Two Columbus residents federally charged after shooting at an FBI agent

By Simone Gibson
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Two Columbus residents are facing federal charges accusing them of firing several rounds at an FBI agent in Columbus, Georgia, on July 28.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, a federal indictment was returned on Aug. 9, charging Jarvis Smith, 27, and Joshuia Brown, 24, with forcible assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Additionally, Smith faces one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. If convicted, Smith and Brown face a maximum life prison sentence.

Brown had an initial appearance on Thursday, resulting in the court granting the government’s motion for the detention of Brown. Smith is currently being held on state charges, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia anticipates that Smith will be transferred into federal custody.

The FBI, the DEA, the Columbus Police Department, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, the Phenix City Police Department, and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher Williams and Amy Helmick are prosecuting the case with assistance from Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah McEwen.

