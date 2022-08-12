Read full article on original website
The transition to the production of electric cars can lead to unemployment around the world
The production of fully electric cars is a new technology and production process that will eliminate a number of jobs. Today, many automakers have actively taken up the electrification of their model range. Moreover, many in the coming years have decided to completely abandon the production of cars with internal combustion engines. But this medal has a downside.
Mexico's president wants to stop brewing beer for American drinkers in the country's drought-stricken north, report says
Drought conditions has promoted Andrés Manuel López Obrador to tell beer producers to move production to Mexico's south, the Financial Times reported.
CNBC
The other reason why food prices are rising
The United Nations' worst-case scenario calculation is that global food prices will rise by an additional 8.5% by 2027. More expensive fertilizers are contributed to those higher costs, with some fertilizers spiking 300% since September 2020, according to the American Farm Bureau. "Last year [fertilizer] was around $270 per ton...
Vox
Hidden inside the Inflation Reduction Act: $20 billion to help fix our farms
The single greatest threat to the environment isn’t hunting or suburban sprawl or invasive species. It’s agriculture: industrial farming and ranching. Farms cover roughly 40 percent of the country, and they’ve replaced countless ecosystems with vast fields of soybeans, corn, and cattle. Agriculture also accounts for about 11 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.
MSNBC
New York Mayor Eric Adams is blowing his chance to be truly welcoming to migrants
Blaming migrants for America’s problems is a political tradition that Republicans have excelled at for years, but statements from New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, serve as the latest reminder that casting aspersions on migrants is too often a bipartisan affair. Adams, whose calls for more federal funding to shelter migrants being bused to the city by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona turned what should have been criticism of their political stunt into a blame game on the migrants he wants to support.
CNBC
Bill Gates' company TerraPower raises $750 million for nuclear energy and medicine innovation
TerraPower, the nuclear innovation company founded by Bill Gates, announced a $750 million funding raise co-led by Gates and SK, a large South Korean conglomerate that is one of South Korea's largest energy providers. The money will go toward the development of nuclear energy innovations and nuclear medicine. Bill Gates'...
Energy Secretary Says Gas Prices Will Continue to Fall — Unless This Happens
The nation's top energy official has some cheery news for American motorists -- your gas prices should continue to fall in the coming months, and possibly hit their lowest point since last winter....
Texas collecting donations from public to help fund transportation costs of migrants sent to NYC, DC
The state of Texas is collecting donations from the public to help fund the transportation of migrants to Washington, D.C., and New York City. "In the wake of President Biden’s decision to end Title 42 expulsions, Governor Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. You can donate online now by credit card* or donate by mail by sending a check to the address below," a message reads on the website for the Office of the Governor.
CNBC
The 12 least affordable housing markets in the U.S.
There seems to be some cooling off in the housing market. But that doesn't mean homes are becoming more affordable everywhere. According to RealtyHop's housing affordability index, many cities in the U.S. are still difficult to afford. Out of the 100 cities in the index, the average American would have to dedicate at least 40% of their income to own a home in 42 of them.
Washington Examiner
Automakers rush to sell electric vehicles before Biden signs bill with new rules
Automakers are scrambling to sell their electric vehicles before Friday to get in front of new, more stringent requirements tax credits for the cars that will kick in when President Joe Biden signs the clean energy and healthcare bill set for a vote in the House at the end of the week.
CNBC
Sell beaten-down Vroom as there's no quick fix for online car retailer in a slowdown, JPMorgan says
Goldman says buybacks could be pulled forward this year as companies look to dodge new tax. How to play it.
CNBC
Oil drops as China data weighs
Oil prices fell by more than $4 a barrel on Monday on demand fears as disappointing Chinese economic data renewed global recession concerns. Brent crude futures ended the day 3.1% lower at $95.10 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled 2.9% lower at $89.41 per barrel. Brent crude open...
CNBC
More than 100 million Americans will be exposed to extreme heat by 2053, mostly in the South and Midwest
Next year, about 50 U.S. counties, which are home to more than 8 million residents, are expected to experience heat index temperatures above 125 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a new model released on Monday by First Street Foundation. Texas and Florida will bear the brunt of climate change, with the...
FOXBusiness
American workforce continues to shrink, falls 400k since March after nearly hitting prepandemic levels
The number of workers in the U.S. has continued to shrink as businesses struggle to find employees for their openings. "The hope for many to achieve a soft landing is that you meet in the middle, with demand cooling off and labor supply picking up, and we reach a much healthier equilibrium between the two," Michael Pugliese, an economist at Wells Fargo, told the Wall Street Journal Sunday. "But if labor supply flatlines or keeps falling, you need to bring demand down even more in order to cool off wage growth."
China new bank loans tumble more than expected amid property jitters
BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - New bank lending in China tumbled more than expected in July while broad credit growth slowed, as fresh COVID flare-ups, worries about jobs and a deepening property crisis made companies and consumers wary of taking on more debt.
Tree loss due to fire is worst in far northern latitudes, data shows
The boreal forests in the far northern latitudes have suffered more tree cover loss owing to fire in the last decade than any other place on Earth, with Russia losing more trees to fire than any other country, data has shown. The boreal region is a huge stretch of coniferous...
CNBC
Atlantic Equities downgrades Comcast and Charter, cites 'severely depressed' broadband additions
Nepal's holy Bagmati River choked with black sewage, trash
KATHMANDU, Nepal — (AP) — High on a mountain in the Himalayas, pristine drops fall from the mouth of a tiger statue installed at a stream thought to form the headwaters of the Bagmati River, long revered as having the power to purify souls. From there it wends its way downhill past verdant forests and merges with other waterways, irrigating fields of rice, vegetables and other crops that are a livelihood for many Nepalese.
ASIA・
CNBC
Unity rejects AppLovin bid, reaffirms IronSource deal
Unity has rejected AppLovin's unsolicited offer to buy the company. CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street' team breaks down the deal.
