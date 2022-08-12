Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan Dijkhuizen
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
‘The Last Movie Stars’ producer talks about Hollywood legend Paul Newman’s Shaker Heights past and new HBO Max documentary
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Nearly 14 years has passed since Hollywood legend and Shaker Heights native Paul Newman died. Movie fans are getting a special chance this summer to spend some time with Newman -- and those inviting blues eyes and wry smile -- in the new six-part documentary “The Last Movie Stars,” which is currently streaming on HBO Max.
coolcleveland.com
La Placita Cleveland Hosts a Weekend of Open-Air Hispanic Music & Vendors
La Placita Cleveland at West 25th and Clark is hosting a full weekend of live and DJ music and dancing with a Hispanic flavor outdoors, with music from 1-10pm Saturday and noon-8pm Sunday. Saturday kicks off with DJ Raymond spinning from 1-3:30pm, before the Mariachi Show takes over from 4-5pm....
Ray McNiece is making a poem for Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ray McNiece has taken his poetry around the globe, performing on tours in Russia and Italy, writing new material at Florida’s Jack Kerouac house, and teaching in Singapore. But his work always goes back to his hometown of Cleveland. Recently awarded a fellowship from the...
‘Frozen’ at Playhouse Square isn’t just a musical, it’s an experience
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Disney’s “Frozen” isn’t just a musical. It’s an experience. So, if the prospect of sharing the theater with hundreds of kids dressed up as a princess or a snowman, listening to those kids sing along to songs they know by heart and sitting through a show that’s more style over substance makes you a bit uneasy, you’re best to, well, let it go. Because you’d be missing out on a magical night at the theater.
Cleveland Book Week announces 2022 details
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Readers, rejoice! Cleveland Book Week is set to return, celebrating the 2022 Anisfield-Wolf Book Award (AWBA) winners with a variety of literature-themed programming in August and September. This year will mark the event’s return to a completely in-person format since the pandemic. Most Book Week events are...
Resilience keeps Korn vital, excited after nearly three decades of hard rocking
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ray Luzier is celebrating his 15th anniversary this year as the drummer of Korn -- but without much in the way of commemoration. “Yeah, I got a fruit basket and a watch. And a Mercedes,” Luzier says with a laugh -- meaning not really. But hitting the mark gives him an opportunity to reflect on an eventful decade and a half of playing in the nu-metal band that’s nearing its own 30th anniversary. The group performs Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Blossom Music Center on a hard-rocking bill with Evanescence, Helmet and Jeris Johnson.
Last call to nominate your favorite Northeast Ohio sub and sub shop
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We are on the hunt for the best-tasting sub sandwich in Northeast Ohio and we need you to tell us where to find them. August is also National Sandwich Month and we decided to celebrate by finding the best sub sandwich in all of Greater Cleveland.
Ohio’s luxury motor coach resorts offer unique RV experience: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jeff and Patti Kinzbach have been to about 150 campsites since they started living out of their RV full-time, and their recent stay at Hearthside Grove Lake Erie stood out from the mix. The luxury motor coach resort, located at Geneva-on-the-Lake, offered more than gravel driveways and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Attorneys set to rock for Jam for Justice fundraiser
The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland is presenting its annual Jam for Justice fundraiser on Sept. 8 at the House of Blues in downtown Cleveland. The musical extravaganza will feature legal professionals from across Northeast Ohio showcasing their talents through song. Several bands made up of justice system professionals will perform to raise money for the society, which provides legal services to those who can not afford them.
M Cellars sets summer-inspired 4-course wine dinner
GENEVA, Ohio – M Cellars is holding a late summer-inspired four-course wine and food pairing dinner. The dinner – which will feature courses from chef Zachary Bond from The Spot on Lakeshore and all estate wines – is Friday, Sept. 9. Rosé reception is at 6 p.m. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m.
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker spotted at Ohio café
The Kardashian clan is no stranger to Cleveland.
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Heights Greek Festival Is Back Full-Tilt
Sun 8/21 @ noon-8PM Frankly, as much as we enjoy the home-cooked ethnic food that’s always central to church festivals, the whole drive-through/pick-up model was getting a little old after two years. We missed the live music, the dancing, the costumes, the vendors, the church tours. And now, fortunately,...
Jenks 1929 building in Cuyahoga Falls bursting at the seams with creativity (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- How much creative energy can one building hold?. Michael Owen and his wife Jodie Oates Owen, owners of the repurposed Jenks 1929 building in Cuyahoga Falls, are determined to find out. Since opening in November 2020, they have filled the space at 1884 Front Street with unique...
coolcleveland.com
Jilly’s in Akron Hosts Its First-Ever Blues Festival
Jilly’s in downtown Akron has a big event this weekend: its first ever Jilly’s Blues Fest. It’s a three-day event featuring some national names and some talented locals. Akron’s Mike Lenz Band, familiar to music lovers in the area, kicks things off on Friday at 7pm, followed by Cocoa Beach, Florida’s Josh Miller Blues Review at 8:30. Closing things out on Friday, starting at 10pm, is one of the mainstays of the touring white blues/roots-rock scene — Washington, D.C.’s Nighthawks, who are celebrating their 50th anniversary as a band this year as they tour behind a new album called (appropriately) Established 1972. Founder/harp player/vocalists Mark Wenner continues to lead a quartet of veterans who play classic blues & R&B.
Craft lovers converge on Medina for Affair on the Square
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Affair on the Square crafted a successful and very popular shopping event in Medina’s Uptown Park Sunday (Aug. 14). More than 150 exhibitors showcased their arts, crafts and foodstuffs to throngs of visitors. The event began at 11 a.m., and by noon the parking garages behind the Medina County Courthouse and City Hall were totally filled. Latecomers slowly circled the garage hoping for an empty spot.
coolcleveland.com
Enjoy Art and Socializing at 78th Street Studios Third Friday
Fri 8/19 @ 5-9PM It’s that time of month again when the dozens of artists, galleries & businesses at 78th Street Studios throw open their doors for the biggest art walk in Cleveland: Third Friday. There are all sorts of ongoing shows to check out such as HUDGE Gallery’s...
There's Nothing Quite Like A Greasy Spoon Diner
There’s a nook in Cleveland that claims a piece of my heart: Big Al’s, the most diner-y diner there ever was. It’s situated on the corner of two busy streets, with a wall of sunrise-facing windows that captures the morning light and warms the building from the inside out, especially during the brittle months of winter. The seating is as limited as the decor, with red booths atop checkerboard tiles and a row of swooping fans overhead that keep the air moving. “The service can be spotty and the seating arrangement is a stab in the dark, but you tend to forget all that once the food gets to the table,” one Google reviewer says. The food is good, for sure, but diner culture has never been about the food to me.
Inaugural StrongFest beer festival scheduled in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The Rotary Club of Strongsville is holding the inaugural StrongFest, a beer, wine and food fundraiser. The event is 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, inside and outside Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center. Proceeds will benefit the city’s Town Center Enhancement & Walkability initiative and other...
The Victorian Condominiums celebrate 50 years, seek Cleveland Heights historic landmark status
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After 50 years of gracious, spacious and elegant living, one of the city’s best-kept secrets may be destined for local landmark status. The Victorian Condominiums -- completed in 1971 on Mayfield Road -- celebrated an overdue golden anniversary last month, after the pandemic put a hold on the festivities for a year.
Clap, cheer and whistle, as this news is all good: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- There is very real suffering and trouble in this world and in every community that I know of. At the same time, it is important to note the moments when the sun breaks through the clouds and people meet -- and exceed -- our expectations. Some do so instinctively and others with great effort.
