Anniston, AL – Thursday, August 18th from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm the Anniston Museums and Gardens will host Hostas For Alabama. Join them this August for a Third Thursday highlighting hostas with special guest speaker Bionca Lindsey! Bionca will share her knowledge of hostas, discussing the many varieties, proper care, and what a great addition they make to your garden. Bionca is a retired Chief Master Sergeant, who served 30 years in the United States Air Force. She became a Master Gardener in 2019 and an Advanced Master Gardener on Hostas in 2021. Third Thursday programs are $5 per registrant and free for Anniston Museums and Gardens members. Pre-register online at www.ExploreAMAG.org or call 256-237-6766. This program is limited to 35 people.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO