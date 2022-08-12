Founded by Rella Fogliano in 2003, MacQuesten Development & Construction Management is a fully vertical Development and Construction Company specializing in Multi-Family and Mixed-Use projects in Westchester and New York City. MacQuesten is a woman-owned business and certified New York State Energy Star Builder. Some of our most notable projects completed include: 22 South West, Mount Vernon; Heritage Homes, New Rochelle; Van Sideren Plaza, Brooklyn, NY; and Mother Arnetta Crawford housing in the Bronx. Currently under construction is 1510 Broadway, Brooklyn and projects in the fully approved project cue include The St Clair, Yonkers and Crescent Manor, Ossining, while 45 Harrison, New Rochelle and 632 South Broadway Yonkers are in the pre-development phase.

