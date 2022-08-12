Read full article on original website
Take A Scenic Drive To The Top Of One Of Virginia’s Highest Mountains
Virginia is home to many picturesque mountaintops that pack some seriously gorgeous views. From the Blue Ridge Mountains in the north to the Roanoke Mountains in the south, there are so many high-altitude overlooks to explore here.
Important changes this season Virginia hunters need to know
Hunters who want to take part in a managed deer hunt at a Virginia State Park this Fall will have to make an online reservation to do so. That's new this year.
More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the...
The 16 Most Charming Small Towns in Virginia
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The nation’s capital is great and all, but if you’re looking for a low-key vacation that serves up breathtaking natural...
Raging Flood Inundates Towns in West Virginia; State of Emergency Declared
Flood due to heavy rain once again submerged several towns in West Virginia from Sunday evening to Monday morning, August 14 to August 15. While there were no immediate reports of casualties, the floodwaters affected around hundreds of homes in at least two counties. Furthermore, it also damaged or destroyed...
10 places to go glamping in West Virginia
(WOWK) — An overnight stay in a tent in the wilderness may seem like the perfect getaway for some people, but to others, it’s not so ideal. That’s why there is a whole industry that thrives on glamping, where campers stay the night in luxury treehouses, tent cottages, yurts and more!
West Virginia is 2nd most affordable state to live in
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new WalletHub study named its best states to live in in 2022. The financial website has a history of ranking West Virginia toward the bottom of similar lists it’s made, declaring the Mountain State the worst economy in the country, the least fun state and recently, one of the worst […]
West Virginia Department of Agriculture to conduct black fly aerial treatments on August 16
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will conduct aerial treatments for the biological suppression of black flies on the Greenbrier, New, and Bluestone Rivers starting on Tuesday, August 16. Depending on weather conditions and water levels, the department may continue treatments into Wednesday, August 17.
If you see this bug, environmentalists want you to kill it.
NORFOLK, Va. — Over the weekend, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation took to Facebook to warn people about a wild-looking bug called the spotted lanternfly. "If you see one of these, KILL IT... seriously," the environmental group wrote. The flying, spotted bug is originally from Asia, and is considered an...
West Virginia offering online service to speed REAL ID
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is making it easier for residents to get a REAL ID ahead of the May 3 federal deadline. The department recently announced a new online service that offers a guided path through pre-enrollment and cuts the time spent at the DMV, according to a […]
Damaging floods submerge West Virginia towns
A state of emergency was declared in two counties after 100 homes were heavily damaged, with one county deluged with more rain than normally seen through all of August. The governor of West Virginia declared a state of emergency in two counties Monday after record-setting rainfall caused significant flash flooding overnight, damaging over 100 homes in Kanawha County, washing out bridges and prompting a number of water rescues.
West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 northbound delays in Virginia
Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, Va. during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first work period is for preparation work and the second is for pavement work.
91st Lilly Family Reunion returns to West Virginia
FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — One local family reunion returned to the Mountain State for a weekend of fun. The 91st Annual Lilly Family Reunion came back to the border of Mercer and Raleigh County in Flat Top, West Virginia. This reunion was packed with events for the family all weekend. It included true Lilly […]
Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Virginia and Their Locations
(vik173/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia was founded many years ago. Given its history of the horrific slave trade, civil war, and the aftermath of these events, it's no wonder the state has many haunted locations.
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine to celebrate 50th anniversary at State Fair on August 18
Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the school’s founding at the State Fair of West Virginia on August 18. WVSOM will host activities at its booth under the grandstand from 10:00 am to 9:00pm. Representatives of the WVSOM Clinical Evaluation Center will perform blood pressure checks, offer refreshments and giveaways to fairgoers.
West Virginia gas stations selling crypto at ATMs
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, there is a good chance you have at least heard of Bitcoin (BTC) or some other form of cryptocurrency, but did you know that you could buy it at a gas station in West Virginia? If buying Bitcoin with cash is something you’ve always dreamed of […]
Little-known monument recalls origins of Farley family in W.Va.
PIPESTEM, W.Va.—Of the tens of thousands of people surnamed "Farley" who can claim to hail from southern West Virginia, almost all come from one place—Old Farley, as it was once known, a quiet farm upon which their ancestor, Drewry Farley, settled. Farley and his wife, Mary (Adkins) Farley,...
