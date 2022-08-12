ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction update on Spartanburg Co. courthouse

By Bethany Fowler
 4 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County provided an inside look at the construction update of the new county courthouse.

County leaders said things have been going smoothly since they ground up more than a year ago.

The new building is expected to be more than three times the size of the current courthouse, which was built in the 1950s.

Leaders said the six-story building will include 15 courtrooms with enough space to house more than 20, if expansion is needed.

Here is a breakdown of where you can find the courtrooms:

  • five courtrooms on the first floor
  • one on the second (future one here)
  • four on the third
  • two on the fourth + hearing room (future one here)
  • zero on the fifth (future four here)
  • three on the sixth
