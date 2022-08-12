Read full article on original website
Truck, camping trailer taken from slain NC deputy's home days after shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Note: The article has been updated to reflect updates to previously incorrect information. Just over 48 hours after a Wake County sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty, a truck and camping trailer were taken from the deputy's home in a "civil dispute."
Investigators release photo of pickup believed to have been driven by deputy's murderer
RALEIGH, Wake County — The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of a Wake County sheriff’s deputy last week. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has also released...
Reward Offered for Deputy Murderer Information
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. - — To show appreciation and support of all law enforcement officers, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is offering a reward of $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd.
Burlington Vape Store Robbed at Gunpoint
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Saturday night at roughly 8:30 p.m., Burlington Police responded to a robbery at Tobacco Vape on 156 Holly Hill Lane. The investigation revealed that an unknown black male robbed the business at gun point and stole an undisclosed about of money and merchandise. The lone employee present at the time of the robbery was not injured. Officers later located an individual matching the description of the robbery suspect within close proximity of the crime, detained him, and located evidence of the crime. The suspect was arrested and identified as Jarod Jordan Hart Moyer of Reidsville. Moyer was charged with one count robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at the Alamance County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.
Child's pet stolen from porch by FedEx delivery driver, tortoise still missing
SANFORD, Lee County — A package delivery driver has been arrested after North Carolina investigators said she stole a child’s pet from the porch of a home during a delivery route. The pet tortoise named Holly was snatched from her home in Lee County over the weekend. The...
NC DOT worker killed while on road duty; man later charged
SIMS, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a Department of Transportation worker was killed when a vehicle struck her as she directed traffic around a fallen tree. A man was later arrested and charged with fleeing the scene. The patrol says 60-year-old Anna Bradshaw worked in...
Burlington man initiates police chase with infant in car
Burlington — Burlington Sheriff Deputies were called out to assist Elon Police, who were in pursuit of a vehicle on University Dr., Friday night around 10:00 pm. Deputies joined the pursuit at Rockwood and Front St. in Burlington. As requested by Elon Police, Deputies assumed the lead with the pursuit.
