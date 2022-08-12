ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville General gets poor marks

By Ben Crnic / Journal Inquirer
VERNON — Rockville General Hospital has been rated two stars out of a possible five by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, according to a July report from the federal agency.

The rating summarizes information on various aspects of hospital quality into one single star rating, according to the report. The five aspects of quality measured include mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care.

