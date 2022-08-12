ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
noblesvillemillers.com

Girls Junior Varsity Soccer beats Cathedral 7 – 0

The Noblesville Millers scored early and often in their season opener on Saturday morning, defeating the Cathedral Fighting Irish 7 – 0 at Hallmark Orthodontics Soccer Complex in Noblesville. The Millers got on the board with goals from Isabelle Meier, Diem Bromley, Lydia Dumas (2), Maya McDonald, Raegan Duncan,...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
noblesvillemillers.com

Millers open season with 4 – 0 victory over Cathedral

The Millers wasted little time posting their first goal of the 2022-23 Girls Soccer season, denting the board in the 2nd minute of Saturday’s season opening 4 – 0 victory over the Cathedral Fighting Irish at Hallmark Orthodontics Soccer Complex in Noblesville. The goal was scored by junior...
NOBLESVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy