Weathermon Resigns As Director Of Senior Citizens Center
Monday, Karon Weatherman announced on her Facebook page that she had quit her job as Director of the Senior Citizens Center after 21 ½ years. She said in her post that she had done something the City didn’t like and had gone against City policy. She said they gave her the option of resigning or being fired.
Registration at PJC-Sulphur Springs
Returning student Addyson Lamb, left, of Sulphur Springs is checking her schedule with PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Office Manager Dana Smock. Registration for fall classes is continuing during August. Fall 1 eight-week and Fall 16-week classes begin on August 29.
Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News
Cardiac Rehabilitation: Your Next Step to Recovery. Cardiac rehabilitation is a medically supervised program helping people with heart problems improve their health and well-being. Cardiac rehabilitation teams may include physicians, nurses, dietitians, physical therapists, or respiratory therapists to provide heart-monitored activity/exercise and education on healthy living. Who may qualify?. You...
Sulphur Springs Meal-A-Day Driver Needed
Meal-A-Day is in desperate need of an in-town route driver for Thursdays. You would pick up the meals at 9:30, and it takes about an hour or so to drive the route. If you could donate a few hours of your time, call Karon Weatherman at 903 885-1661.
Paris – Lamar County Health District
The Paris Lamar County Health District’s latest COVID report published Monday afternoon shows 314 active cases of the virus and one new death from the disease. There were 27 new positive PCR tests and 96 positive Antigen Tests.
Titus County To Receive Rescue Act Money
Titus County will receive $6.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, with $2 million used for road funding. It will keep the county within its planned budget. The four precincts requested $500,000 each for road materials or equipment.
Missing Louisiana Woman Traveled Through Paris-Hugo Area
The OSBI has joined in the investigation of a missing Louisiana woman. Thirty-three-year-old Caitlyn Rose Case left Louisiana on August 4, and her family says they lost contact with her while she was traveling on Hwy 271 between Paris and Hugo. They found her vehicle Friday along the banks of the Kiamichi River south of Fort Towson. Caitlyn Case is 5′5″ and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
City Of Paris Tax Rate Drops
The budget proposed by Paris City Manager Grayson Path includes a one-cent drop in the tax rate to about 44 cents per $100 valuation, with property owner’s tax bill going up, however, because of the increase in property values. The budget includes hiring two new employees and pay raises for staff. They plan several capital improvement purchases.
Paris Police Report For Monday (Aug 15)
Paris Police responded to a theft in the 1900-block of Lamar Ave at 8:33 last Friday morning. Officers identified the suspect as Charles George Bell, Jr. They located Bell in a room with other people, having an outstanding Lamar County felony warrant charging him with the Sex offender’s duty to register. Bell also had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. Bell was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 15, 2022
FOSTER, STEVEN LANE – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. BERRYHILL, CHARLES DWAYNE – DRIVING WHILE LIC INVALID W/PREV CONV OR S. BLACK, DAVID JOE – CCC/MTR-DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=. RAISSEZ, LISA PENNINGTON – MTR – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. GEURIN, MATTHEW ALLEN – JNSI/POSS CS PG 1...
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County arrested 32-year-old Zachary Allen Wheeler of Henderson on a warrant for Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury. They are holding him on a $20,000 bond. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Bianca Haynes of Monticello on an Ouachita County Arkansas warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. She is in Titus County Jail without bond.
Man accused of assaulting father with gun in Paris
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man reportedly hit his father with a pistol in Paris early morning Sunday. Paris Police said they responded to a disturbance involving a firearm in the 500 block of NE 10th Street around 1:30 a.m. According to officers, they located a 41-year-old victim of an assault upon arrival.
Hopkins County Jail Booking
Sulphur Springs police arrested Hannah Rae White on a warrant for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. The warrant was obtained after White allegedly sold some Ecstasy to an undercover police officer. She is being held in the Hopkins County jail in lieu of $20,000 bond.
One Murdered, One Wounded, One In Custody
Paris Police responded to shots fired call in the 300-block of E. Grove Friday morning and found the body of 39-year-old Alicia Marie Turner lying in the yard. Officers located a second victim, Jakellia Turner, with a gunshot wound to her legs, who is the daughter of Alicia. Officers arrested 34-year-old Lilandria Shiaire Bell of Paris. They charged her with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she admitted to the officers that she shot the two victims.
Four taken to hospital after crash in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A major crash in Denison left four people injured. Public Information Officer Emily Agans said it happened at the intersection of Eisenhower and Coffin Street. She said a vehicle was making a left turn when the two cars collided. All four of the people involved were...
Four hurt in crash at Denison intersection
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A two-vehicle crash on Spur 503 near the Sonic Drive-In left one person in serious condition Thursday afternoon. Denison police said the accident happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and West Coffin Street. All four people in the two vehicles...
Paris PD Investigating Homicide
Paris Police responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of E Grove St at 12:15 this (Friday) morning. When officers arrived, they found a 39 year old deceased woman lying in the yard. Officers located a second woman with a gunshot wounds to her legs. Officers arrested 34 year old Lilandria Shiaire Bell, of Paris, and charged her with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she admitted to the officers that she was the person that shot the two victims. Names of the victims are being withheld until the investigation is concluded.
Rains County Escapee Captured
A Rains County Jail inmate who escaped Saturday was captured at about 5:00 pm Sunday by Texas Rangers. Sean Douglas Alsip was transported back to the Rains County Jail without incident. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Monica Robertson is in custody for allegedly assisting in Alsip’s escape.
Paris police arrest report || Aug. 12, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Bell,Lilandria Shiaire – MURDER; AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON.
Affidavit: East Texas woman confessed to faking pregnancy, cutting baby from New Boston mother’s body
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her unborn child from her body confessed to the crime and admitted to pretending to be pregnant in order to claim the baby as her own, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTAL. Texas Rangers are investigating […]
