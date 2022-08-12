ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laclede County, MO

sgfcitizen.org

Cats, crime and neighbors: Why some Springfield users love Nextdoor

I’m a newshound. Every day it’s a diet of newspapers, radio, online news feeds, social media and TV. But it’s Gus, the neighborhood stray cat of Wildwood Estates, that I truly care about. I couldn’t wait to find out what the vet said about the growth on the side of that cat’s head, and if it was operable.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

New Springfield Buc-ee’s will be the first in MO

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Chain convenience store and gas station Buc-ee’s will break ground on its new travel center in Springfield on August 23. At 3284 N. Mulroy Road, several local leaders like Mayor Ken McClure will be celebrating the start of construction at 12 p.m. Buc-ee’s Springfield is the first Buc-ee’s travel center in Missouri. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualification for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
County
Laclede County, MO
Local
Missouri Society
State
Illinois State
Laclede County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
abc17news.com

Man rescued from truck at flooded Miller County creek

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters rescued a man from his truck after it got stuck Tuesday in Saline Creek floodwater in Miller County. The rescue happened Tuesday afternoon at a low-water crossing on Saline Road north of Tuscumbia. The man was not hurt but it took crews about two hours to get him and the truck out of the water, said Jason Hendricks with the Tuscumbia Fire Department.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Acts of Praise church in Springfield tagged by vandals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals wrote multiple satanic messages on a north Springfield church. The vandals hit “Acts of Praise” the night of August 15, which is a primarily Black fellowship church in north Springfield. The Pastor of Acts of Praise received a call from her niece early Tuesday after she spotted the vandalism. Church members say they feel targeted because of their skin color.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Missourinet

Comedian Chad Thornsberry draws laughs from living in rural Missouri (LISTEN)

Instead of listening to music or a podcast one afternoon while I was finishing up work, I decided to try comedy and hopped on YouTube and found Chad Thornsberry on the Dry Bar Comedy channel. After a few minutes of chuckling along, I soon found myself setting work aside and watching the final half of his set and laughing hysterically. An added bonus, Chad joked about his experiences while growing up and living in Missouri. What a perfect segment for Show Me Today. Chad is performing for some teachers at a school event tonight in Conway, Missouri and later in October will be in Jefferson City. Get to know Chad and hear some of his bits in this two-part segment.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Medical marijuana brings business to smaller towns in Missouri

Richard Gunnels used to be skeptical of marijuana, and he didn’t think it should be legalized for medical purposes. Gunnels is a small-town Missouri row-crop farmer, and some of the land he grows on today has been farmed by his family for more than 120 years in Macon County. He grew up on that farm, which has been cultivated by his family for generations.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Springfield businesses discuss child care crisis, solutions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tuesday, 50 Springfield businesses met to address the child care crisis and how companies can play a crucial role in helping solve it. The event, hosted by KY3, The Daily Citizen, and Community Partnership of the Ozarks, took place at the E Factory. Businesses shared ideas...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Salem Man And One Other Killed in Two Vehicle Crash near Bixby

Salem, Mo. – A Salem, Missouri man and one other were killed in a two vehicle crash near Bixby on Thursday, August 11, 2022. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred at 7:52 p.m. on Missouri 32, seven and a half miles east of Bixby, Missouri.
SALEM, MO
KYTV

Car crashes into Springfield home; driver leaves the scene

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle crashed into a Springfield woman’s home early Sunday morning while she slept. It happened at the 1800 block of East Walnut in Springfield. Police reported no injuries. The vehicle took out the whole left front side of the house. The next-door neighbor says...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
krcgtv.com

Miller County man missing for almost a year

David Michael Bowers, Jr. was last contacted on September 12, 2021. The Miller County Sheriff's Facebook page posted his missing adult poster in an effort for the public to help bring him home. Bowers was 18 when he disappeared. He is 5'10 with brown hair and eyes. He weighs 128...
MILLER COUNTY, MO

