ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Will Thompson

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A letter from multiple U.S. senators, including West Virginia'…
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WVNews

DOH Flooding 7

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Division of Highways crews are working to open r…
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WVNews

Gov. Justice cuts ribbon on West Virginia AeroTech Park

Gov. Jim Justice cuts the ribbon to celebrate the completion of the West Virginia AeroTech Park on the campus of North Central West Virginia Airport. The park will serve as the home of the airport's new terminal along with space for additional development. The project involved leveling the area, necessitating the moving of approximately 3 million square feet of earth.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Linus Covid#Wv News
WVNews

West Virginia fed judge rejects binding plea agreements in Navy spy case

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A federal judge in West Virginia has rejected binding plea agreements involving a Navy engineer and his wife who had admitted trying to sell classified information to another country about U.S. nuclear-powered submarines. U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh on Tuesday found the sentencing...
POLITICS
WVNews

Free machining and machine tool training available

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute is offering free computerized machining and machine tool training across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky as part of a national initiative to revitalize American manufacturing and ensure a strong national defense. The bootcamps, for individuals who are high school age...
OHIO STATE
WVNews

More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WVNews

Attorney general joins national anti-robocall task force

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced that West Virginia has joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for letting a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. Participants in this...
POLITICS
WVNews

AP sources: Tiger to meet with top players against LIV Golf

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The PGA Tour is in Delaware for the first time and the buzz still surrounded Tiger Woods, even if he didn't have clubs and might not be seen. Woods was scheduled to come to Wilmington Country Club on Tuesday for a private meeting of top players to discuss the threat of Saudi-funded LIV Golf, according to two people aware of the plans at the BMW Championship.
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy