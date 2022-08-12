Read full article on original website
Water temperatures plummet at some Lake Michigan beaches as cold upwelling occurs
We still have nice warm water on the surface of Lake Michigan, just not everywhere. The northeast wind this weekend has really chilled off the water at some of the hottest Michigan beaches. Michigan’s south end beaches on Lake Michigan have been the most affected by warm water being pushed...
Spectacular $2.495 Million Property in Edwardsburg that Has it all- Magnificent Home-Horsebarn & Indoor Riding Arena
The Property in Edwardsburg situated in highly desirable community with a Blue Ribbon School District and numerous inland lakes, now available for sale. This home located at 23285 Us Highway 12, Edwardsburg, Michigan; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 9,133 square feet of living spaces. Call Dennis Bamber – Cressy & Everett Real Estate – (Phone: 269-782-2877) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Edwardsburg.
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Michigan is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Beloved Grand Rapids’ Restaurant Returning as Food Truck
An iconic Grand Rapids' diner know for its chili dogs is making a comeback. Owner Jim Koukios shared to Facebook on Friday he'll be reviving the longtime Grand Rapids' Restaurant in the form of a food truck. After 35 years in business at the corner of Leonard and the East...
WNDU
Fremont Park Block Party 2
From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. Happening at Mishawaka’s George Wilson Park, there are four 300-foot-long slides perfect for fun for all ages.
WNDU
Semi-truck gets stuck after attempting to exit parking garage at South Bend hotel
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A semi-truck got stuck on Tuesday afternoon while attempting to exit the parking garage at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown South Bend. No injuries were reported. The truck was removed sometime Tuesday evening.
WNDU
Lane restrictions in place on Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County
If your commute takes you through downtown Mishawaka, here is an important traffic alert that you need to know about. Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train in Mishawaka. Updated: 7 minutes ago. The man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. However, he was taken to the hospital...
Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
22 WSBT
"Slide the Hill" event is happening at George Wilson Park in Mishawaka
Mishawaka kicked off it’s "Slide the Hill" at George Wilson Park. There are 4 custom-made 3-hundred-foot slip-n-slides down the tubing hills. There are also foam machines and a live DJ. The city says it's a great way to kick-off the weekend with a one-of-a-kind experience. "We are going to...
Mastodon bones unearthed during construction project in West Michigan (PICTURES, VIDEO)
Multiple bones were unearthed from the area. University of Michigan researchers determined they belonged to a mastodon, most likely a male who passed away between the age of 12 and 20, according to multiple sources.
Rain & Temperature Records Broken After Yesterday's Showers
Rain & Temperature Records Broken After Saturday’s Showers Across West Michigan. Highs Struggled to break 60 degrees and continuous rain fell on the region.
WNDU
Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend
(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
95.3 MNC
Events to look forward to in Michiana this weekend
If you’re a Shakespeare super fan, this weekend is for you. Head to the South Bend Civic Theater to see Sense and Sensibility on Friday, August 12 and on Sunday, August 14 Much Ado About Nothing is playing. The showing starts each day at 7 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m.
travelawaits.com
How To Spend A Perfect Weekend In South Bend, Indiana
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. South Bend, Indiana, is in the far northern section of the state on the border of Michigan. The area is famously known for the University of Norte Dame and the Fighting Irish football team. It is a less-than-2-hour drive from downtown Chicago, Illinois.
WNDU
RV Hall of Fame unveils new sustainable ‘CrossMod’ home
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The RV and Home Manufacturing Hall of Fame unveiled a new section highlighting the Clayton “CrossMod” home. The housing manufacturer Clayton is trying to give potential buyers a more affordable home that doesn’t lack curb appeal while highlighting sustainability. According to The U.S....
The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022
With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
WNDU
3 workers injured in SB Motor Speedway crash
mibiz.com
Longtime Amway employee joins Guiding Light leadership team
Grand Rapids-based Guiding Light Mission Inc. has tapped a longtime Amway Corp. community relations specialist to lead the nonprofit’s fundraising and communications. David Madiol started last month as Guiding Light’s development and communications director after serving nearly 27 years with Amway, most recently as its head of global corporate social responsibility and West Michigan community relations.
Ann Street eyesore OK’d for demolition
A rat-infested eyesore may soon come down in Grand Rapids.
South Haven rejects citizen petition to reduce number of short-term rentals
SOUTH HAVEN, MI -- Following legal advice, the city of South Haven rejected a citizen-submitted petition that, if approved, would have capped the number of short-term rentals in the beach town. A destination on the Lake Michigan shoreline, people flock to South Haven every summer, and hundreds of Airbnbs and...
