CLYDESDALES MAKING A STOP IN MARSHALL
County Distributing CO. and KMMO are bringing the Budweiser Clydesdales to Marshall. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make an appearance on the Marshall Square at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, before appearing at the Missouri State Fair later in the week. The Clydesdales have several unique traits. Clydesdale Hitch Driver...
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL DISPATCH IS SEARCHING FOR MISSING JUVENILE
Johnson County Central Dispatch is asking for help from the public in locating a 16-year-old boy. According to a release, Ronaldo Ramirez was last seen wearing a green shirt and jeans with a red hat. Ramirez has both ears pierced and does not speak English. Ramirez is described as a...
SPIRE MISSOURI WEST CUSTOMERS TO SEE CHANGE IN NATURAL GAS RATES
Spire Missouri natural gas customers will see rates change under a filing that is scheduled to take effect on September 1, 2022. A news release says the change reflects an adjustment to the Weather Normalization Adjustment Rider (WNAR), which authorizes rate adjustments based on weather variations. The purpose of the WNAR tariff is to adjust revenues, either positive or negative, for differences between actual heating degree days and normal heating degree days.
REMINGTON JAMES DEAN LOESING
Remington James Dean Loesing, 6-month-old son of Colton James Younger-Loesing and Sierra Lynn Simmons, of Pilot Grove, MO, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at University Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel...
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL HEARS REPORT ON FIRE TRUCK REPAIRS
The Marshall City Council heard a report from Fire Chief Sheldon Kerksiek on repairs to fire engine number four during its meeting on Monday, August 15 . According to Kerksiek, the fan in the turbocharger disintegrated and the wiring harness was rubbing dangerously causing the possibility of a short. Kerksiek...
TAX LEVY HEARING SCHEDULED AT MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL MEETING
A public hearing is scheduled for the meeting of the Marshall City Council on Monday, August 15. The council is holding a public hearing to hear comments or concerns regarding the 2022-2023 Tax Levy. There are also several ordinances on the agenda for the council. You can view the entire...
TIPTON MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY IN PETTIS COUNTY
According to court documents a Tipton man has been charged with felony burglary Sedalia. A warrant was issued in Pettis County for Mark A Brookfelt on August, 11 . Brookfelt was observed taking $105.82 worth of merchandise from Menard’s in Sedalia and concealing the items in his bag without attempting to pay for them.
BATES CITY MAN INJURED IN TRAFFIC CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A 34- year-old man suffered moderate injuries in a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Sunday, August 13. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Jocelyn McHenry traveled into the path of a motorcycle ridden by Michael Kuhns. After striking the vehicle, the motorcycle traveled off the west side of the road and Kuhns was ejected. McHenry’s vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane of Route Z.
ROAD WORK SCHEDULED IN CARROLL, CHARITON COUNTIES
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 8-14. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route E is closed for a bridge...
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSES POTENTIAL SANITATION RATE CHANGES
During his report at the Marshall City Council meeting on Monday, August 15, councilman Dan Brandt discussed potential changes to sanitation rates. Brandt said rate changes are dependent on many factors. City Administrator J.D Kehrman gave an estimate on when the new system will be implemented. Councilman Tim Reeder stated...
HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT INJURES JUVENILE
A juvenile was moderately injured on a bicycle during a hit-and-run accident in Johnson County on Monday, August 15. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 13-year-old juvenile was crossing the highway and was struck by a vehicle, which proceeded to leave the scene.
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER CRASH
A Marshall man has been charged with felonies after an incident in Saline County on August 8. According to a report from the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, authorities were checking the area of the Marshall Junction for a wanted suspect fleeing from law enforcement in Pettis County. A Saline County Deputy reportedly located the suspect vehicle and attempted at traffic stop, but the vehicle did not yield. The suspect vehicle allegedly traveled at speeds in excess of 100 mph on northbound U.S. Highway 65, heading toward Marshall City limits. The vehicle also reportedly traveled at speeds in excess of 80 mph in Marshall, where it lost control and crashed.
JIM DALE CRAWFORD
Jim Dale Crawford, 88, of Rogersville, MO, formerly of Marshall, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Copper Rock Village in Rogersville. Graveside services with military rites will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to Copper Rock Village or Disabled American Veterans in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
A ONE VEHICLE CRASH IN SALINE COUNTY CAUSES MODERATE INJURIES.
A 42- year-old Greenwood man suffered no injury and a 36-year-old Moberly woman suffered moderate injuries in a one vehicle crash in Saline County on Saturday, August 13. According to a release from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Brian O’Toole blew out a tire and proceeded to hit a guardrail and overturn.
DONALD LEE GOODSELL
Donald Lee Goodsell, age 71 of Slater, passed away, Friday, August 12, 2022 at Fitzgibbon Hospital. Per Donald’s wishes there will be no services. Donald was born April 18, 1951, in Protem, MO to the late Francis and Faye Goodsell. He attended schools in Forsyth, where he graduated with the class of 1971.
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL APPROVES ORDINANCE FOR TAXATION ON PROPERTY FOR THE YEAR 2022
The Marshall City Council approved the first and second readings of an ordinance for taxation on city property Monday, August 15. The ordinance was broken up into several different sections detailing the purpose of various levies. Section one of the ordinance was the sum of .5901 cents per hundred dollars...
COLUMBIA MAN DUE IN COURT AFTER ROAD RAGE INCIDENT
A Columbia man who has been charged with multiple felonies after an alleged road rage incident on May 11 is due in court. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says a truck driver said the driver of another vehicle pointed a handgun at him while traveling on I-70 in Cooper County.
TWO SEDALIA RESIDENTS CHARGED WITH FELONIES DUE IN COURT
Two Sedalia residents charged with felonies after authorities conducted a well-being check on a toddler are due in court. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says on June 21, his office conducted a well-being check on a 3-year-old child who reportedly had received burns to his legs. During the subsequent investigation, it was learned the child had received the burns on June 12, 2022.
MILDRED LOUISE MOORE
Mildred Louise (Martin Kempf O’Brian) Moore, 95, of Marshall, MO, died Friday, August 12, 2022, at Big Bend Retreat in Slater, MO. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, with Fr. Francis Doyle and Fr. Kevin Gormley officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Peter Catholic Church, Birth Right or Fitzgibbon-Mary Montgomery Hospice in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home.
