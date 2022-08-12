Read full article on original website
The Pennsyltuckian
4d ago
There's no way that's gonna fit into a Delorean. 😟
11
Tropical Dave
4d ago
Sounds good... but you got to get a LOT more energy out than you're putting in to make it feasible.
3
Fatherfiguredadbod
3d ago
looks like the strut on my car after i said,"yeah i can go over those tree branches in the middle of the road..." lol
2
Nuclear Fusion Energy Breakthrough: Ignition Confirmed in Record 1.3 Megajoule Shot
After decades of inertial confinement fusion research, a yield of more than 1.3 megajoules (MJ) was achieved for the first time on August 8, 2021. This put scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s (LLNL’s) National Ignition Facility (NIF) at the threshold of fusion gain and achieved scientific ignition.
