ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

DMP Durham Sharks successfully source funding needed to continue in Premier 15s

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LHdWR_0hEpPgnk00

DMP Durham Sharks have rescued their Allianz Premier 15s season just one week after their players launched an emergency crowd-funding campaign.

The Darlington-based side, who learned about their potential league exit last week, needed to meet an estimated £50,000 shortfall, but by Tuesday the team had raised £32,679 and were granted an additional 24 hours by club officials to make up the difference.

The campaign reached its conclusion on Friday with both the club and players confirming the required funding had been met.

A club statement read: “Following a combination of crowdfunding, sponsorship and public support, the Sharks have managed to raise the required funds to meet the necessary standards and will therefore participate in the 2022/23 season as planned.

“On behalf of everyone at the club we’d like to thank everyone who has supported the Sharks in any way in recent weeks. The backing of members, supporters, sponsors and the general public has been incredible and has truly shown the power of sport.

“We would also like to thank the RFU for their support over what has been a very testing time for the club.”

The fixtures for the 2022-23 Allianz Premier 15s and Allianz Cup will be announced on Wednesday, August 17.

A letter from the players added: “As a result of securing the minimum required financial support, DMP Sharks WILL be competing in the Allianz Premier 15s 2022-23 season!

One of our goals is to help inspire the next generation of rugby players to take up our fantastic sport, to dream big and aim high, but perhaps most importantly to never give up.

“Just seven days ago, our position in the league did not seem viable, but a week of lessons in resilience, togetherness and determination and here we are.

“We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude for all your donations, messages of support and help in sharing our predicament to the wider public.

“It would not have been possible to secure this outcome without you. We truly are a team of the people.

“We look forward to seeing you pitch-side this season and hope you will continue to join us in fighting for elite women’s rugby in the North East.

“Now the really hard work starts again as we shift our focus back onto pre-season. It is our honour to represent the region and we aim to make you all proud.

“One of our goals is to help inspire the next generation of rugby players to take up our fantastic sport, to dream big and aim high, but perhaps most importantly to never give up.”

Sharks are the only top-flight women’s rugby side in the north east, and one of the few sides in the Allianz Premier 15s not affiliated with a Premiership Rugby club nor boasting professional players.

They have finished bottom of the table for the past two seasons, with the upcoming 2022-23 campaign set to be their last before the RFU reopens its tendering process for clubs who wish to be part of the league’s next cycle.

The RFU has recently announced a 10-year plan, fuelled by a £220 million investment, to turn the league fully professional.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Russia fires rockets after Ukrainian forces vow to retake Kherson

Russian forces have fired rockets on the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, killing at least one person. The area is just to the north of the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces have vowed to retake. The Ukrainian emergency service said one person was killed in shelling early on...
MILITARY
newschain

Notts County drop down to sixth after late draw at Gateshead

Notts County surrendered top spot in the Vanarama National League after being reliant on a late own goal to rescue a 1-1 draw at Gateshead. The Magpies’ unbeaten start to the new season looked set to end until Tynesiders defender Louis Storey turned Aaron Nemane’s cross into this own net with just two minutes to go.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premier 15s#Crowdfunding#The Sharks#Dmp Durham Sharks#Allianz Cup#Dmp Sharks
newschain

The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester United slumped to the bottom of the Premier League table after suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte were both sent off as Harry Kane’s injury-time header gave his side an undeserved 2-2 at Stamford Bridge. Away from football,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Estonia to remove Soviet monument which is ‘public order risk’

A Soviet monument in a Russian-speaking Estonian border town will be removed because it represents a public order risk, the prime minister has said. Prime minister Kaja Kallas said: “No-one wants to see our militant and hostile neighbour foment tensions in our home,” adding that the move came following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Myanmar court convicts Suu Kyi on more corruption charges

A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on more corruption charges on Monday and sentenced her to an additional six years in prison, a legal official said. The trial was held behind closed doors, with no access for media or the public,...
WORLD
newschain

Economists see worrying signs in new unemployment data

A small rise in the proportion of unemployed people in the UK could be a sign of worse things yet to come, economists have warned. Official data released on Tuesday showed the UK’s unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage points to 3.8% in the three months to June. It...
BUSINESS
newschain

Marcus Harness strike keeps Ipswich’s run going

Ipswich stayed top of Sky Bet League One with a 1-0 win at Burton. Marcus Harness drilled home his third goal of the season on the hour to give the Suffolk side the points. Kieran McKenna’s side have taken 10 points from their opening four games and won their last three.
SPORTS
newschain

Josh Bowler strikes to give Blackpool win at QPR

Josh Bowler’s goal against his former club gave Blackpool a 1-0 victory at QPR. Rangers had plenty of possession at Loftus Road but were unable to find an equaliser after Bowler netted in first-half injury time. Bowler cut in from the right and, after his first effort was blocked,...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
150K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy