Public Health

State
West Virginia State
WVNews

Gov. Justice cuts ribbon on West Virginia AeroTech Park

Gov. Jim Justice cuts the ribbon to celebrate the completion of the West Virginia AeroTech Park on the campus of North Central West Virginia Airport. The park will serve as the home of the airport's new terminal along with space for additional development. The project involved leveling the area, necessitating the moving of approximately 3 million square feet of earth.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Gov. Jim Justice celebrates completion of North Central West Virginia Airport project Tuesday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Tuesday marked the culmination of nearly 20 years of hoping and planning for stakeholders of North Central West Virginia Airport. Gov. Jim Justice — along with a host of local leaders and officials — participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of site development for the West Virginia AeroTech Park.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

DMV offers appointments to get REAL ID

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has announced that residents now have a new, convenient option for getting their REAL ID ahead of the federal deadline on May 3, 2023. The DMV’s new digital service — REAL ID Headstart — offers an easy and guided path...
POLITICS
WVNews

West Virginia fed judge rejects binding plea agreements in Navy spy case

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A federal judge in West Virginia has rejected binding plea agreements involving a Navy engineer and his wife who had admitted trying to sell classified information to another country about U.S. nuclear-powered submarines. U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh on Tuesday found the sentencing...
POLITICS
WVNews

Free machining and machine tool training available

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute is offering free computerized machining and machine tool training across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky as part of a national initiative to revitalize American manufacturing and ensure a strong national defense. The bootcamps, for individuals who are high school age...
OHIO STATE
WVNews

DOH Flooding 7

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Division of Highways crews are working to open r…
ENVIRONMENT
WVNews

Attorney general joins national anti-robocall task force

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced that West Virginia has joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for letting a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. Participants in this...
POLITICS
WVNews

AP sources: Tiger to meet with top players against LIV Golf

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The PGA Tour is in Delaware for the first time and the buzz still surrounded Tiger Woods, even if he didn't have clubs and might not be seen. Woods was scheduled to come to Wilmington Country Club on Tuesday for a private meeting of top players to discuss the threat of Saudi-funded LIV Golf, according to two people aware of the plans at the BMW Championship.
WILMINGTON, DE

