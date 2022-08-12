ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, TX

News/Talk 1470 KYYW

The 11 Most Trusted Veterinarians in the Abilene Area

Pets are just the best, aren't they? They're a lifeline for many of us. Emotionally and otherwise. Cats, dogs, parakeets, it doesn't matter. For most of us, pets are considered family members. I know that was the case for my house growing up. I knew a family who had all of their pets cremated and their urns on the mantle. Pets are serious business.
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

This Airbnb in Tuscola Is Perfect For Relaxation and Possible Wildlife Encounters

Like it or not the summer months are coming to an end. Now's the time to take a getaway before the hustle and bustle of back-to-school take over. There's a piece of Texas located on Red Oaks Ranch that I know of that looks perfect for such a retreat. It's just down the road from Abilene in Tuscola on the Red Oaks Ranch. This is a great spot to get away from the distractions of the city. But, be prepared. You could also have awesome encounters with the wildlife of Texas.
TUSCOLA, TX
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Abilene, TX
ABOUT

KYYW 1470 News Talk has the best news, talk, and weather for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1470kyyw.com

