Netflix Releases Chilling First Look At Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet Of Horrors
Netflix has released a trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, an upcoming horror anthology scheduled to premiere October 25 on the streaming service. Two new tales will debut starting on that date through to October 28. Eight episodes in total will be rolling out just before Halloween, with...
Marvel's Spider-Man PC Mod Lets You Play As Stan Lee
After just a few days, modders have been busy adding new skins and tweaks to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC. Right now you can download mods for the game that add a number of new costumes to Spider-Man's wardrobe, or you can modify the game so that you can play as Marvel's greatest hero, Stan "The Man" Lee.
X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic #48
Sauron and Nature Girl turn on each other! and the young mutant Curse may be to blame...
John Wick Prequel TV Series The Continental Headed To Peacock
Peacock and Lionsgate have officially inked a deal for the John Wick prequel TV series The Continental. The previously announced three-part TV series will come to Peacock in 2023--and before this announcement was headed to Starz, and not a streaming service. "John Wick has become part of the cultural zeitgeist...
New Lord Of The Rings Game Coming From Private Division And Weta Workshop
Private Division has announced that it will be publishing a game set in J.R.R Tolkien's Middle-earth universe developed by the Weta Workshop, a company best known for their VFX and prop work in the cinematic adaptations of both the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Middle-earth Enterprises has licensed...
PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium Games For August 2022 Live Now
The latest batch of free PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games is going live now. These free games include three Yakuza titles, a Mana remake, one of the latest Ghost Recon games, and many more. They're available in all PlayStation Plus subscriptions above the Essential line. To start, you can...
QuakeCon 2022 Sales Are Live With Deals On Great Bethesda Games
QuakeCon 2022 kicks off on August 18, but ahead of the event, you’ll find tons of great Bethesda games available with steep discounts. PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC are all represented in the savings, with hit games like Deathloop, Fallout 4, and plenty of retro hits on sale for low prices. Below you’ll find a breakout of some of the best deals.
All The Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving August 31
It's another great month for new titles on Xbox Game Pass, but to make room for all that new content, a few other games are being rotated out of the subscription service. August 31 will see a sizable chunk of games exit, so if you haven't played space-faring sim Elite Dangerous, the award-winning roguelike Hades, or the satisfyingly grisly zombie shooter World War Z, you only have a few days left to do so. You can also expect to say goodbye to Two Point Hospital, but seeing as how its successor Two Point Campus was recently added to Game Pass, it won't be too bittersweet a farewell.
Call Of Duty Devs Talk About What Goes Into Making A Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Mission
Activision has revealed the creative process of making Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Dark Water level, which was first showcased at Summer Game Fest Live. A Call of Duty blog post describes the trailer as a "vertical slice." That shows off core features, visuals, audio, and overall player experience. The campaign mission is meant to set the tone for what players can expect upon its release on October 28. "Dark Water balances being completely realistic while being completely ludicrous," said Rich Farrelly, lead-level designer at Infinity Ward.
EA Is Closing The Servers Of Four Games In November
EA is closing the online servers for a number of older online games, including Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars and its expansion Kane's Wrath, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, and Mercenaries 2: World in Flames. The servers will be shut down on November 9, TrueAchievements reports, giving fans just a few months to revisit the games' online play and earn a handful of online-only achievements.
Final Fantasy XIV Director Wants To Make "One More MMORPG From Scratch" Before He Dies
Final Fantasy XIV director Naoki Yoshida wants to make one more MMORPG "from scratch" before he dies. "I am a game designer, so I always have several ideas for games," Yoshida said in a recent interview with Inverse. "I can't talk about them here, but I think that goes for any game designer. I am the kind of person who's happy as long as they can make games, so while there isn't anything in particular, I occasionally think that I would like to make one more MMORPG title, from scratch, before I die."
Fortnite Dragon Ball Super Crossover: All Skins, Weapons, Quests, And More
The Fortnite Dragon Ball crossover is officially here following weeks of rumors, leaks, and teases, and it's one of the most expansive collaborations in the battle royale's history. Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma skins have been added to the game, with all but Beerus sporting alternate styles. Elsewhere in the game, new Dragon Ball weapons, Creative mode maps, and a limited-time free battle pass-like rewards track bring players a ton more to see and do in Fortnite all inspired by Dragon Ball Super. Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite x Dragon Ball event.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Dates, Early Access, And Details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will launch on October 28, rebooting the title in 2022 and reuniting players with the series' iconic characters from Task Force 141. Here is everything you need to know in order to get hands-on with the game before launch. Modern Warfare 2 MP beta...
DC Comics's Black Adam And Stripe From Gremlins Will Join MultiVersus During Season 1
MultiVersus Season One begins today, with a brand-new battle pass and two confirmed new characters in Rick and Morty. However, Warner Bros. and Player First Games are celebrating the start of the new season with two more new characters coming in the first season: Black Adam and Stripe. Black Adam...
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2, WoW: Dragonflight Release Dates Might Have Just Leaked
Release dates for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and World of Warcraft: Dragonflight may have leaked, if an image that circulated on the WoW subreddit which reportedly showed global release times for a number of Activision Blizzard products is to be believed. The since deleted image appeared to show internal...
Xbox Game Pass Titles For Second Half Of August 2022 Include Four Day-One New Releases
The next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles have been announced, the the list includes one title launching today, August 16, and four additional day-one new releases by the end of the month. Eight titles in all are headed to Game Pass before the month is out, barring any additional surprises.
Pokemon Unite: Basics Of Boost Emblems
Pokemon Unite had its one-year anniversary a few weeks ago and featured celebratory login rewards, new commemorative skins, discounts, anniversary missions, and bonuses for players returning after a long enough hiatus. Glaceon alongside Buzzwole released, and Tyranitar is approaching soon. The game has not slowed down with new content released each month from its initial release.
