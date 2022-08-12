Read full article on original website
Related
sgfcitizen.org
Cats, crime and neighbors: Why some Springfield users love Nextdoor
I’m a newshound. Every day it’s a diet of newspapers, radio, online news feeds, social media and TV. But it’s Gus, the neighborhood stray cat of Wildwood Estates, that I truly care about. I couldn’t wait to find out what the vet said about the growth on the side of that cat’s head, and if it was operable.
KYTV
New “Celebrate Springfield” website helps connect you to area activities and events including September specials
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival may be over, but there are still plenty of fall festivals in the Ozarks, and a new website will help you keep up with those events and more. It’s called Celebrate Springfield (celebratesgf.com), where the homepage headline explains the website’s...
New Springfield Buc-ee’s will be the first in MO
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Chain convenience store and gas station Buc-ee’s will break ground on its new travel center in Springfield on August 23. At 3284 N. Mulroy Road, several local leaders like Mayor Ken McClure will be celebrating the start of construction at 12 p.m. Buc-ee’s Springfield is the first Buc-ee’s travel center in Missouri. […]
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualification for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Very Popular Gas Station Chain is Finally Coming to Missouri
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
abc17news.com
Man rescued from truck at flooded Miller County creek
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters rescued a man from his truck after it got stuck Tuesday in Saline Creek floodwater in Miller County. The rescue happened Tuesday afternoon at a low-water crossing on Saline Road north of Tuscumbia. The man was not hurt but it took crews about two hours to get him and the truck out of the water, said Jason Hendricks with the Tuscumbia Fire Department.
KYTV
Acts of Praise church in Springfield tagged by vandals
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals wrote multiple satanic messages on a north Springfield church. The vandals hit “Acts of Praise” the night of August 15, which is a primarily Black fellowship church in north Springfield. The Pastor of Acts of Praise received a call from her niece early Tuesday after she spotted the vandalism. Church members say they feel targeted because of their skin color.
Missourinet
Comedian Chad Thornsberry draws laughs from living in rural Missouri (LISTEN)
Instead of listening to music or a podcast one afternoon while I was finishing up work, I decided to try comedy and hopped on YouTube and found Chad Thornsberry on the Dry Bar Comedy channel. After a few minutes of chuckling along, I soon found myself setting work aside and watching the final half of his set and laughing hysterically. An added bonus, Chad joked about his experiences while growing up and living in Missouri. What a perfect segment for Show Me Today. Chad is performing for some teachers at a school event tonight in Conway, Missouri and later in October will be in Jefferson City. Get to know Chad and hear some of his bits in this two-part segment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Classic car struck by a bullet in Springfield as driver and son headed to Birthplace of Route 66 Festival
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival returned to Springfield over the weekend after a three-year absence because of the pandemic. Many people were happy to see the fun, joyous throwback to the good ‘ole days return as a reminder of simpler times. But for one...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
KMBC.com
Thousands of catalytic converters stolen as part of a multi-million-dollar business in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former Springfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines. The Department of Homeland Security says the theft was part of a multi-million-dollar business,. Danielle Ice, 34, of...
missouribusinessalert.com
Medical marijuana brings business to smaller towns in Missouri
Richard Gunnels used to be skeptical of marijuana, and he didn’t think it should be legalized for medical purposes. Gunnels is a small-town Missouri row-crop farmer, and some of the land he grows on today has been farmed by his family for more than 120 years in Macon County. He grew up on that farm, which has been cultivated by his family for generations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
Lake of the Ozarks fire department goes beyond call of duty to assist family after fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Gravois Mills have gone above and beyond the call duty. A fire destroyed a home on August 11, leaving the family without anything. The family escaped without any injuries. Anessa Cannon was at work when her kids called to say their trailer was on...
KYTV
Springfield businesses discuss child care crisis, solutions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tuesday, 50 Springfield businesses met to address the child care crisis and how companies can play a crucial role in helping solve it. The event, hosted by KY3, The Daily Citizen, and Community Partnership of the Ozarks, took place at the E Factory. Businesses shared ideas...
ozarkradionews.com
Salem Man And One Other Killed in Two Vehicle Crash near Bixby
Salem, Mo. – A Salem, Missouri man and one other were killed in a two vehicle crash near Bixby on Thursday, August 11, 2022. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred at 7:52 p.m. on Missouri 32, seven and a half miles east of Bixby, Missouri.
KYTV
Car crashes into Springfield home; driver leaves the scene
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle crashed into a Springfield woman’s home early Sunday morning while she slept. It happened at the 1800 block of East Walnut in Springfield. Police reported no injuries. The vehicle took out the whole left front side of the house. The next-door neighbor says...
krcgtv.com
Miller County man missing for almost a year
David Michael Bowers, Jr. was last contacted on September 12, 2021. The Miller County Sheriff's Facebook page posted his missing adult poster in an effort for the public to help bring him home. Bowers was 18 when he disappeared. He is 5'10 with brown hair and eyes. He weighs 128...
KCTV 5
Missouri woman admits to role in conspiracy to transport stolen catalytic converters across state lines
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty, admitting her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multimillion-dollar business. Danielle Ice, a 34-year-old from Columbia and a former Springfield resident, pleaded guilty in federal court...
KYTV
Family of Tampa, Fla. man killed in a crash near Halltown says driver should be criminally charged
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The family of a Florida man is demanding answers from authorities in Greene County. Carrie Cooper wants to know why criminal charges didn’t get filed after her son, Storm Cooper, lost his life in a traffic accident in July 2021, just west of Springfield. Prosecutors...
KYTV
Final defendant in Ozarks multi-million dollar stolen catalytic converter business pleads guilty
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A former Springfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court to her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Danielle Ice, 34, of Columbia, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge...
Comments / 0