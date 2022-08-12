ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

The other reason why food prices are rising

The United Nations' worst-case scenario calculation is that global food prices will rise by an additional 8.5% by 2027. More expensive fertilizers are contributed to those higher costs, with some fertilizers spiking 300% since September 2020, according to the American Farm Bureau. "Last year [fertilizer] was around $270 per ton...
INDUSTRY
Vox

Hidden inside the Inflation Reduction Act: $20 billion to help fix our farms

The single greatest threat to the environment isn’t hunting or suburban sprawl or invasive species. It’s agriculture: industrial farming and ranching. Farms cover roughly 40 percent of the country, and they’ve replaced countless ecosystems with vast fields of soybeans, corn, and cattle. Agriculture also accounts for about 11 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.
AGRICULTURE
MSNBC

New York Mayor Eric Adams is blowing his chance to be truly welcoming to migrants

Blaming migrants for America’s problems is a political tradition that Republicans have excelled at for years, but statements from New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, serve as the latest reminder that casting aspersions on migrants is too often a bipartisan affair. Adams, whose calls for more federal funding to shelter migrants being bused to the city by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona turned what should have been criticism of their political stunt into a blame game on the migrants he wants to support.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Texas collecting donations from public to help fund transportation costs of migrants sent to NYC, DC

The state of Texas is collecting donations from the public to help fund the transportation of migrants to Washington, D.C., and New York City. "In the wake of President Biden’s decision to end Title 42 expulsions, Governor Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. You can donate online now by credit card* or donate by mail by sending a check to the address below," a message reads on the website for the Office of the Governor.
TEXAS STATE
Industry
CNBC

The 12 least affordable housing markets in the U.S.

There seems to be some cooling off in the housing market. But that doesn't mean homes are becoming more affordable everywhere. According to RealtyHop's housing affordability index, many cities in the U.S. are still difficult to afford. Out of the 100 cities in the index, the average American would have to dedicate at least 40% of their income to own a home in 42 of them.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Oil drops as China data weighs

Oil prices fell by more than $4 a barrel on Monday on demand fears as disappointing Chinese economic data renewed global recession concerns. Brent crude futures ended the day 3.1% lower at $95.10 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled 2.9% lower at $89.41 per barrel. Brent crude open...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

American workforce continues to shrink, falls 400k since March after nearly hitting prepandemic levels

The number of workers in the U.S. has continued to shrink as businesses struggle to find employees for their openings. "The hope for many to achieve a soft landing is that you meet in the middle, with demand cooling off and labor supply picking up, and we reach a much healthier equilibrium between the two," Michael Pugliese, an economist at Wells Fargo, told the Wall Street Journal Sunday. "But if labor supply flatlines or keeps falling, you need to bring demand down even more in order to cool off wage growth."
BUSINESS
960 The Ref

Nepal's holy Bagmati River choked with black sewage, trash

KATHMANDU, Nepal — (AP) — High on a mountain in the Himalayas, pristine drops fall from the mouth of a tiger statue installed at a stream thought to form the headwaters of the Bagmati River, long revered as having the power to purify souls. From there it wends its way downhill past verdant forests and merges with other waterways, irrigating fields of rice, vegetables and other crops that are a livelihood for many Nepalese.
ASIA

