Read full article on original website
Related
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss ranked No. 21 in preseason AP poll
The drought is finally over. After six consecutive snubs Ole Miss football made their first appearance in the preseason AP poll since 2016 on Monday as they continue to build a strong foundation under third-year head coach Lane Kiffin. The Rebels appear at No. 21 in the first edition of...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss volleyball wraps up first week of fall camp
Less than two weeks from the start of the 2022 season, Ole Miss volleyball reconvened as a team and wrapped up its first official week of fall camp on Saturday. Just one week into the swing of things, head coach Kayla Banwarth has been impressed with her squad that features 12 returners from last season’s NCAA Tournament team and eight newcomers.
Oxford Eagle
Gallery: Oxford holds fall scrimmage to conclude opening week of camp
Oxford’s Mack Howard evades the rush, steps up in the pocket and throws incomplete to receiver Levi Blount during the Chargers’ fall scrimmage on Saturday. (Jake Davis) Oxford’s Mack Howard throws incomplete to receiver Cashe Shows during the Chargers’ fall scrimmage on Saturday. (Jake Davis)
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette improves to 6-3 with win over Tupelo
Lafayette volleyball showcased their superb defense on Tuesday as the Lady Commodores defeated Tupelo at home to improve to 6-3 on the young season. The Lady Commodores struggled to find a rhythm to their attack early on—allowing the Lady Wave to stay in the game thanks to a few sloppy miscues. They turned it on midway through the opening set however, closing on a 17-3 run to claim the set 25-10.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford Eagle
Jerry Dean Boughton
Jerry Dean Boughton passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi and was laid to rest at a private interment. A memorial service honoring the life of Jerry Boughton will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 900 Jordan Street, Shreveport, Louisiana on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. with a reception to follow in the dining room. Officiating the service will be Reverend Alexandra Pappas and Reverend James Giddens.
Oxford Eagle
Thacker Mountain Radio Hour announces new crew members, 25th anniversary
The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour is excited to announce two new members to its production crew as well as a date for the show’s 25th anniversary on the air. Katelyn O’Brien is the show’s new Executive Director. Her duties will include all administrative, grant writing and fundraising as well as overseeing some 30 live shows a year while managing a dozen crew members. O’Brien spent the past decade at Square Books, eventually becoming the store’s Event Coordinator.
Oxford Eagle
Eloween Oaks Lewis
Mrs. Eloween Oaks Lewis, 89, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi. A memorial service will be held Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Oxford-University United Methodist Church with Rev. Chris McAlilly and Rev. Warren Black officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 1:00 P.M. A private graveside service will take place at Oxford Memorial Cemetery. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Oxford Eagle
Overnight fire destroys historic church in Oxford
A fire destroyed College Hill Presbyterian Church in Lafayette County overnight Saturday. The church, located at 339 Co Rd 102, burned for more than three hours, according to reports. Crews from the Lafayette County Fire Department and Oxford Fire Department battled the blaze. Founded in 1835, the original sanctuary was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oxford Eagle
Oxford man charged in connection with East Jackson burglary, bond revoked due to previous felony charge
On August 14, 2022, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to a burglary in the 1700 block of East Jackson Avenue. After investigation, Earnest Sears, 21, of Oxford, was taken into custody and charged with Burglary of a Dwelling. Sears was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for...
Comments / 0