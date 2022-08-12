Read full article on original website
A New Tribal University Emerges in Hayward, Wisconsin
Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College is now Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University. Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe UniversityPublic Domain. Hayward Wis -- On August 15, 2022, the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College, formerly the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe Community College, announced a change in name effective today, they will now be known as Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University. The announcement comes on the heels of recent accreditation by the Higher Learning Commission for their new Masters in Business Administration and Masters in Human Services degrees.
Back To School Info Included In This Week's Shell Lake Laker News
SHELL LAKE, WI -- Check out all the goings-on in this week’s Laker News from the Shell Lake School District!. How to View: The Laker News can be viewed in-article below on desktop/laptop below. If on mobile or tablet, you will need to download the file and open in a PDF viewer to read.
Washburn County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Aug. 16, 2022
WASHBURN COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Washburn County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Washburn County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Five fishing spots in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great fishing spots in Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
Hudson Star-Observer
Drinking water screening clinic for St. Croix County residents
The fourth, St. Croix County sponsored, free nitrate screening clinic of the year will be offered at the St. Croix County Services Center, 1752 Dorset Ln., New Richmond, on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from noon to 5 p.m. If you have a private well, you should test your water annually even...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls Pure Water Days Parade and Riverfest kicks off Saturday with safety precautions in mind
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The 45th annual Pure Water Days Parade and Riverfest will be fun for the whole family. With lingering fears and anxiety from incidents like the parade shooting in Illinois earlier this summer and the driver who hit and killed several parade-goers in Waukesha in December, law enforcement says safety is top of mind for this year’s parade.
WATCH: Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy - Episode 106
SPOONER, WI -- DrydenWire.com Founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald were back for their latest episode of "Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy" Tuesday morning!. The live-streaming show began at 8:30a (CST) on DrydenWire's Facebook page today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. ICYMI: You can watch the recording...
1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin
ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
Multi-Motorcycle Crash Results In Fatality
POLK COUNTY -- A multi-motorcycle crash in Polk County has resulted in a fatality, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, August 8th, 2022, at 2:25 PM, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a multi-motorcycle crash on Highway 87 at the intersection of River Road North of St Croix Falls, WI.
2 killed in separate alcohol related crashes on Minnesota highways
(FOX 9) - Two people were killed, and another three were injured in separate alcohol-related crashes in Chisago and St. Louis counties on Friday. A 40-year-old man from Virginia, Minnesota, is facing charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence after a crash in which he allegedly drove his pickup truck over the center line while traveling westbound on Highway 21 and struck a passenger car head-on, killing a 39-yer-old woman who was driving in the opposite direction, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
One Person Killed in Alcohol-Involved Crash North of Twin Cities
Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two others were injured after a pickup truck struck a guardrail on I-35 Friday afternoon in Chisago County. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated the pickup was traveling south on the interstate around 12:15 p.m near Wyoming when it struck the right guardrail and then rolled into the left median.
Police: 15-year-old missing from home north of Twin Cities
Police have issued an appeal to find a 15-year-old boy missing from his home in Grasston, Minnesota. The alert was issued by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which says Sebastion Wolbersen-O’Hara was last seen leaving his Pine County home Friday at 9 p.m. on his bike. The BCA...
WATCH: Escaped Cows Get Rounded Up On A Minnesota Freeway
Minnesota State Patrol, Wyoming Police Department, and a horse riding cowboy all came together to wrangle some escaped cows who wandered onto I-35. Earlier this week we talked about an at-home break-in that people were calling "fowl" play. When a turkey broke into a second-story apartment in Wisconsin. It also wasn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
Famous Dave’s Restaurants Sell for $200 Million
Quebec-based MTY Food Group announced Tuesday that it is buying Minnetonka, Minn.-based BBQ Holdings Inc., the parent company of Famous Dave’s, for nearly $200 million. Indigenous entrepreneur Dave Anderson, an enrolled citizen of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, started Famous Dave’s in 1994 with a single restaurant in Hayward, Wisconsin.
Court Sentences 1st of 2 Men Charged In Fatal Burnett Drug Overdose Case
BURNETT COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Jordan Decorah (pictured left), one of two men charged criminally following a fatal fentanyl overdose in Burnett County in January 2021. Decorah was charged criminally along with Bryan Belisle (pictured right) following the fatal overdose that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old...
Court Sentences 4th Person Charged In Sawyer Drug Bust
SAWYER COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Yvonne Martinson, the 4th person out of five people charged in a February 2021 Sawyer County Drug Bust. Law enforcement arrested 5 people following the execution of a search warrant at a Hayward, WI residence regarding suspected drug trafficking. During the execution of...
'LET THE SUN SHINE!' - This Week's Great Deals From Schmitz's Economart!
SPOONER, WI -- Check out this week's great deals going on now thru Sunday at Schmitz's Economart!. Note: If on a mobile device, you will be prompted to view/download the report which requires a PDF Viewer to open. If on desktop, the report will appear below without having to download.
