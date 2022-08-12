Burlington — Burlington Police have arrested Jarod Hart Moyer for his involvement in an armed robbery Saturday night. Burlington Police responded to Tobacco Vape located at 156 Holly Hill Lane, in reference to an armed robbery. During investigation they discovered an unknown black male robbed the business at gun point and stole an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. The business employee was not injured during the robbery. Officers later located an individual matching the description of the robbery suspect within close proximity of the crime, detained him, and located evidence of the crime. The suspect was arrested and identified as Jarod Jordan Hart Moyer. Moyer was charged with one count robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at the Alamance County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

BURLINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO