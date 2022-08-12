ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

'The Last Movie Stars' producer talks about Hollywood legend Paul Newman's Shaker Heights past and new HBO Max documentary

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Nearly 14 years has passed since Hollywood legend and Shaker Heights native Paul Newman died. Movie fans are getting a special chance this summer to spend some time with Newman -- and those inviting blues eyes and wry smile -- in the new six-part documentary “The Last Movie Stars,” which is currently streaming on HBO Max.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ray McNiece is making a poem for Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ray McNiece has taken his poetry around the globe, performing on tours in Russia and Italy, writing new material at Florida’s Jack Kerouac house, and teaching in Singapore. But his work always goes back to his hometown of Cleveland. Recently awarded a fellowship from the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

'Frozen' at Playhouse Square isn't just a musical, it's an experience

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Disney’s “Frozen” isn’t just a musical. It’s an experience. So, if the prospect of sharing the theater with hundreds of kids dressed up as a princess or a snowman, listening to those kids sing along to songs they know by heart and sitting through a show that’s more style over substance makes you a bit uneasy, you’re best to, well, let it go. Because you’d be missing out on a magical night at the theater.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Book Week announces 2022 details

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Readers, rejoice! Cleveland Book Week is set to return, celebrating the 2022 Anisfield-Wolf Book Award (AWBA) winners with a variety of literature-themed programming in August and September. This year will mark the event’s return to a completely in-person format since the pandemic. Most Book Week events are...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Resilience keeps Korn vital, excited after nearly three decades of hard rocking

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ray Luzier is celebrating his 15th anniversary this year as the drummer of Korn -- but without much in the way of commemoration. “Yeah, I got a fruit basket and a watch. And a Mercedes,” Luzier says with a laugh -- meaning not really. But hitting the mark gives him an opportunity to reflect on an eventful decade and a half of playing in the nu-metal band that’s nearing its own 30th anniversary. The group performs Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Blossom Music Center on a hard-rocking bill with Evanescence, Helmet and Jeris Johnson.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Attorneys set to rock for Jam for Justice fundraiser

The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland is presenting its annual Jam for Justice fundraiser on Sept. 8 at the House of Blues in downtown Cleveland. The musical extravaganza will feature legal professionals from across Northeast Ohio showcasing their talents through song. Several bands made up of justice system professionals will perform to raise money for the society, which provides legal services to those who can not afford them.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

M Cellars sets summer-inspired 4-course wine dinner

GENEVA, Ohio – M Cellars is holding a late summer-inspired four-course wine and food pairing dinner. The dinner – which will feature courses from chef Zachary Bond from The Spot on Lakeshore and all estate wines – is Friday, Sept. 9. Rosé reception is at 6 p.m. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m.
GENEVA, OH
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Heights Greek Festival Is Back Full-Tilt

Sun 8/21 @ noon-8PM Frankly, as much as we enjoy the home-cooked ethnic food that’s always central to church festivals, the whole drive-through/pick-up model was getting a little old after two years. We missed the live music, the dancing, the costumes, the vendors, the church tours. And now, fortunately,...
coolcleveland.com

Jilly's in Akron Hosts Its First-Ever Blues Festival

Jilly’s in downtown Akron has a big event this weekend: its first ever Jilly’s Blues Fest. It’s a three-day event featuring some national names and some talented locals. Akron’s Mike Lenz Band, familiar to music lovers in the area, kicks things off on Friday at 7pm, followed by Cocoa Beach, Florida’s Josh Miller Blues Review at 8:30. Closing things out on Friday, starting at 10pm, is one of the mainstays of the touring white blues/roots-rock scene — Washington, D.C.’s Nighthawks, who are celebrating their 50th anniversary as a band this year as they tour behind a new album called (appropriately) Established 1972. Founder/harp player/vocalists Mark Wenner continues to lead a quartet of veterans who play classic blues & R&B.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Craft lovers converge on Medina for Affair on the Square

MEDINA, Ohio -- The Affair on the Square crafted a successful and very popular shopping event in Medina’s Uptown Park Sunday (Aug. 14). More than 150 exhibitors showcased their arts, crafts and foodstuffs to throngs of visitors. The event began at 11 a.m., and by noon the parking garages behind the Medina County Courthouse and City Hall were totally filled. Latecomers slowly circled the garage hoping for an empty spot.
coolcleveland.com

Enjoy Art and Socializing at 78th Street Studios Third Friday

Fri 8/19 @ 5-9PM It’s that time of month again when the dozens of artists, galleries & businesses at 78th Street Studios throw open their doors for the biggest art walk in Cleveland: Third Friday. There are all sorts of ongoing shows to check out such as HUDGE Gallery’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
Scary Mommy

There's Nothing Quite Like A Greasy Spoon Diner

There’s a nook in Cleveland that claims a piece of my heart: Big Al’s, the most diner-y diner there ever was. It’s situated on the corner of two busy streets, with a wall of sunrise-facing windows that captures the morning light and warms the building from the inside out, especially during the brittle months of winter. The seating is as limited as the decor, with red booths atop checkerboard tiles and a row of swooping fans overhead that keep the air moving. “The service can be spotty and the seating arrangement is a stab in the dark, but you tend to forget all that once the food gets to the table,” one Google reviewer says. The food is good, for sure, but diner culture has never been about the food to me.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

The Victorian Condominiums celebrate 50 years, seek Cleveland Heights historic landmark status

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After 50 years of gracious, spacious and elegant living, one of the city’s best-kept secrets may be destined for local landmark status. The Victorian Condominiums -- completed in 1971 on Mayfield Road -- celebrated an overdue golden anniversary last month, after the pandemic put a hold on the festivities for a year.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

