a drive-by shooting Friday morning. They say it’s the latest of several targeted drive-by shootings in the area over the past several weeks. At about 11:40 a.m., police were called to the scene...
Two brothers killed when SUV slams into Hardee’s restaurant in North Carolina, cops say
Police are investigating the crash.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
B&E suspects: Two arrested; one remains at large
JACKSON – Two of the three suspects linked to recent residential break-ins in the Conway area have been arrested. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jailk Lassiter, age 22 of Windsor, was arrested Saturday (Aug. 13) by the Ahoskie Police on related breaking and entering charges. Lassiter was jailed under a $27,000 secured bond and was scheduled for a court appearance on Aug. 16.
‘His legs are gone’: Hardee’s 911 calls released after crash in Wilson kills 2 brothers
An investigation is underway to determine what caused an SUV to crash into a Hardee's in Wilson.
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Shots fired; drug arrests
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. This morning shortly after 1:30 Officer D. Harrison was in the area of West Tenth and Cedar streets when he observed a man later identified as Isaiah N. Ellis walking. As Harrison approached Ellis to speak with...
