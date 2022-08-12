What boat ramps are closed in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah’s drought continues to be a problem, leading to many of the state’s parks deciding to close their boat ramps.

The water levels at many of the state’s parks are experiencing extreme lows, causing navigation hazards and decreasing the amount of boatable water.

Before heading out for your lake day, be sure to check your reservoir’s boat ramp status as conditions continue to change.

Currently, ten boat ramps are closed throughout the state.

Davis County

Antelope Island Main Ramp off the causeway is currently closed as the Great Salt Lake continues to drop to historic lows.

Rich County

At Bear Lake, the Rendezvous Beach ramp is closed and Rainbow Cove is under an advisory.

Summit County

Echo State Park Boat ramp is currently closed and is under construction.

Salt Lake County

Historic lows have removed all boats from the Great Salt Lake Marina and the ramp currently has an advisory for its boat ramp.

Wasatch County

At Jordanelle State Park, the Rock Cliff Ramp and Ross Creek (non-motorized) are currently closed. Boaters are still able to launch at the main ramp.

Washington County

Quail Creek State Park’s South Ramp is closed to launching but the North Ramp is open to watercraft.

Box Elder County

Both the south and north ramps are closed at Willard Bay State Park.

For a full and up-to-date list check out the state parks website here to know before you go.

