South Haven, MI

SOUTH HAVEN EAT & DRINK

SOUTH HAVEN THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

luxury-houses.net

Spectacular $2.495 Million Property in Edwardsburg that Has it all- Magnificent Home-Horsebarn & Indoor Riding Arena

The Property in Edwardsburg situated in highly desirable community with a Blue Ribbon School District and numerous inland lakes, now available for sale. This home located at 23285 Us Highway 12, Edwardsburg, Michigan; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 9,133 square feet of living spaces. Call Dennis Bamber – Cressy & Everett Real Estate – (Phone: 269-782-2877) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Edwardsburg.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
South Haven, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
South Haven, MI
WNDU

Fremont Park Block Party 2

From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. Happening at Mishawaka’s George Wilson Park, there are four 300-foot-long slides perfect for fun for all ages.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Lane restrictions in place on Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County

If your commute takes you through downtown Mishawaka, here is an important traffic alert that you need to know about. Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train in Mishawaka. Updated: 7 minutes ago. The man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. However, he was taken to the hospital...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
#Localevent#Local Life#Blueberries#Riverfront Park#Wine#Blueberry Central Market#A M 2#The Beverage Tent
22 WSBT

"Slide the Hill" event is happening at George Wilson Park in Mishawaka

Mishawaka kicked off it’s "Slide the Hill" at George Wilson Park. There are 4 custom-made 3-hundred-foot slip-n-slides down the tubing hills. There are also foam machines and a live DJ. The city says it's a great way to kick-off the weekend with a one-of-a-kind experience. "We are going to...
WNDU

Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend

(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
95.3 MNC

Events to look forward to in Michiana this weekend

If you’re a Shakespeare super fan, this weekend is for you. Head to the South Bend Civic Theater to see Sense and Sensibility on Friday, August 12 and on Sunday, August 14 Much Ado About Nothing is playing. The showing starts each day at 7 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m.
SOUTH BEND, IN
travelawaits.com

How To Spend A Perfect Weekend In South Bend, Indiana

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. South Bend, Indiana, is in the far northern section of the state on the border of Michigan. The area is famously known for the University of Norte Dame and the Fighting Irish football team. It is a less-than-2-hour drive from downtown Chicago, Illinois.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

RV Hall of Fame unveils new sustainable ‘CrossMod’ home

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The RV and Home Manufacturing Hall of Fame unveiled a new section highlighting the Clayton “CrossMod” home. The housing manufacturer Clayton is trying to give potential buyers a more affordable home that doesn’t lack curb appeal while highlighting sustainability. According to The U.S....
ELKHART, IN
98.7 WFGR

The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022

With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WNDU

3 workers injured in SB Motor Speedway crash

MISHAWAKA, IN
mibiz.com

Longtime Amway employee joins Guiding Light leadership team

Grand Rapids-based Guiding Light Mission Inc. has tapped a longtime Amway Corp. community relations specialist to lead the nonprofit’s fundraising and communications. David Madiol started last month as Guiding Light’s development and communications director after serving nearly 27 years with Amway, most recently as its head of global corporate social responsibility and West Michigan community relations.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

