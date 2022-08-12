ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ryan Giggs’ ex ‘screamed in pain’ during sister’s 999 call, court hears

The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs “screamed in pain” during a 999 call after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a jury has heard.

The former Manchester United winger is on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of assaulting PR executive Kate Greville, 38, causing her actual bodily harm, at his home in Worsley, Greater, Manchester.

He is also said to have assaulted her younger sister, Emma, 26, by elbowing her in the jaw in the same incident on November 1, 2020.

Kate Greville had returned to the address alone in a taxi following a row after dinner with Giggs at his Stock Exchange hotel in Manchester city centre, where she accused him of messaging a string of women in recent months.

Giggs, 48, arrived separately and the row continued as they tussled over their mobile phones, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court where he is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against ex-girlfriend Kate Greville (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Emma Greville, who was looking after the couple’s dog, called the police at 10.05pm and when asked what had happened said: “Assault. Headbutted her.”

In the recording of the call, played to the jury, she urges the police to “come quickly” as a female – Kate Greville – can be heard crying.

The operator asks: “Does she need an ambulance that lady who is screaming in the background?”

Emma Greville replies: “I think, yeah. He has just headbutted her in the face.”

Emma Greville is then heard to say: “What? Ryan, I am saying anything I want to f****** say. You have headbutted my sister.

“I don’t care if your daughter is 17, I don’t care about your daughter.”

Kate Greville screams in the background: “In the face you f****** p***k.”

The call operator later asks: “What injuries has your sister got?”

She replies: “He headbutted her lip I think, she has got blood everywhere.”

The operator says: “OK, why is she screaming? Why?”

Emma Greville says: “Because she is in so much pain.”

Asked who the alleged offender is, she replies: “Ryan Giggs, footballer Ryan Giggs.”

The operator responds: “Okay, as in ‘the’ Ryan Giggs?”

“Yes,” says Emma Greville. Later, she says: “He is coming back now. Can you come quick please?”

The operator replies: “We are on blue lights and sirens, OK?”

Emma Greville says: “Because he has said he is going to headbutt me. He is coming back.”

The operator replies: “Stay there, the police are very close. There in 60 seconds.”

Giggs can be heard in the background saying: “Kate, all I wanted was my phone, now we will be … thanks Emma.”

Emma Greville says to Giggs: “No, you said you called the police already. You told me.”

Giggs later says: “All losers.”

Emma Greville replies: “Yeah, we are all losers? All losers, yes. What are you waiting for? Just go away.”

He is screaming and shouting. I need them to come quickly

The operator asks: “Do you still think Kate needs an ambulance?”

Emma Greville replies: “I don’t know. It’s just a burst lip, I can’t tell you.”

The operator says: “I just want to make sure she has not got a broken jaw or anything like that?”

Emma Greville replies: “Yeah I can’t see that. He headbutted her right in the face. So I can’t see.”

The operator then asks: “OK, where is your sister?”

Emma Greville answers: “She is inside. He is outside at the gate waiting for the police. He has already said to me he had called the police. Are they coming? How long now? He is coming back.”

She later says: “He is screaming and shouting. I need them to come quickly. What, what’s the matter?”

Kate Greville continues to cry in the background as the operator asks: “What is up with her?”

Emma Greville replies: “She? I don’t know.”

The operator asks: “Are either of the parties intoxicated at all?”

Emma Greville said: “Yes, both.”

Police officers attended as the three parties involved were spoken to.

Giggs was arrested on suspicion of assaulting Kate Greville as he was led uncuffed from the property and into the back of a police van.

He was arrested again following allegations made by Emma Greville.

Giggs denies the allegations and also denies an accusation that he used controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

