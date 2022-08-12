ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spooner, WI

Curtis DeCora

A New Tribal University Emerges in Hayward, Wisconsin

Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College is now Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University. Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe UniversityPublic Domain. Hayward Wis -- On August 15, 2022, the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College, formerly the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe Community College, announced a change in name effective today, they will now be known as Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University. The announcement comes on the heels of recent accreditation by the Higher Learning Commission for their new Masters in Business Administration and Masters in Human Services degrees.
HAYWARD, WI
drydenwire.com

Back To School Info Included In This Week's Shell Lake Laker News

SHELL LAKE, WI -- Check out all the goings-on in this week’s Laker News from the Shell Lake School District!. How to View: The Laker News can be viewed in-article below on desktop/laptop below. If on mobile or tablet, you will need to download the file and open in a PDF viewer to read.
SHELL LAKE, WI
drydenwire.com

Washburn County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Aug. 16, 2022

WASHBURN COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Washburn County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Washburn County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls Pure Water Days Parade and Riverfest kicks off Saturday with safety precautions in mind

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The 45th annual Pure Water Days Parade and Riverfest will be fun for the whole family. With lingering fears and anxiety from incidents like the parade shooting in Illinois earlier this summer and the driver who hit and killed several parade-goers in Waukesha in December, law enforcement says safety is top of mind for this year’s parade.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
drydenwire.com

WATCH: Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy - Episode 106

SPOONER, WI -- DrydenWire.com Founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald were back for their latest episode of "Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy" Tuesday morning!. The live-streaming show began at 8:30a (CST) on DrydenWire's Facebook page today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. ICYMI: You can watch the recording...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
KARE 11

1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
POLK COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Multi-Motorcycle Crash Results In Fatality

POLK COUNTY -- A multi-motorcycle crash in Polk County has resulted in a fatality, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, August 8th, 2022, at 2:25 PM, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a multi-motorcycle crash on Highway 87 at the intersection of River Road North of St Croix Falls, WI.
POLK COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

2 killed in separate alcohol related crashes on Minnesota highways

(FOX 9) - Two people were killed, and another three were injured in separate alcohol-related crashes in Chisago and St. Louis counties on Friday. A 40-year-old man from Virginia, Minnesota, is facing charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence after a crash in which he allegedly drove his pickup truck over the center line while traveling westbound on Highway 21 and struck a passenger car head-on, killing a 39-yer-old woman who was driving in the opposite direction, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Escaped Cows Get Rounded Up On A Minnesota Freeway

Minnesota State Patrol, Wyoming Police Department, and a horse riding cowboy all came together to wrangle some escaped cows who wandered onto I-35. Earlier this week we talked about an at-home break-in that people were calling "fowl" play. When a turkey broke into a second-story apartment in Wisconsin. It also wasn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
MINNESOTA STATE
nativenewsonline.net

Famous Dave’s Restaurants Sell for $200 Million

Quebec-based MTY Food Group announced Tuesday that it is buying Minnetonka, Minn.-based BBQ Holdings Inc., the parent company of Famous Dave’s, for nearly $200 million. Indigenous entrepreneur Dave Anderson, an enrolled citizen of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, started Famous Dave’s in 1994 with a single restaurant in Hayward, Wisconsin.
HAYWARD, WI
drydenwire.com

Court Sentences 1st of 2 Men Charged In Fatal Burnett Drug Overdose Case

BURNETT COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Jordan Decorah (pictured left), one of two men charged criminally following a fatal fentanyl overdose in Burnett County in January 2021. Decorah was charged criminally along with Bryan Belisle (pictured right) following the fatal overdose that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old...
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Court Sentences 4th Person Charged In Sawyer Drug Bust

SAWYER COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Yvonne Martinson, the 4th person out of five people charged in a February 2021 Sawyer County Drug Bust. Law enforcement arrested 5 people following the execution of a search warrant at a Hayward, WI residence regarding suspected drug trafficking. During the execution of...
SAWYER COUNTY, WI

