As a 35 year carrier who's been retired for 6, I can say the problem is not with rank and file employees. Most of them are hard working public servants who want to do their best. The problem is with management at every level. The lie, and brow beat employees while not holding those responsible for delays to task. There is no incentive to perform. Give an employee incentive and get out of their way, and the job will be done.
my landlord called me today looking for my August rent check that I mailed on July 27th. here it is August 12th and the check had to go 30 miles from me and it never made it there
yes the answer is get rid of postmaster how you put of advertising you are hiring and turn around and say you are get rid of 50000 employees
Comments / 65