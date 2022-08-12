Read full article on original website
“He was just pacing”; Woman recounts arrest of Kalamazoo armed robbery, shooting suspect
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is in custody, who police say was involved in an armed robbery in Kalamazoo before allegedly shooting at officers over the weekend. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) confirmed the information with FOX 17 Tuesday afternoon. KDPS says they arrested a 42-year-old man...
Police investigating shooting at Quality Dairy
UPDATE 5:44 P.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has confirmed that the incident is a shooting. Police say that they received reports of shots fired at the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Pattengill Ave. Officers told 6 News that an older man was seated in a car meeting two other younger men […]
Man accused in downtown Grand Rapids fatal shooting, waives preliminary hearing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man accused of opening fire in June into a crowd of people in downtown Grand Rapids, killing one person and injuring three others, is heading to trial. Genesis Kevin-Xavier Lewis, 23, waived his preliminary examination and was bound over to Kent County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
ONGOING: Kalamazoo Police Surrounding Home for Standoff Situation
August 16th, 1:15 p.m. - Police are currently surrounding a home in Kalamazoo in a standoff situation. Tuesday, at around noon, a large police presence was reported outside a home near Race Street and Clinton Avenue. Authorities were wearing protective vests and armed with long guns. At this time, police...
Man shot in his sleep during drive-by shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man was hurt while he was sleeping when a drive-by shooting happened. It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Clancy Ave near Bradford Street NE, which is located in the Belknap Lookout neighborhood. Grand Rapids Police say a man called dispatch around 1:41 a.m....
Michigan State Police wrap up investigation into Joe Nagle's shooting death
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police have concluded their investigation into the death of Joe Nagle, who was shot and killed by an Allegan County deputy in June. Now, Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney Myrene Koch is reviewing the findings and will determine any next steps for the investigation.
Man charged with murder for downtown Grand Rapids shooting appears in court
Man charged with murder for downtown Grand Rapids shooting appears in court. Genesis Lewis appears at the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Lewis is charged with second-degree murder and other felonies for the June 5 shooting that killed one person and injured three others on Pearl Street NW between Monroe and Fulton avenues in downtown Grand Rapids. (Cory Morse | MLive.com)Get Photo.
GRPD: Man hurt after shots fired into northeast side house
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Police say a man was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after someone possibly fired rounds into a house on the northeast side of Grand Rapids this morning. WOOD-TV says it happened on Clancy Avenue near Fairbanks Street around 1:45 a.m. No suspect information...
Plainfield Twp. home hit in road rage shooting
A Plainfield Township home was hit by gunfire in a road rage shooting on Sunday.
Sheriff's office: Crash turns into shooting incident in Plainfield Township
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says it started with a crash between two vehicles in the area of 4 Mile Road and Plainfield Avenue in Plainfield Township around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Deputies: Alcohol a likely factor in Alamo Twp. crash that killed Indiana man
ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Indiana man has died after a crash in Alamo Township this weekend. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened midnight Sunday near mile marker 46 on US-131. We’re told a Plainwell resident in a black Audi A4 rear-ended the Indiana man’s...
Victim ID’d in fatal US-131 crash near Kalamazoo
The victim of a fatal crash on Sunday has been identified by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
Man, woman shot overnight in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man and woman are hospitalized in stable condition after an early morning shooting Saturday, police said. The shooting took place at about 12:20 a.m. Aug. 13 in the area of Baxter Street SE and Diamond Avenue SE, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The...
Prosecutor: Montcalm Co. woman's BAC was nearly 3 times legal limit during double fatal crash
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — According to prosecutors, a Montcalm County woman's blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit when she allegedly hit and killed two people in late July. Amber Martens, 34, of Trufant is now out on bond with strict requirements. Court documents show Martens...
Kent County deputies address surge in vehicle thefts
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies say they’ve responded to five complaints regarding stolen vehicles in Kent County this weekend. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says thieves made off with four of those vehicles. We’re told the Grand Rapids Police Department recovered a Hyundai that was reportedly stolen...
KDPS: Armed robber shot at clerk, customer, officer
Kalamazoo police have released more photos of a suspect who they say shot at an officer after an armed robbery on Saturday.
Ottawa County deputies seek missing Coopersville man
COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing man out of Coopersville. Erik Johnson, 28, was last seen near Ottawa and Pine streets on Saturday, Aug. 13 at around 5 p.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told Johnson’s family has...
GRPD investigates early morning shooting
The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
1 Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred on Sunday morning. According to the police, an Indiana resident was rear-ended by the driver of a black Audi A4. The driver is a resident of [..]
