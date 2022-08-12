Read full article on original website
Related
westchestermagazine.com
The Face of High-Quality Mixed-Use Real Estate Developments
Founded by Rella Fogliano in 2003, MacQuesten Development & Construction Management is a fully vertical Development and Construction Company specializing in Multi-Family and Mixed-Use projects in Westchester and New York City. MacQuesten is a woman-owned business and certified New York State Energy Star Builder. Some of our most notable projects completed include: 22 South West, Mount Vernon; Heritage Homes, New Rochelle; Van Sideren Plaza, Brooklyn, NY; and Mother Arnetta Crawford housing in the Bronx. Currently under construction is 1510 Broadway, Brooklyn and projects in the fully approved project cue include The St Clair, Yonkers and Crescent Manor, Ossining, while 45 Harrison, New Rochelle and 632 South Broadway Yonkers are in the pre-development phase.
westchestermagazine.com
A little nice goes a long way
#SeriouslyNice Breeze Week Presented by Breeze Airways™ is here!. Our friends at @breezeairways want to thank Westchester for the warm welcome to Westchester County Airport by introducing #SeriouslyNice Breeze Week. Breeze believes that Westchester County is a beautiful slice of New York. Known for its picturesque towns, quaint villages,...
westchestermagazine.com
5 Must-Have Dishes From Freddy’s in Pleasantville
Freddy’s interior sign. Photo by Andrew Dominick. We stopped by Freddy’s, Pleasantville’s newest restaurant, to grab a bite, and we walked out with (at least) five favorite dishes. Arguably the biggest restaurant buzz right now comes from Pleasantville where Matt and Christina Safarowic have added to the...
westchestermagazine.com
Amy Bender Wins Prestigious WMGA Match Play Championship
Westchester native Amy Bender comes out on top after four days of stroke play and head-to-head competition. Amy Bender of Ardsley CC defeated Lee Ann Lewis on the 31st hole of the 36-hole final to win the WMGA Match Play Championship last week. The 6&5 win capped four days of grueling competition by an elite field of women from the entire NY Metro at The Hamlet Golf and County Club on Long Island.
Comments / 0