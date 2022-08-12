ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula County, OH

Sandy Williams
4d ago

why hasn't he gone to trial years ago,the Constitution requires a speedy trial,did he think people would forget about murder

erienewsnow.com

Teen Arrested, Another Suspect Wanted on Charges in Erie Shootout

City of Erie Police detectives have made progress in their investigation into a shootout earlier this month. It happened at W. 29th and Cherry St. on Aug. 6. A 16 year old was shot in the shoulder. A 17 year old has been taken into custody, and there is a...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Polk Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Threatening, Pointing Gun at Two Females

FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony counts of aggravated assault after he reportedly held two women at gunpoint during altercation in Polk Borough. According to court documents, the Polk Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 58-year-old Gary Lee Wood Jr., of Polk, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on August 5:
POLK, PA
WKBN

Former Warren attorney enters plea in drug house case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney in Warren was finally arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse at her home. Maridee Costanzo entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. A hearing is set for Aug. 23. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was also appointed an attorney. A warrant […]
WFMJ.com

Former Warren attorney pleads 'not guilty' to drug-related charge

You might say that a third time was a charm for court officials in Warren, who finally arraigned former defense attorney Maridee Costanzo on one count of permitting drug abuse. After two failed attempts to get the 64-year-old former defense attorney to leave her Trumbull County Jail cell to appear...
WARREN, OH
YourErie

Alleged machete-wielding Erie County man arrested

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie County man has been arrested after police say he threatened a victim with a machete. According to a Pennsylvania police report, the 62-year-old Wattsburg man allegedly “entered onto private property” (at the 8000 block of Page Road in Venango Township) with a machete at about 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 7. He […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Vandals Shoot Outhouse with Shotguns in Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Suspects Accused of Shooting Outhouse with Shotguns. Franklin-based State Police are investigating a report of criminal mischief that occurred around 1:02 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, along Beach Road in Oakland Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WKYC

Ashtabula County prosecutor responds to family's criticism after charges lessened for man accused of killing toddler

JEFFERSON, Ohio — An Conneaut family is speaking out about dropped charges against a man who killed their 13-month-old little girl five years ago. Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole filed to dismiss several of the original charges Joshua Gurto faced for allegedly killing Serenity Jazzlynn-Sky Sutley. "Sereniti's life mattered,"...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Erie TV reporter faces 9 charges for fake stalking claims

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local TV reporter accused of making false reports of stalking was in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday. Pennsylvania State Police charged Haley Potter with a list of crimes, including two felonies on July 11. After an hours-long hearing, a District Judge dismissed the felony charges and one of the […]
WFMJ.com

Near miss as drive-by shooter targets Warren home and car

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that was a close call for a Niles woman. A 27-year-old woman told police that she and two friends pulled into the driveway of her Williamsburg Street home in Warren after 4 a.m. Saturday when several shots were fired at them from a passing Silver SUV.
WKYC

WKYC

