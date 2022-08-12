ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

A Change In ‘Jeopardy!’s Introduction Has Ken Jennings Fans Excited

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GjRXa_0hEpTpdt00

Each episode of Jeopardy! launches with Johnny Gilbert’s voice announcing the contestants and the hosts of the beloved American TV game show. However, since Ken Jennings was brought in with Mayim Bialik to replace Mike Richards, who disgracefully lost his position on the show, one particular detail in Gilbert’s introductory announcements has always bothered and unsettled Jennings’ fans: Ken Jennings was always announced as ‘hosting Jeopardy!‘ while Mayim Bialik is announced ‘the host’ of the show, much to the chagrin of the fans.

One of Jennings’ fans, who was very bothered by the disparity, tweeted in frustration: “If you’re not going to make a choice between Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, can you at least announce them both the same? Enough with the ‘host of’ and ‘hosting’ differentiation. That’s a diss to Ken.” However, one of the executive producers of Jeopardy!, Micheal Davies, has rolled out some good news for Jennings’ fans. Micheal, while responding to the question about how Ken Jennings and Mayim would be introduced when emerging on stage, said, “I have gotten this question a lot, I should have put this in the newsletter. Last season, Mayim – we had a deal with her as the host of Jeopardy!. … I can now officially announce they will be referred to as both the host of Jeopardy!.”

Jennings’ Fans React To The Announcement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HaQEk_0hEpTpdt00
JEOPARDY! contestant and record-breaking winner Ken Jennings, who won 74 straight games and more than $2.5 million during his first run as a contestant on the show, (episodes aired June 2, 2004-November 30, 2004), photographed circa November 2004. ph: TV Guide / courtesy Everett Collection

Many of Jennings’ fans were excited over the announcement that the Jeopardy! champion is now co-host of the TV game show. Some fans expressed their delight and reactions to the news through tweets. One tweeted: “Interesting, I’d always wondered about that. I imagined it was Jennings’s modesty.”

Another fan revealed, “Well, yay for that ‘host of Jeopardy!‘ tweak.” While a third fan simply thanked the announcer for giving a satisfactory answer to the question.

Jennings’ fumbled as Jeopardy! audience cheered

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ThEQ_0hEpTpdt00
GAME CHANGERS, Ken Jennings, 2018. ©Parade Deck Films/courtesy Everett Collection.

While reporting on the performance of Ken Jennings on his first five episodes, some attendees expressed their reservations concerning Jennings’ performance and reported how Jennings handled these concerns with maturity. One attendee wrote, “Ken doesn’t really interact with the audience or take questions during breaks the same way Alex used to. He came down to the front of the stage after the first show’s commercial break to thank the audience for coming. And mentioned it was his first time in front of a Jeopardy audience since his “Greatest of All Time” appearance. And that nobody would have been happier to see guests return than Alex.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gODf_0hEpTpdt00
JEOPARDY! contestant and record-breaking winner Ken Jennings, who won 74 straight games and more than $2.5 million during his first run as a contestant on the show, (episodes aired June 2, 2004-November 30, 2004), photographed circa November 2004. ph: TV Guide / courtesy Everett Collection

Another attendee added, “I feel like he will open up to the crowd with time, but he doesn’t seem comfortable enough to do it the same way that Alex did for so many years. He [Alex] was often cracking jokes during the breaks, which the audience enjoyed. When Ken walked out on stage for the first time, everyone was cheering and hollering so loudly that he fumbled his introduction and stopped, muttering ‘Damn it!’ And apologized for not being used to doing the intro in front of a room full of people. Ken went backstage and taped it again. He nailed it,” the attendee concluded.

Comments / 14

Kelly Varney
3d ago

The only time I watch Jeopardy, if Ken Jennings is hosting it...I hope he gets to host it full time...#KenJennings ❤️

Reply(3)
9
Ruth Veatch
4d ago

Never liked him as a contestant Mr Ego!!! Wil not watch the show when he is hosting. Only complaint with these two. If a contestant is wrong don’t answer No! Respond with sorry that is incorrect.

Reply(1)
6
Related
deseret.com

Reports: ‘Jeopardy!’ has decided who will permanently host the show

More than a year and a half after Alex Trebek’s death, “Jeopardy!” has reportedly reached a decision on who will host the quiz show permanently. “Jeopardy!” will reportedly carry on as it has for most of Season 38, with Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik splitting hosting responsibilities, multiple media outlets are reporting. Throughout this current season, Jennings and Bialik have each taken turns hosting the quiz show for several weeks at a time.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Taylor Swift 'Jeopardy!' Clue Leads to Embarrassment for All Three Contestants

Taylor Swift fans watching the July 20 episode of Jeopardy! were frustrated to see that none of the contestants had the correct response for a clue they all would have gotten. The clue centered on Swift's 2019 hit "You Need to Calm Down," featured on her album Lover. This wasn't the only music-related clue Jeopardy! contestants struggled with last week, as a Paul Simon clue stumped players on Friday.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Divided Over Matt Amodio’s Return for the Tournament of Champions

Back in July, the hit game show Jeopardy! ended its 38th season with many memorable moments. But while the show won’t return until the fall, that doesn’t mean fans aren’t noticing some minor changes to their popular show. With the new season in production, fans tuned in during the first week of August to watch some of their favorite moments of the tournament. But this year, they watched as the lineup changed. Instead of repeats, the executive producer of Jeopardy!, Michael Davies and his team, decided to “handpick six weeks of some of [their] favorite episodes of the season, featuring [the] closest games, super-champions.”
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Johnny Gilbert
Person
Mike Richards
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Niles Crane’s Age At First And Last Appearance On ‘Frasier’ Sitcom Series

Frasier, the classic sitcom that aired for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004, and was, of course, a spin-off of Cheers, served as a continuation of the story of psychiatrist Frasier Crane as played by Kelsey Grammer. On the show, Frasier goes back to his Seattle hometown as a radio show host, reconnecting with his father, Martin, who is a retired police officer, and his younger brother, Niles.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intro#S Voice#American
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Man Frank Sinatra Called ‘The Greatest Singer In The World’

Not many music legends live long, so when there is one in his 90s, still gracefully delighting his fans and followers with his art, he must be celebrated. This is the case of legendary American singer Anthony Dominick Benedetto, professionally known as Tony Bennett who turned 96 on August 3 and was celebrated far and wide by his fans and followers, including several stars and celebrities. The nonagenarian iconic singer is widely respected among his contemporaries and generations following him.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Wow! Young & Restless’ Former Faith Is All Grown Up — See for Yourself

Genoa City alum wears the heck out of a dress on a “magical” milestone night. A lot can happen in a year! It’s been a little longer than that since we last saw Alyvia Alyn Lind as the young favorite, Faith, on Young & Restless and she’s really grown up in her time away… at least it seems that way to those of us who watched her on our television screens since the time she was just a tot.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Many Kids Does Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs Have?

During his time with the NCIS team, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs served as a fatherly presence for his agents, which likely came from his being a dad to one child, a little girl named Kelly. But sadly, his time with her was short. And losing her set the tone for his character’s stoic yet loving personality throughout the series.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Erupt in Rage Over Hall of Fame Inductee Reveal

Jeopardy!‘s recently-concluded 38th season was met with loads of fan rage, most especially connected to its hosting debacle. But now, ahead of its upcoming 39th year, fans have erupted in rage once more. After launching its brand new podcast Inside Jeopardy!, game show officials announced on the platform this year’s inductees into the Jeopardy! Hall of Fame. Two major nominees include longtime host Alex Trebek and the beloved announcer Johnny Gilbert. However, fans are wondering why Alex Trebek’s predecessor, Art Fleming, as well as former announcer Don Pardo, are not on the list.
TV & VIDEOS
The List

The Real-Life Partners Of The General Hospital Cast

If you love soap operas, there's a likely chance that you love "General Hospital." Even if you aren't a super fan, you've probably heard of the series. The classic daytime drama started airing in 1963 and currently holds the record for the longest-running daytime soap opera still in production, according to Newsweek. In addition to its long-standing place in television history, the show is also the winner of an impressive 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series, which is another record the soap opera holds (via Soap Central).
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years

It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suddenly Cut Off as Show Abruptly Goes To Commercial

Viewers of “The View” took notice on Thursday (July 28th) when co-host Joy Behar was suddenly cut off as the daytime talk show abruptly went to commercial. According to The Sun, “The View” co-hosts have been giving their book recommendations this week. Just as Behar was set to share her recommendation, she was cut off. This was due to her running out of time. She didn’t have a chance to recommend both her books. The first book is Mark Seal’s “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” The book is about the making of the iconic 1972 film “The Godfather.”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Rumors of Feud Between ‘American Idol’ Champs Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood Reignite After Album Releases

Since its debut in 2002, American Idol catapulted numerous singers into the mainstream spotlight as they went on to become international superstars. Among some of the most talented winners on the show were none other than original American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. But not far behind her was the talented Carrie Underwood as well. Both being country music stars and American Idol winners, rumors have circulated over the last few years that neither singer cares much for the other and the constant comparison of the two drives them crazy. And with both releasing albums in June, the rumors have once again flourished.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
165K+
Followers
8K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy