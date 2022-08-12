ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

LewisGale Medical Center Now Offering Advanced Robotic-Arm Assisted Joint Replacement Surgery

By stuart
The Roanoke Star
The Roanoke Star
 4 days ago

LewisGale Medical Center announced it is the first hospital in the Roanoke Valley to offer robotic-arm assisted technology for partial knee replacement, total hip replacement, and total knee replacement procedures.

Known as the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Technology, the platform provides surgeons with a personalized surgical plan based on the patient’s unique anatomy before entering the operating room. First, a Computed Tomography (CT) scan of the hip or knee joint is taken. Afterwards, the CT scan is uploaded into the Mako System software, where a 3D model of the hip or knee is created.

This 3D model is used to pre-plan as well as assist the surgeon during surgery. The robot provides real time intraoperative feedback about the patients precise ligament balance. Robotic-assisted cuts help enact the surgeons plan with precision as well as less soft tissue dissection during the joint replacement procedure.

Phillip Patterson, MD, a board-certified Orthopedic Surgeon with LewisGale Physicians, successfully performed the first total knee procedure at LewisGale Medical Center.

“During the procedure, this innovative technology allows dynamic positioning of joint implants to match the patient’s unique ligament balance before the first cut is made. This allows surgeons to achieve the exact right position to place them,” said Dr. Patterson. “After surgery, patients will likely experience less pain in the days and weeks following surgery than non-robotic surgery patients as there is less bone and soft tissue damage.”

Patterson added that patients with avascular necrosis, osteoarthritis, osteonecrosis, post-traumatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, or certain types of femoral neck fractures could be ideal candidates for a robotic-arm assisted technology surgery.

“We are excited to be the first hospital in the region to offer this advanced technology,” said Alan Fabian, market president of LewisGale Regional Health System. “This addition to our Total Joint Replacement Program further reflects our ongoing commitment to provide the greater community with exceptional healthcare close to home.”

Patients considering joint replacement can contact 540-772-3530 for more information.

The Roanoke Star

Virginia’s First In-River Whitewater Park Coming to Roanoke

The City of Roanoke recently announced plans to construct an in–river whitewater park in the Roanoke River, the first of its kind in the state. An in–river park, also commonly referred to as a kayak park or whitewater park, is the modification of a natural river by adding man–made features to create play–waves and whitewater. […]
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

T-Rex Trail At Explore Park Goes Extinct This Weekend

T-Rex Trail, a popular, new attraction that Roanoke County’s Explore Park added this summer, will end for the season on Sunday, August 14. T-Rex trail has seen more than 15,000 visitors over the span of 62 operating days since Memorial Day weekend. Visitors can experience the sights and sounds of 18 larger-than-life dinosaurs including a […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
The Roanoke Star

Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?

Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
LEXINGTON, VA
