Tech Bytes: Meta testing message encryption

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has announced it will begin testing message encryption on several of its apps. Facebook is set to test end-to-end encryption as a default on its Messenger app. The same will be done for messages and calls on Instagram. The move follows complaints about messages being turned over to police in abortion-related cases.

Google Meet has rolled out a new live sharing feature that lets users watch YouTube or listen to Spotify together. They can also play a handful of games like Heads Up! and UNO in real-time. Other features include virtual backgrounds and in-meeting chats.

Drivers will soon be able to fast-charge their electric vehicles while shopping at IKEA. The retailer is partnering with the EV station network Electrify America to bring fast chargers to more than 25 of its U.S. locations. The rollout begins at the end of this year.

