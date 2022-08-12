Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Gridley Road is closed near Butte, Colusa County line after crash
COULSA COUNTY, Calif. - A crash near the Butte and Colusa County line will caused Gridley Road to be closed for a couple of hours, according to the CHP. The crash happened on Gridley Road near River Road where a garbage truck crashed into a power pole. The driver of...
Man found dead in truck after crash along westbound I-80 in Solano County
SOLANO COUNTY - One man is dead after a crash along Interstate 80 in Solano County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. in westbound lanes, just west of Dixon Avenue, CHP - Solano tells CBS13. Officers say a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, for unknown reasons, hit the center divider and then veered to the righthand shoulder of the roadway, hitting a barbed wire fence. The driver was declared dead at the scene. Emergency personnel at the scene believe the cause of the crash could have been medical in nature. The driver was identified a 49-year-old man from Roseville. The coroner will determine the driver's official cause of death. The incident ended up blocking lanes of Interstate 80.No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Pedestrian hit and killed by truck in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in North Sacramento, authorities say. At around 9:30 p.m., officers received the report of a pedestrian who was hit on Marconi Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, CHP officers found a male adult lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say a GMC pickup truck was headed eastbound on Marconi Avenue when the pedestrian stepped out into the roadway and was hit. All eastbound lanes were blocked at Avalon Drive because of the crash and subsequent investigation. The identity of the pedestrian has not been released. The driver of the truck, a white GMC pickup, is cooperating with officers, the CHP says. Neither drugs nor alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.
mendofever.com
Fatal Motorcycle Collision With Vehicle Closes Southbound Talmadge Exit at Ukiah
Just before 6:30 p.m., a motorcyclist and a white car collided on the southbound Talmage onramp at Ukiah. The rider went down. According to the scanner, CPR was performed on the rider. At a little after 6:45 the rider was pronounced deceased. The onramp is shutdown as of 8:16 p.m....
mendofever.com
Wrong-Way Driver Collides with Harley Motorcycle in Ukiah Killing 70-Year-Old Willits Man
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 1825 hours, the driver of a white SUV was attempting...
mendofever.com
[UPDATES] Fire Burning at the North End of Clear Lake
About 4:15 p.m., a fire broke out in Lake County at the north end of Clear Lake west of Nice along Hwy 29 near Hill Road. The Hill Fire as it is now being called is about four acres and spreading westward at a moderate rate of speed. No structures...
KCRA.com
7-year-old hospitalized with major injuries after dirt bike crash in Nevada County, CHP says
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A 7-year-old boy has major injuries after a dirt bike crash with his father in Nevada County Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. Grass Valley CHP officers responded to reports of a dirt bike crash around 6:40 p.m. on Wolf Drive, south of...
18-year-old killed, young passenger hurt in crash with semi-truck
An 18-year-old driver was killed and his young passenger was injured in a collision with a semi-truck in Marion County on Monday afternoon, Oregon State Police said.
Grass Valley 7-year-old airlifted to hospital with head injury after dirt bike crash
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A 7-year-old was hospitalized Sunday after receiving major head injuries in a Nevada County dirt bike crash. According to a California Highway Patrol accident report, it happened around 6:40 p.m. on Wolf Drive, which is just south of Retrac Way in unincorporated Nevada County. The...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP officer loses control of car during chase in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A CHP car crashed after a pursuit in Chico on Saturday afternoon. A CHP officer tried to stop a white mustang that was speeding. The mustang did not stop and a pursuit ensued. CHP said the mustang ran three red lights after exiting Highway 99 from Cohasset Rd.
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Multi-Vehicle Accident on State Route 12 [Sonoma County, CA]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA (August 12, 2022) – Wednesday morning, one woman was pronounced dead after a multi-vehicle accident on State Route 12. Officers received reports around 8:00 a.m., on the eastbound lanes of SR-12 near the Dutton Avenue off-ramp. According to reports, an eastbound box-truck struck the left rear...
kubaradio.com
Traffic Stop Yields 8 Pounds of Meth, Olivehurst Man Charged
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force, or NET-5, announced a large Methamphetamine seizure yesterday. According to a press release, a 61-year-old Olivehurst man was found to be in possession of more than 8 pounds of methamphetamine inside his vehicle on Friday night. Officials said...
ksro.com
One Dead and One Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa police have arrested a man for stabbing another to death after an argument. Last Thursday night, police received a call about a stabbing at the intersection of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue with a suspect reportedly fleeing the area on foot. They located the suspect at the parking lot of Dutton Plaza and saw he was armed with two folding knives, one in each hand. Officers were able to safely deescalate the situation and take the suspect, 26-year-old Victor Ramirez-Plascencia, into custody without using force. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old victim from Santa Rosa was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. No additional information will be released about the victim until his next of kin has been notified.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Woman Identified as Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 12
The woman who died in the six vehicle crash on Highway 12 Wednesday morning is being identified as 24-year-old Alani Aguilar. The Santa Rosa woman as driving eastbound on Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue and was the last one in a line of backed up vehicles. Aguilar’s Nissan Versa was then hit from behind by a Safeway delivery box truck going about 50 to 55 mph that failed to notice the slower traffic ahead. The truck then crashed into four other vehicles before overturning. Aguilar’s Nissan also overturned and landed on a guardrail. She was pulled out of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the hospital.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Over 1,500 people without power near Oroville after garage, shed and RV fire
-- UPDATE, AUG. 15, 9 PM:. Butte County CAL FIRE says their crews have good knockdown on the garage fire and have mitigated its threat to nearby structures. However, powerlines remain down across Mount Ida Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area until the incident has concluded. PG&E's Outage...
actionnewsnow.com
Gallagher Fire is burning west of Interstate 5 in Corning
CORNING, Calif. - The Gallagher Fire has burned four acres off of Leaf Ave. and Rawson Rd. in Corning. The fire has destroyed at least one outbuilding. Action News Now has a video journalist at the location and we will update this article as soon as new information is available.
KCRA.com
Here's what we know about the case of two people missing out of Yuba City
YUBA CITY, Calif. — For more than a week, 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 28-year-old Janette Pantoja have been missing. The two people, both residents of Yuba City, took a day trip on Aug. 6 they said they were going to return from on the same day, but they never did.
2news.com
Search Continues For California Couple Who Went Missing On Way Home From Hot August Nights
The Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into the missing persons case of 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja that was first received on August 7, 2022. The couple were reported missing on their way home from Hot August...
ksro.com
Video Released of Deadly Shooting Involving Sheriff Deputies in Geyserville
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has released body camera footage of last month’s deadly deputy-involved shooting in rural Geyserville. The shooting, on July 29th, claimed the life of David Pelaez-Chavez. The video is eleven minutes, 36 seconds long, and is not narrated. It includes two different 911 calls from separate residents reporting property damage that police say was caused by Pelaez-Chavez. Body-worn camera footage from both involved deputies, and from the Sheriff’s Office helicopter flying above, is also included.
New Information Released as California Deputies Search for 16-Year-Old Girl Who Disappeared After Going to Massive Party
California deputies released new information about a teenage girl who went missing after attending a massive party in local woods. Authorities said Sunday that they found video of Kiely Rodni, 16, wearing a white sweatshirt featuring the name of the music collective “Odd Future.”. Authorities in Placer and Nevada...
