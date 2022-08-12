Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Suspect in custody after armed standoff in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A standoff in Stockton came to an end after an officer fired a "less-lethal" weapon and sent a K9 officer to bring a suspect into custody. The Stockton Police Department had initially responded to the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive after a woman was reportedly pistol-whipped by a man.
KCRA.com
1 hospitalized, another killed in Stockton shooting, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed and another was hospitalized following a shooting in Stockton on Sunday night, according to police. Stockton police said the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. by the Southside Market grocery store on S Airport Way near E 8th Street. No suspect information was...
2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store
One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released a description of the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
L.A. Weekly
4 Injured in Vehicle Crash on Auburn Boulevard [Sacramento, CA]
SACRAMENTO, CA (August 16, 2022) – Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Auburn Boulevard that injured at least four people, late Friday night. The incident happened on August 12th at around 11:45 p.m. in the 4200 blocks, near Interstate 80, police said. Police also stated that an ambulance...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseville man dies in Dixon I-80 crash
DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Solano confirmed on Tuesday that a fatal collision did occur near Interstate 80 westbound and Dixon Avenue. CHP said that a 49-year-old Roseville man driving a Chevrolet Silverado hit the center divider along Interstate 80. The vehicle showed minor damage. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, […]
KCRA.com
Roseville officials search for person believed to have started multiple fires
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville officials are looking for a person they believe to have started two fires on Monday, one of which led to a temporary closure along Interstate 80. Both fires, one at a dumpster behind a store in the 300 block of Sunrise Avenue, and the other...
KCRA.com
Pedestrian dies after crash in Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian died Monday night after they were hit by a vehicle in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento County, officials said. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Marconi Avenue, east of Watt Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Lanes near...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Reckless evading, brass knuckles possession, more
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Aug. 4. Robert Corey Foell, 42, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. on suspicion of three felony bench warrants in the 3900 block of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mystery deepens in search for missing teen Kiely Rodni
It has been 10 days since California 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was last seen, at a massive "senior send-off" party at a campground near Tahoe.
fox40jackson.com
California school resource officer disarms student who pulled out loaded gun during fight: police
A school resource officer disarmed a student who pulled out a loaded gun during a fight on Monday at a high school in Stockton, California, according to police. The suspect, a 17-year-old male, was booked into juvenile hall on charges of battery, criminal threats, resisting arrest, and weapon charges. A...
One dead after shooting in Vallejo, police say
VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning a man died from gunshot wounds in Vallejo, according to the Vallejo Police Department. At approximately 2:04 a.m., Vallejo police officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the 2000 block of Solano Avenue. The victim was then taken to a local hospital for […]
Police arrest a man involved in Sacramento homicide
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, police officers from the West Sacramento Police Department found a dead woman in a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home on Saturday. Ornelas […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Janiah Johnson, woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting, was aspiring rapper
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A San Diego family is reeling after 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson was shot and killed during her shift at the Speedway gas station in Natomas. Nearly two weeks later, the fight for justice in her case continues. "It's unbelievable that she's gone. It's unbelievable that we're...
Southbound I-5 in Woodland blocked from overturned semi-truck
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The number two lane along southbound Interstate 5 near Highway 113 in Woodland is currently blocked due to an overturned semi-truck, according to law enforcement. Law enforcement said that the truck was carrying packages and two other cars may be involved. This is a developing story.
kubaradio.com
Update on Missing Yuba-Sutter Pair from YCPD & NCSO
(YCSO & NCSO release) – The Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into the missing persons case of 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja that was first received on August 7, 2022. They were last seen driving a blue Ford Explorer (4SNS072).
Tesla catches fire on I-80 near Sacramento; 1 person taken to hospital
SACRAMENTO – A Tesla caught fire along Interstate 80 into Sacramento on Monday morning. The incident happened just before 9 a.m. along the westbound side of the freeway near Madison Avenue. Exactly what led up to the Tesla catching fire is unclear. Flames spread from the car fire to surrounding vegetation and a utility pole. Firefighters worked quickly and put out the flames.One person has been taken to the hospital after the incident, but there has been no word on their condition. Traffic along westbound I-80 was slow through the morning.
Man found dead in truck after crash along westbound I-80 in Solano County
SOLANO COUNTY - One man is dead after a crash along Interstate 80 in Solano County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. in westbound lanes, just west of Dixon Avenue, CHP - Solano tells CBS13. Officers say a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, for unknown reasons, hit the center divider and then veered to the righthand shoulder of the roadway, hitting a barbed wire fence. The driver was declared dead at the scene. Emergency personnel at the scene believe the cause of the crash could have been medical in nature. The driver was identified a 49-year-old man from Roseville. The coroner will determine the driver's official cause of death. The incident ended up blocking lanes of Interstate 80.No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Woman hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, an adult woman was shot in the 4500 block of Natomas Central Drive, police say. The victim, only described as an adult female, was found by police away from the scene.
1 dead in double shooting at South Side Market in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department has launched an investigation after two people were shot Sunday evening. Initially, Officer Joe Silva, police spokesperson, said both people were taken to a hospital, however, in an update, he said one person died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.
KCRA.com
Woman shot in leg in Natomas, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was injured in a shooting near an apartment complex in Sacramento's Natomas neighborhood on Friday night, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Valencia Point Apartments, which is near the intersection of Natomas Central Drive and Del Paso Road. Investigators believe that a fight...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0