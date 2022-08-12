ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Tech Bytes: Meta testing message encryption

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2huKVk_0hEpM6cy00

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has announced it will begin testing message encryption on several of its apps. Facebook is set to test end-to-end encryption as a default on its Messenger app. The same will be done for messages and calls on Instagram. The move follows complaints about messages being turned over to police in abortion-related cases.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

Google Meet has rolled out a new live sharing feature that lets users watch YouTube or listen to Spotify together. They can also play a handful of games like Heads Up! and UNO in real-time. Other features include virtual backgrounds and in-meeting chats.

Drivers will soon be able to fast-charge their electric vehicles while shopping at IKEA. The retailer is partnering with the EV station network Electrify America to bring fast chargers to more than 25 of its U.S. locations. The rollout begins at the end of this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Suspect’s mother among casualties in Nescopeck, Berwick tragedies

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State troopers have a man in custody they say is a suspect in a mass casualty incident in Columbia County as well as an assault that left one woman dead in Luzerne County. State troopers have charged Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, a 24-year-old male from Nescopeck, with killing two people and […]
BERWICK, PA
ohmymag.co.uk

Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent

We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bytes#Tech#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Meta#Google Meet#Uno#Ev#Nexstar Media Inc
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Delete these 36 infected Android apps from your phone now

It seems we can’t go a week without a bunch of malicious apps being discovered in the Google Play Store. Google recently took down a whopping 52 apps capable of intercepting passwords, stealing Facebook credentials and taking screenshots of private conversations. Tap or click here to ensure you don’t have any installed on your phone.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Google launches a major change to Gmail

Google has redesigned its entire Gmail website.The company is now rolling out a new experience that links up Meet, Chat, and Spaces - its messaging, video, and group conversation features - into the main Gmail client.It also launches Google’s ‘Material You’ design feature that makes the compose button a squared rectangle and adding a new shade to the compose button, side panel and emails that have been read.Material You is coming for every user, while the new integrated view — which has the side panel with Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet icons — is rolling out to everyone who enabled...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Cult of Mac

Why you should never use the browser in Facebook and Instagram

The web browser that Meta built into the iPhone Facebook and Instagram applications can collect far more information about users than they probably realize. It can “track every single interaction with external websites,” according to a developer. But users don’t have to stay in this sketchy browser. Leaving...
CELL PHONES
TheConversationAU

Instagram and Facebook are stalking you on websites accessed through their apps. What can you do about it?

Social media platforms have had some bad press in recent times, largely prompted by the vast extent of their data collection. Now Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has upped the ante. Not content with following every move you make on its apps, Meta has reportedly devised a way to also know everything you do in external websites accessed through its apps. Why is it going to such lengths? And is there a way to avoid this surveillance? ‘Injecting’ code to follow you Meta has a custom in-app browser that operates on Facebook, Instagram and any website you might click...
INTERNET
The Windows Club

How to block a person on Steam via desktop and mobile

This post will show you how to block as well as report a person on Steam via desktop and mobile. This feature can be useful if you are being annoyed on Steam by another user. Maybe the person is using profanity or being extremely rude? Fret not because there is a way to send them to the silent zone for a while. Well, only if things go according to plan.
VIDEO GAMES
abc27 News

Erie TV reporter faces 9 charges for fake stalking claims

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local TV reporter accused of making false reports of stalking was in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday. Pennsylvania State Police charged Haley Potter with a list of crimes, including two felonies on July 11. After an hours-long hearing, a District Judge dismissed the felony charges and one of the […]
ERIE, PA
ohmymag.co.uk

How to block annoying spam messages on Android

Receiving random, unsolicited messages on your phone is not just annoying but can put you at risk of scamming. You could also unknowingly install malware and other viruses onto your device as most of these messages come with links. No mobile phone, regardless its costs and features, can protect you from receiving these messages, but there are steps you can take yourself on your Android device to reduce the number of these messages you receive.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

Understanding WhatsApp Architecture

Understanding the Architecture of an Instant Messaging Service like WhatsApp. WhatsApp is one of the most widely used cross-platform messaging applications. On it, information is sent immediately, which is why more and more websites include it as another service to facilitate communication with users. What will you read in this...
INTERNET
abc27 News

Three killed in Lebanon County-bound plane crash

UPDATE AUG 12, 11:25 A.M.: Marion County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jason Bearden confirms that there were no survivors after a small plane crashed in Metz Thursday night. Bearden said that at around 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office was informed of a downed plane, and about 50 minutes later, Mannington and Monongalia County volunteer firefighters […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
laptopmag.com

Thousands of Android users infected by Joker malware apps — delete them now

Millions of Android users are infected with malware. Again. Virus analysts have flagged another set of malicious apps hiding adware trojans and the return of notorious malware family Joker, and they have just under 10 million downloads combined. It was only last week when 50 Android apps with Joker malware were discovered, now more are popping up.
CELL PHONES
abc27 News

Plane crash in West Virginia under investigation

UPDATE: 12 News has confirmed more information on this developing story. Click here to read the latest. METZ, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials are investigating a small plane crash in Marion County. It happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday near the community of Metz, which is just north of Mannington, according to 911 officials. 12 News’ […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
abc27 News

abc27 News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy