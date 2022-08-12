Read full article on original website
‘Your favorite block party is back’: 3rd annual The Block Party returns to downtown Flint
FLINT, MI - Live DJs, music, food and nostalgic vibes are expected at this year’s 3rd annual The Block Party this week. The summertime outdoor event from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, will be located at the the highest level of downtown’s J.W. Rutherford Parking Structure, located at 125 W. Kearsley St.
Ribs RnB Music Festival Kicks Off This Weekend In Downtown Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) — The Ribs RnB Music Festival kicked off Friday at Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit. Organizers say the event includes more than 20 food vendors and eight full service bars, along with shopping. The festival will be from 11:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. through Sunday. Admission is free until 2 p.m., which there will then be a $10 admission. For more information, visit ribsrnbmusicfestival.com. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
28 Metro Detroit Brunch Spots
Whether you go out to brunch for major celebrations or it’s part of your weekend routine, these 28 metro Detroit brunch spots are serving up savory and sweet dishes to satisfy your cravings. Bobcat Bonnies. From its Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar to its Cereal Shooter Flight, Bobcat...
The Oakland Press
Detroit Youth Choir to perform concert fundraiser in West Bloomfield
The Detroit Youth Choir will perform a special fundraising concert at Temple Shir Shalom in West Bloomfield Sunday, Aug. 21, for the National Council of Jewish Women. The fundraiser, planned for 3:30 p.m., aims to raise money for the organization’s many important youth projects including the Back 2 School Store, backpacks for homeless youth, blankets for children in hospitals and in foster care, and childhood literacy programs. Fox 2 Detroit TV anchor and WNIC radio personality Jay Towers will be emceeing the event and doors open at 3 p.m.
Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets for Comerica Park going for under $100: Get them here
DETROIT - Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently on their first ever U.S. stadium tour. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will perform at Comerica Park in Downtown Detroit tonight, Sunday, August 14 with the Strokes and Thundercat as openers. We found numerous last-minute tickets going for under $100 at these sites:
Detroit News
'Yin Night' brings yoga to Spirit of Detroit Plaza
Detroit — On Wednesday nights throughout the summer, dozens have sprawled out across Spirit of Detroit Plaza for relaxing sessions focused on routines aimed at boosting health. Through next month, city-based Trap Yoga and Massage Studio hosts "Yin Night" at the downtown spot. Touted as a "sunset yogic experience,"...
ahealthiermichigan.org
Woodward Dream Cruise Survival Guide
Nothing embodies the Motor City in the summertime like the Woodward Dream Cruise. If you’re a Dream Cruise regular, you probably know how to prepare for the day. But if it’s been a while since you’ve been one of the million-plus annual attendees – or you are brand new to it – this survival guide should get you ready to fully enjoy this iconic event.
Red Hot Chili Peppers show Detroit extra love at huge homecoming stadium concert
DETROIT – It was quite the homecoming for two members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers as the band played their biggest Michigan concert ever in their decades-long career in front of more than 30,000 fans at Comerica Park on Sunday, Aug.14. Lead Singer Anthony Kiedis was born and...
Detroit to pay tribute to Sarah E. Ray, civil rights activist once kicked off Boblo Boat
Head to Detroit’s Palmer Park Saturday afternoon to celebrate the late civil rights activist who fought for Black people to ride the Boblo boat and changed the course of history for generations of Detroiters. Detroit Parks Coalition, in partnership with People for Palmer Park and the Sarah E. Ray Project, will be hosting a free event to honor Detroit’s late civil rights activist Sarah Elizabeth Ray. ...
Red Hot Chili Peppers bring high energy and history for 34,000 at Detroit's Comerica Park
The Red Hot Chili Peppers were a little-known L.A. band in spring 1985 when they encamped in Detroit for a couple of months, striving to plug into the spirit of George Clinton. "Freaky Styley,” rehearsed in Ferndale and recorded with the iconic funk maestro at Detroit’s United Sound, became the group’s second album, largely overlooked at the time. Sunday night, nearly four decades later, the group played the biggest Motor City date of its career, taking over...
1051thebounce.com
National Relaxation Day: Best Spas in Metro Detroit
Okay. Close your eyes and picture this. You are on a beach underneath an umbrella, listening to the waves of the ocean crashing on the shore & sipping your favorite cocktail. Does this sound like relaxation to you? Or, imagine sitting in your favorite chair with the sun coming through the window as you read your new favorite novel. Is that relaxing for you? How about a spa day filled with facials & massages? Whatever brings you peace & relaxation be sure to do that today in honor of National Relaxation Day! I mean, it never hurts to practice some sort of self-care each and every day so do that too!
Detroit News
Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening
Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue
From burnt ends to brisket and beyond, these are your best favorite Black-owned spots for barbecue in Detroit. The post Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Detroit News
Novi actress Leah Jeffries hosts "Beast" movie screening
Prior to the release of the film "Beast", 12 year old actress from Novi, Leah Jeffries, hosted a screening in Detroit Saturday night for friends and family to watch her role on the big screen. "I'm so happy to see them (friends and family) after a long time being gone...
The Oakland Press
Ribbon cutting for ‘Lisette’ mural in Pontiac
Elizabeth Dennison Forth never actually lived in Pontiac, but her legacy in the city is strong. Drivers headed east into town on M-59 or on the southbound side of the Woodward Avenue loop can glimpse a 65-foot mural of her, gazing calmly over the city’s west side from a wall of the Riker Building at 35 W. Huron St.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Free backpacks, supplies, more available at Detroit back-to-school event on Aug. 26
A back-to-school event being held at Marygrove College will offer families free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and more. The “Back-to-School Empowerment Event” will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., inside the Madam Cadillac Hall at Marygrove College in Detroit. The event is...
Celebrate the humble pierogi at Royal Oak Farmers Market
Sick of eating eggs on those keto diets? It's carb-o-palooza next weekend in Royal Oak. Several food concessions stands will offer pierogi and a variety of Polish foods. There will be polka music from the Duane Malinowski band, a shopping bazaar, and kids' activities. Dobre Pierogi, based in Shelby Township,...
fox2detroit.com
Giant slide reopens at Belle Isle Park in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Detroit is back for a few weeks. The six-lane slide cost $1 to go down. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. The Department of Natural...
MetroTimes
Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival comes to Hart Plaza
The elements of a perfect summer day in the city are good food, good music, and good people. All will be served up at Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival. The fest will feature some of the best in barbecue with more than 20 food vendors, in addition to 50 retail vendors stationed throughout the weekend.
