Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
We could see shower activity begin Wednesday afternoon
Our skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night and we can expect lows to be scattered through the 50s. Wednesday is going to be the hottest day we see this week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. We will have some moisture moving in, so look for about a 20-30% chance of some scattered showers. This will subside as we lose our daytime heating, and skies will stay mostly cloudy Wednesday night.
KTVZ
Heat Advisory issued August 16 at 7:26PM PDT until August 18 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s expected below. 4000 feet. Low temperatures early Thursday morning generally. in the 60s, but locally lower 70s on middle and upper slopes. * WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in. Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades. *...
KTVZ
A heat advisory begins Wednesday morning
A heat advisory begins Wednesday at 11 a.m. and goes until Friday at 11 p.m. It is in place for Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras, and Warm Springs. Winds become light and variable after midnight. Expect to be sunny and a little warmer Tuesday. Sunny, hot conditions Wednesday will see a little moisture move in as well. This will give us a chance for some scattered thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Skies will stay partly cloudy Wednesday night, but the chance of thunderstorms will diminish when we lose the daytime heating.
KTVZ
3 dead in crash on Highway 101 along Oregon Coast
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) — Three people died in a crash involving two vehicles on the Oregon Coast, Oregon State Police troopers said. The crash south of Lincoln City at Gleneden Beach happened Monday morning on Highway 101, police said. Oregon State Police confirmed to KPTV that three people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVZ
Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Office of the Medical Investigator has determined that the fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor and producer Alec Baldwin last year was an accident. The office issued its determination after completing an autopsy of Halyna Hutchins and reviewing law enforcement reports. Some of those reports were made public Monday by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. Prosecutors have not yet decided if any charges will be filed in the case. An FBI analysis of the revolver in Baldwin’s hand during the Oct. 21 rehearsal suggested it was in working order at the time and would not have discharged unless the trigger had been pulled.
KTVZ
Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has begun a partial hand recount of this month’s decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights. Nine of the state’s 105 counties were forced to do the recount by two Republican activists. Voters earlier this month rejected a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to further restrict abortion or ban it. The measure failed by 18 percentage points or 165,000 votes statewide. But state law allows any registered voter to ask for a recount on a statewide ballot question, and the two GOP activists provided credit cards to cover the roughly $120,000 in costs.
Comments / 0