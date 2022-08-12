ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss ranked No. 21 in preseason AP poll

The drought is finally over. After six consecutive snubs Ole Miss football made their first appearance in the preseason AP poll since 2016 on Monday as they continue to build a strong foundation under third-year head coach Lane Kiffin. The Rebels appear at No. 21 in the first edition of...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss volleyball wraps up first week of fall camp

Less than two weeks from the start of the 2022 season, Ole Miss volleyball reconvened as a team and wrapped up its first official week of fall camp on Saturday. Just one week into the swing of things, head coach Kayla Banwarth has been impressed with her squad that features 12 returners from last season’s NCAA Tournament team and eight newcomers.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Gallery: Oxford holds fall scrimmage to conclude opening week of camp

Oxford’s Mack Howard evades the rush, steps up in the pocket and throws incomplete to receiver Levi Blount during the Chargers’ fall scrimmage on Saturday. (Jake Davis) Oxford’s Mack Howard throws incomplete to receiver Cashe Shows during the Chargers’ fall scrimmage on Saturday. (Jake Davis)
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Lafayette improves to 6-3 with win over Tupelo

Lafayette volleyball showcased their superb defense on Tuesday as the Lady Commodores defeated Tupelo at home to improve to 6-3 on the young season. The Lady Commodores struggled to find a rhythm to their attack early on—allowing the Lady Wave to stay in the game thanks to a few sloppy miscues. They turned it on midway through the opening set however, closing on a 17-3 run to claim the set 25-10.
TUPELO, MS
Oxford Eagle

Jerry Dean Boughton

Jerry Dean Boughton passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi and was laid to rest at a private interment. A memorial service honoring the life of Jerry Boughton will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 900 Jordan Street, Shreveport, Louisiana on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. with a reception to follow in the dining room. Officiating the service will be Reverend Alexandra Pappas and Reverend James Giddens.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Thacker Mountain Radio Hour announces new crew members, 25th anniversary

The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour is excited to announce two new members to its production crew as well as a date for the show’s 25th anniversary on the air. Katelyn O’Brien is the show’s new Executive Director. Her duties will include all administrative, grant writing and fundraising as well as overseeing some 30 live shows a year while managing a dozen crew members. O’Brien spent the past decade at Square Books, eventually becoming the store’s Event Coordinator.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Eloween Oaks Lewis

Mrs. Eloween Oaks Lewis, 89, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi. A memorial service will be held Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Oxford-University United Methodist Church with Rev. Chris McAlilly and Rev. Warren Black officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 1:00 P.M. A private graveside service will take place at Oxford Memorial Cemetery. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Overnight fire destroys historic church in Oxford

A fire destroyed College Hill Presbyterian Church in Lafayette County overnight Saturday. The church, located at 339 Co Rd 102, burned for more than three hours, according to reports. Crews from the Lafayette County Fire Department and Oxford Fire Department battled the blaze. Founded in 1835, the original sanctuary was...
