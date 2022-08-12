ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Police investigating shooting at Quality Dairy

UPDATE 5:44 P.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has confirmed that the incident is a shooting. Police say that they received reports of shots fired at the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Pattengill Ave. Officers told 6 News that an older man was seated in a car meeting two other younger men […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Fox17

Man shot in his sleep during drive-by shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man was hurt while he was sleeping when a drive-by shooting happened. It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Clancy Ave near Bradford Street NE, which is located in the Belknap Lookout neighborhood. Grand Rapids Police say a man called dispatch around 1:41 a.m....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Man charged with murder for downtown Grand Rapids shooting appears in court

Man charged with murder for downtown Grand Rapids shooting appears in court. Genesis Lewis appears at the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Lewis is charged with second-degree murder and other felonies for the June 5 shooting that killed one person and injured three others on Pearl Street NW between Monroe and Fulton avenues in downtown Grand Rapids. (Cory Morse | MLive.com)Get Photo.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
iheart.com

GRPD: Man hurt after shots fired into northeast side house

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Police say a man was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after someone possibly fired rounds into a house on the northeast side of Grand Rapids this morning. WOOD-TV says it happened on Clancy Avenue near Fairbanks Street around 1:45 a.m. No suspect information...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MLive

Man, woman shot overnight in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man and woman are hospitalized in stable condition after an early morning shooting Saturday, police said. The shooting took place at about 12:20 a.m. Aug. 13 in the area of Baxter Street SE and Diamond Avenue SE, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Kent County deputies address surge in vehicle thefts

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies say they’ve responded to five complaints regarding stolen vehicles in Kent County this weekend. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says thieves made off with four of those vehicles. We’re told the Grand Rapids Police Department recovered a Hyundai that was reportedly stolen...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Ottawa County deputies seek missing Coopersville man

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing man out of Coopersville. Erik Johnson, 28, was last seen near Ottawa and Pine streets on Saturday, Aug. 13 at around 5 p.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told Johnson’s family has...
COOPERSVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy