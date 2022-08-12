Goo Goo Dolls coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Goo Goo Dolls will be performing in Rockford on November 5th at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

The Goo Goo Dolls have sold 15 million albums worldwide, and achieved 16 number one and Billboard Top 10 hits.

Their hits include “Iris,” “Long Way Down,” “Name,” and “Slide.”

The Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum selling band released their 13th studio album, “Chaos in Bloom,” featuring the new song “Going Crazy.”

Tickets go on-sale August 19th at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com and the Coronado box-office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.