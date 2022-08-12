Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
2022 VOLLEYBALL SEASON PREVIEW: Sand Rock’s chemistry developing
SAND ROCK – After losing three players like libero Caley Garrett, middle hitter Lanie Henderson, and setter McKenna Ballenger, one might think the 2022 volleyball season at Sand Rock would be a rebuilding year. The personnel may change from year-to-year, but the expectations are still the same at Sand...
weisradio.com
2022 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Sand Rock building back to prominence
SAND ROCK – Sand Rock football coach Alan Heath likens the progress of the Wildcat football program to a construction project. His first year was about providing the blueprints for the foundation of where he wanted to take the program. The Wildcats struggled to a 3-7 season. Last year, the gravel was put down and the cement poured in a remarkable 7-4 turnaround.
weisradio.com
2022 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Youth has its day in Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE – Not too long ago, Tanner Nelson played quarterback for Collinsville football coach Ernie Willingham. Now he’s helping his head coach in new ways. Not only is Nelson the Panthers’ offensive coordinator, he’s Willingham’s right-hand man. In some respects, he’s a co-head coach. Willingham said Nelson “probably does 80-percent of the football stuff that goes on at the school.”
WAAY-TV
Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
Friendly Trail Ride Hosted By the Northeast Alabama Mounted Service
Anniston, AL – The Northeast Alabama Mounted Service is a 501(c)3 Nonprofit Corporation and they are inviting the public to come and see what the group is all about. This event will be held on August 20th at 9:30 am at the Back County Horseman of America Camp McClellan Horse Tails. Mud Hole Rd, Anniston, AL 36205. Pack snacks and drinks. Horseshoes are recommended.
ABC 33/40 News
Etowah County Schools return to pre-pandemic remote learning numbers
Etowah County Schools Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby said there are ten students throughout the district learning remotely in their virtual academy. He said those numbers are slightly lower compared to last school year's numbers, returning the district to a pre-pandemic state. He said the school district is returning back to...
Hostas For Alabama held in Anniston
Anniston, AL – Thursday, August 18th from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm the Anniston Museums and Gardens will host Hostas For Alabama. Join them this August for a Third Thursday highlighting hostas with special guest speaker Bionca Lindsey! Bionca will share her knowledge of hostas, discussing the many varieties, proper care, and what a great addition they make to your garden. Bionca is a retired Chief Master Sergeant, who served 30 years in the United States Air Force. She became a Master Gardener in 2019 and an Advanced Master Gardener on Hostas in 2021. Third Thursday programs are $5 per registrant and free for Anniston Museums and Gardens members. Pre-register online at www.ExploreAMAG.org or call 256-237-6766. This program is limited to 35 people.
weisradio.com
Piedmont Police Chief Nathan Johnson Thanks Several for Their Outstanding Service to the Community
“I want to take a moment to honor the heroic actions of two of our very own Officers, Officer Josh Parker and Officer Solomon Doss. At approximately 4am on Saturday morning August 13, 2022 Police, Fire, and Rescue responded to a structure fire with an entrapped elderly female on the 100 block of Taylor St in Piedmont. Officer Parker and Officer Doss were near the area when the call was given out. They quickly arrived on scene and observed flames showing and the residence filled with smoke.
Thieves take bell belonging to Alabama church since 1940s
A week ago, the Rev. Hayward Clark had a shock. His wife, Donna, he and a friend drove into the parking lot of the Congregational Holiness Church in Piedmont, not far from the parsonage where the Clarks live. As Clark glanced at the front of the building, something was vaguely different. That’s when he realized the black, cast-iron bell the children in the congregation loved to ring was no longer in its place.
thebamabuzz.com
4 Alabama cities make Kiplinger’s 25 Cheapest Cities to Live in US list
Alabama cities—Anniston, Decatur/Hartselle, Florence and Mobile—each made Kiplinger’s 2022 list of 25 Cheapest Cities to Live in the US. Founded in 1920, Kiplinger is a leading publisher of business forecasts and personal finance advice. The company is best known for the popular weekly publication, The Kiplinger Letter.
Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
1 Person Injured In Motor Vehicle Incident In Rome (Rome, GA)
Official reports indicate that a woman was involved in a multi-vehicle crash outside Rome High School on Friday morning. Witnesses state that there was a collision between [..]
Madison Co man ditches mother, is arrested in Forsyth Co
A Madison County man is arrested after a police chase in Forsyth County: 31 year-old Kevin Turner of Danielsville was wanted on outstanding warrants from Hart and Bartow counties. Police say Turner jumped out of his car and ran into the woods after a traffic stop, leaving his mother in the car. He was captured and taken into custody.
weisradio.com
Gaylesville Fire Department En Route to Remove Tree Across Roadway on County Road 56 / UPDATE – Roadway Has Been Cleared
We had a report of a tree across the roadway, blocking both lanes of traffic at around 6:10am Tuesday – that’s at 2836 County Road 56. Gaylesville Firefighters have been notified and are en route to clear the road. Motorists traveling in that area should exercise extreme caution,...
Fatal Calhoun County Accident – Report Released
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Sergeant Jeremy Burkett shared that on Friday, August 5th a single-vehicle accident in Calhoun County claimed the life of a Wadley man.
weisradio.com
Officer Aaron Dobbins Graduates from Northeast Alabama Law Enforcement Academy
Centre Police Chief Kirk Blankenship and other members of the department recently congratulated Officer Aaron Dobbins, on his graduation from the Northeast Alabama Law Enforcement Academy.
wvtm13.com
Attempted robbery turned deadly shooting near Cheaha State Park
DELTA, Ala. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office in Alabama is investigating after an alleged attempted robbery turned deadly shooting Sunday morning near Cheaha State Park. Learn more in the video above. Authorities said two women who have been "living off the grid" for weeks tried to rob a...
August 16, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
weisradio.com
Local Authorities Offer Assistance to Highly Confused Woman Tuesday Morning
At around 7:00am Tuesday county law enforcement and other agencies responded to a report of a woman who appeared to be suffering with a mental issue. She was reportedly in a highly confused state while at the Weiss Mart Marina store in Cedar Bluff and was walking down Highway 9 near the football field traveling toward Cedar Bluff School, when she was approached by officers.
