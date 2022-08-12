Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
No COVID deaths reported Tuesday in West Virginia; 2,754 active cases
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — No additional COVID deaths were reported Tuesday in West Virginia. The death toll remains at 7,206.
WVNews
COVID report for Aug. 16, 2022
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — No additional COVID deaths were reported Tuesday in West Virginia.
WVNews
West Virginia DOH works through 'mud soup' in flood cleanup, repair efforts
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Division of Highways crews are working to open roads, clear mudslides, repair drainage structures and help flood damaged areas recover following excessive rainfall Monday in Fayette and Kanawha counties. The flood damage was so extensive that Gov. Jim Justice declared a State...
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education renews therapy contracts, notes GameChanger development
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education met Tuesday for a regular session that featured several personnel items. The board renewed a contract with Milestones & Music LLC for services that include music therapy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
West Virginia State Police cruiser
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who has the best-looking st…
WVNews
Gov. Justice cuts ribbon on West Virginia AeroTech Park
Gov. Jim Justice cuts the ribbon to celebrate the completion of the West Virginia AeroTech Park on the campus of North Central West Virginia Airport. The park will serve as the home of the airport's new terminal along with space for additional development. The project involved leveling the area, necessitating the moving of approximately 3 million square feet of earth.
WVNews
Connecticut man gets 100-month fed prison term for Marion County, West Virginia, gun crime
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Connecticut man who committed a gun crime in Marion County has been sentenced to 100 months in federal prison. Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh imposed the sentence on William Joseph Milot for aiding and abetting the false statement in connection with the acquisition of firearms.
WVNews
Gov. Jim Justice celebrates completion of North Central West Virginia Airport project Tuesday
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Tuesday marked the culmination of nearly 20 years of hoping and planning for stakeholders of North Central West Virginia Airport. Gov. Jim Justice — along with a host of local leaders and officials — participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of site development for the West Virginia AeroTech Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
West Virginia gets no grant funding from feds to fight drug crime in latest round of HIDTA awards
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A letter from multiple U.S. senators, including West Virginia’s Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, is pressing the head of the Office of National Drug Control Policy — Dr. Rahul Gupta — for more law enforcement funding to address drug trafficking in the Mountain State.
WVNews
West Virginia DOH cleans up Cannelton Hollow Road area
West Virginia Divison of Highways crews work to clean up the Cannelton Hollow Road area in Fayette County. Fayette and Kanawha Counties were hit hard by a storm Sunday into Monday that caused widespread flooding in the area.
WVNews
DMV offers appointments to get REAL ID
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has announced that residents now have a new, convenient option for getting their REAL ID ahead of the federal deadline on May 3, 2023. The DMV’s new digital service — REAL ID Headstart — offers an easy and guided path...
WVNews
West Virginia fed judge rejects binding plea agreements in Navy spy case
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A federal judge in West Virginia has rejected binding plea agreements involving a Navy engineer and his wife who had admitted trying to sell classified information to another country about U.S. nuclear-powered submarines. U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh on Tuesday found the sentencing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Two people sentenced for kidnapping related to 2021 murder
OAKLAND, Maryland — Two people were sentenced in Maryland last week on charges related to the kidnapping and murder of an Oakland man last year. The body of the man, Jimmy Lee Barkley, was later found in Preston County.
WVNews
Free machining and machine tool training available
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute is offering free computerized machining and machine tool training across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky as part of a national initiative to revitalize American manufacturing and ensure a strong national defense. The bootcamps, for individuals who are high school age...
WVNews
DOH Flooding 7
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Division of Highways crews are working to open r…
WVNews
Vice Admiral William Houston
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A West Virginia federal judge on Tuesday rejected binding ple…
WVNews
Attorney general joins national anti-robocall task force
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced that West Virginia has joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for letting a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. Participants in this...
WVNews
AP sources: Tiger to meet with top players against LIV Golf
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The PGA Tour is in Delaware for the first time and the buzz still surrounded Tiger Woods, even if he didn't have clubs and might not be seen. Woods was scheduled to come to Wilmington Country Club on Tuesday for a private meeting of top players to discuss the threat of Saudi-funded LIV Golf, according to two people aware of the plans at the BMW Championship.
Comments / 0