Colusa County, CA

CBS Sacramento

Man found dead in truck after crash along westbound I-80 in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY - One man is dead after a crash along Interstate 80 in Solano County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. in westbound lanes, just west of Dixon Avenue, CHP - Solano tells CBS13. Officers say a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, for unknown reasons, hit the center divider and then veered to the righthand shoulder of the roadway, hitting a barbed wire fence. The driver was declared dead at the scene. Emergency personnel at the scene believe the cause of the crash could have been medical in nature. The driver was identified a 49-year-old man from Roseville.  The coroner will determine the driver's official cause of death. The incident ended up blocking lanes of Interstate 80.No other vehicles were involved in the crash. 
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pedestrian hit and killed by truck in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in North Sacramento, authorities say. At around 9:30 p.m., officers received the report of a pedestrian who was hit on Marconi Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, CHP officers found a male adult lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say a GMC pickup truck was headed eastbound on Marconi Avenue when the pedestrian stepped out into the roadway and was hit. All eastbound lanes were blocked at Avalon Drive because of the crash and subsequent investigation. The identity of the pedestrian has not been released. The driver of the truck, a white GMC pickup, is cooperating with officers, the CHP says. Neither drugs nor alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
Colusa County, CA
California Traffic
mendofever.com

[UPDATES] Fire Burning at the North End of Clear Lake

About 4:15 p.m., a fire broke out in Lake County at the north end of Clear Lake west of Nice along Hwy 29 near Hill Road. The Hill Fire as it is now being called is about four acres and spreading westward at a moderate rate of speed. No structures...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP officer loses control of car during chase in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A CHP car crashed after a pursuit in Chico on Saturday afternoon. A CHP officer tried to stop a white mustang that was speeding. The mustang did not stop and a pursuit ensued. CHP said the mustang ran three red lights after exiting Highway 99 from Cohasset Rd.
CHICO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Killed in Multi-Vehicle Accident on State Route 12 [Sonoma County, CA]

SONOMA COUNTY, CA (August 12, 2022) – Wednesday morning, one woman was pronounced dead after a multi-vehicle accident on State Route 12. Officers received reports around 8:00 a.m., on the eastbound lanes of SR-12 near the Dutton Avenue off-ramp. According to reports, an eastbound box-truck struck the left rear...
kubaradio.com

Traffic Stop Yields 8 Pounds of Meth, Olivehurst Man Charged

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force, or NET-5, announced a large Methamphetamine seizure yesterday. According to a press release, a 61-year-old Olivehurst man was found to be in possession of more than 8 pounds of methamphetamine inside his vehicle on Friday night. Officials said...
OLIVEHURST, CA
ksro.com

One Dead and One Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa police have arrested a man for stabbing another to death after an argument. Last Thursday night, police received a call about a stabbing at the intersection of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue with a suspect reportedly fleeing the area on foot. They located the suspect at the parking lot of Dutton Plaza and saw he was armed with two folding knives, one in each hand. Officers were able to safely deescalate the situation and take the suspect, 26-year-old Victor Ramirez-Plascencia, into custody without using force. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old victim from Santa Rosa was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. No additional information will be released about the victim until his next of kin has been notified.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Woman Identified as Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 12

The woman who died in the six vehicle crash on Highway 12 Wednesday morning is being identified as 24-year-old Alani Aguilar. The Santa Rosa woman as driving eastbound on Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue and was the last one in a line of backed up vehicles. Aguilar’s Nissan Versa was then hit from behind by a Safeway delivery box truck going about 50 to 55 mph that failed to notice the slower traffic ahead. The truck then crashed into four other vehicles before overturning. Aguilar’s Nissan also overturned and landed on a guardrail. She was pulled out of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the hospital.
SANTA ROSA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Gallagher Fire is burning west of Interstate 5 in Corning

CORNING, Calif. - The Gallagher Fire has burned four acres off of Leaf Ave. and Rawson Rd. in Corning. The fire has destroyed at least one outbuilding. Action News Now has a video journalist at the location and we will update this article as soon as new information is available.
CORNING, CA
ksro.com

Video Released of Deadly Shooting Involving Sheriff Deputies in Geyserville

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has released body camera footage of last month’s deadly deputy-involved shooting in rural Geyserville. The shooting, on July 29th, claimed the life of David Pelaez-Chavez. The video is eleven minutes, 36 seconds long, and is not narrated. It includes two different 911 calls from separate residents reporting property damage that police say was caused by Pelaez-Chavez. Body-worn camera footage from both involved deputies, and from the Sheriff’s Office helicopter flying above, is also included.

