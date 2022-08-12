Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
‘A legend’: Vicksburg Realtor Jim Hobson remembered for contributions to field, community
To hear his friends and colleagues describe him, James Daniel “Jim” Hobson Jr. was larger-than-life and a major player in not only the local real estate market but also across the state of Mississippi. Hobson died Monday morning at the age of 75, survived by his wife of...
bobgermanylaw.com
Flowood, MS - Steven Pearson Fatally Hit by Pursued Driver at Flowood Dr & Airport Rd
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg man killed when struck by vehicle being chased by police
Vicksburg Post
William Watts among Mississippi’s Entergy Community Power Scholarship Recipients
William Watts of Vicksburg is among five Mississippi high-school graduates who have received $5,000 scholarships from the Entergy Community Power Scholarship program. Established for children of Entergy employees, the scholarship program recognizes students for their community service, academic performance, leadership and work experience. Watts is a 2022 graduate of River City Early College High School and Warren Central High School.
Top rated hotels in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers come to Mississippi for many reasons. Some include visiting the state’s many attractions like beaches, historical landmarks, casinos, museums and more. Where do travelers enjoy staying the most when they visit Mississippi? Hotels.com lets guests rate and leave reviews for the accommodations they stay at. While there’s plenty of highly-rated […]
Two bystanders killed in Mississippi police chases over last four weeks
PRVWSD plans to relocate Bob Anthony Parkway
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) said they are taking steps to move Bob Anthony Parkway, which is currently near the Ross Barnett Reservoir. Many consider the Reservoir as a shortcut from Rankin County to Madison County and vice versa. There are no issues with the roadway […]
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg board puts animal shelter project out for bid
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen moved forward with the city’s proposed new animal shelter, authorizing City Clerk Walter Osborne to put the project out for bids. Community Development Director Jeff Richardson said after the meeting the city could possibly award a contract by September. “It takes 30 days...
bobgermanylaw.com
Vicksburg, MS - Suspect in Custody, Deputy Injured Following Pursuit on Fisher Ferry Rd
Vicksburg, MS (August 14, 2022) - One person was arrested and a Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy was hospitalized for injuries after a chase on Friday, August 12th in Warren County. At about 11:00 p.m., a deputy from Warren County initiated a traffic stop with a southbound Grand Marquis on...
Weekend police chase involving multiple Mississippi agencies ends with fatal crash
Suspects wanted for arson, burglary at Jackson Shell gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find the suspects involved in a recent arson and burglary at a gas station. Police said the incident happened at the Shell gas station on University Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, August 8. Anyone with information about the suspects can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police Reports: Two arrests made, school bus accident and thefts reported
Jermaine McRunnels, 39 of Vicksburg, was arrested Monday on a warrant for possession of a stolen firearm. McRunnels appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court the same day, where Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $20,000 and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury. Stabbing incident results in arrest.
Vicksburg Post
Four Vicksburg businesses issued medical cannabis licenses
The state of Mississippi has issued four businesses in Vicksburg a license to dispense medical cannabis. On Aug. 5, the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program released a list of licensed medical cannabis businesses in the state. Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said he was looking forward to the businesses joining the...
WAPT
1 killed when car being pursued by police crashes into motorcycle; man faces charges
FLOWOOD, Miss. — One person was killed Sunday as a result of a police chase that began in Pearl and ended in Flowood. Pearl public information officer Greg Flynn said a Pearl police officer tried to make a traffic stop about 6:30 p.m. Sunday on a 2009 Silver Infiniti near the intersection of Bierdeman Road and Highway 80, when the vehicle took off. The officer pursued the sedan driven by Ryan Irwin into Flowood, where police there joined the chase.
WLBT
Chase begins in Pearl, ends with deadly accident in Flowood
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 13
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Saturday, August 13. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
fox40jackson.com
Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can...
WLBT
Graham says county likely to lose White Oak Creek funding following board vote
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County supervisor is worried that funding awarded to the county to stop erosion along a Northeast Jackson creek is in jeopardy of being revoked, following a recent decision by his colleagues. On Monday, the board voted 3-2 to transfer $2 million in state funding...
19-year-old arrested for Terry Road homicide
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a homicide that happened on Terry Road. Officer Sam Brown said Wiley Green was arrested on Greenwood Avenue Monday evening. He was charged with murder. On August 7, police said Christopher Robinson, 45, was found shot in the 2700 block Terry Road. He […]
State officials investigation Sunday shooting that involved Mississippi police officer
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says an officer-involved shooting happened Sunday in Jackson. MBI says the shooting involved Capitol police near Lamar and Adelle streets. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.
