Sandy Williams
4d ago
why hasn't he gone to trial years ago,the Constitution requires a speedy trial,did he think people would forget about murder
erienewsnow.com
Teen Arrested, Another Suspect Wanted on Charges in Erie Shootout
City of Erie Police detectives have made progress in their investigation into a shootout earlier this month. It happened at W. 29th and Cherry St. on Aug. 6. A 16 year old was shot in the shoulder. A 17 year old has been taken into custody, and there is a...
explore venango
Polk Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Threatening, Pointing Gun at Two Females
FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony counts of aggravated assault after he reportedly held two women at gunpoint during altercation in Polk Borough. According to court documents, the Polk Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 58-year-old Gary Lee Wood Jr., of Polk, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on August 5:
Former Warren attorney enters plea in drug house case
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney in Warren was finally arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse at her home. Maridee Costanzo entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. A hearing is set for Aug. 23. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was also appointed an attorney. A warrant […]
WFMJ.com
Former Warren attorney pleads 'not guilty' to drug-related charge
You might say that a third time was a charm for court officials in Warren, who finally arraigned former defense attorney Maridee Costanzo on one count of permitting drug abuse. After two failed attempts to get the 64-year-old former defense attorney to leave her Trumbull County Jail cell to appear...
Alleged machete-wielding Erie County man arrested
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie County man has been arrested after police say he threatened a victim with a machete. According to a Pennsylvania police report, the 62-year-old Wattsburg man allegedly “entered onto private property” (at the 8000 block of Page Road in Venango Township) with a machete at about 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 7. He […]
Youngstown man accused in police chase arrested 2 days later
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Reports said a North Side man who led police on a chase Wednesday into Liberty and Girard, colliding with another car, was taken into custody two days later.
Niles police arrest 11 in drug investigation
Eleven suspects have been arrested in connection to a drug investigation in Niles.
Man accused of calling 911 over 80 times, threatens president
A local man was booked into jail on charges that he called 911 over 80 times for non-emergency reports and threatening topics.
Lake County K-9 helps make five drug arrests in first three days on the job
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous, unrelated story. It was just last week that Deputy Brandon Savage and his new K-9 “Ryker” came out of training to begin working full-time on patrol for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman heard crying for help at Warren home
Police say when they responded to a call of a woman being attacked in Warren, they could hear her crying for help when they pulled up.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Vandals Shoot Outhouse with Shotguns in Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Suspects Accused of Shooting Outhouse with Shotguns. Franklin-based State Police are investigating a report of criminal mischief that occurred around 1:02 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, along Beach Road in Oakland Township, Venango County.
13-year-old hospitalized after Cleveland shooting
13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Cleveland Monday evening.
Ashtabula County prosecutor responds to family's criticism after charges lessened for man accused of killing toddler
JEFFERSON, Ohio — An Conneaut family is speaking out about dropped charges against a man who killed their 13-month-old little girl five years ago. Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole filed to dismiss several of the original charges Joshua Gurto faced for allegedly killing Serenity Jazzlynn-Sky Sutley. "Sereniti's life mattered,"...
Man found shot to death in Euclid
Police are investigating a murder that happened Sunday night near the intersection of Upper Terrace Rd. and Buena Vista Drive.
CBS News
Police searching for missing, endangered 51-year-old Walter Gramsky from Mercer County
MERCER, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are asking for help finding a missing 51-year-old man from Mercer County believed to be in danger. State police said Walter Gramsky was last seen by the Walgreens on East State Street in Sharon Tuesday morning. He's described as 5-foot-10, weighing 213 pounds with gray...
13-year-old shot on Cleveland's west side
Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting that sent a 13-year-old boy to the hospital on Monday.
Ohio BCI investigating South Euclid officer-involved shooting after suspect crashes into police car; suspect at large
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — An investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminals Investigation (BCI) is underway after an overnight police officer-involved shooting in South Euclid. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The suspect in the...
Erie TV reporter faces 9 charges for fake stalking claims
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local TV reporter accused of making false reports of stalking was in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday. Pennsylvania State Police charged Haley Potter with a list of crimes, including two felonies on July 11. After an hours-long hearing, a District Judge dismissed the felony charges and one of the […]
WFMJ.com
Near miss as drive-by shooter targets Warren home and car
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that was a close call for a Niles woman. A 27-year-old woman told police that she and two friends pulled into the driveway of her Williamsburg Street home in Warren after 4 a.m. Saturday when several shots were fired at them from a passing Silver SUV.
WKYC
Conneaut family reacts to dropped charges against Joshua Gurto, accused of killing 13-month-old
Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole drooped several of the original chares Joshua Gurto faced for killing Sereniti Sutley. Marisa Saenz has more.
