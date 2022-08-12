ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Reward Offered for Deputy Murderer Information

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. - — To show appreciation and support of all law enforcement officers, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is offering a reward of $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd.
Burlington Vape Store Robbed at Gunpoint

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Saturday night at roughly 8:30 p.m., Burlington Police responded to a robbery at Tobacco Vape on 156 Holly Hill Lane. The investigation revealed that an unknown black male robbed the business at gun point and stole an undisclosed about of money and merchandise. The lone employee present at the time of the robbery was not injured. Officers later located an individual matching the description of the robbery suspect within close proximity of the crime, detained him, and located evidence of the crime. The suspect was arrested and identified as Jarod Jordan Hart Moyer of Reidsville. Moyer was charged with one count robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at the Alamance County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.
NC DOT worker killed while on road duty; man later charged

SIMS, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a Department of Transportation worker was killed when a vehicle struck her as she directed traffic around a fallen tree. A man was later arrested and charged with fleeing the scene. The patrol says 60-year-old Anna Bradshaw worked in...
Burlington man initiates police chase with infant in car

Burlington — Burlington Sheriff Deputies were called out to assist Elon Police, who were in pursuit of a vehicle on University Dr., Friday night around 10:00 pm. Deputies joined the pursuit at Rockwood and Front St. in Burlington. As requested by Elon Police, Deputies assumed the lead with the pursuit.
One man arrested after armed robbery in Burlington

