Greene County Man Facing Charges Following Deadly Crash in Bethlehem

A Greene County man is facing charges following deadly crash that happened in Bethlehem over the weekend. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says 52-year-old Samuel Keir of Hannacroix was driving in the area of Route 396 and Starr Road Sunday night when his pickup truck struck a vehicle that rolled through a stop sign. The woman in that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff says Keir's license had been revoked due to a previous drunk driving conviction. He's scheduled to be in court next month.
County Sheriff’s Office: Individuals steal items from local business

Two individuals stole items from a local business on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, Joshua J. Morris, 43, and an unidentified individual stole copper wire from the Suit-Kote Corporation in Cortlandville. Morris and the individual then proceeded to flee on foot through a field, the report notes.
1 driver dead, 1 arrested after Bethlehem car crash

The Albany County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly Bethlehem car crash. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a two-car accident at the intersection of Bridge Street and Starr Road. Police say the diver of one car was arrested. The driver of the other car was...
Florida Woman Charged For Calling Police Over 11,000 Times

A Florida woman was arrested after making over 11,000 calls to a police emergency communications center and harassing employees, according to The Smoking Gun. Investigators say 50-year-old Carla Jefferson “harasses, belittles, swears at, argues with” workers who answer her phone calls, to the St. Petersburg Police Department and Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. These "vulgar" calls reportedly contained "extreme expletives, sexual innuendo," and insults. Officials say she admitted to making these calls, saying she "loves playing this game."
Report: Police investigating scene of serious accident in Lee

ONEIDA COUNTY- Emergency responders are investigating the scene of a serious accident that occurred early Tuesday in Oneida County. It happened shortly before 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Skinner and Brookfield Roads, town of Lee, according to the Sheriff’s Office. So far, details were still limited as of this report, however; WKTV has confirmed that at-least one person has died.
NY State investigates House of Mercy following fatal stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State is investigating a homeless shelter in Rochester that shut down a week ago after a resident was killed and another was injured during a brutal stabbing incident. Those left homeless after the horrific crime have been lingering outside the building, waiting for the...
Pennsylvania State Police investigate retail theft at Kohls

Pennsylvania State Police is currently investigating retail thefts that took place on July 18 and August 12. These thefts took place at Kohl’s Department Store located at 1906 Keystone Drive in Summit Township. The two male suspects reportedly took over $600 in merchandise. The suspects were last seen leaving the store without purchasing the items […]
Man drowns in northern New York

ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
Troopers: Local man charged in town of Lee domestic dispute

LEE- A man from Oneida County is faced with various accusations stemming from complaints of a domestic incident earlier this week, authorities say. Matthew A. Bush, 25, of Lee, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lee) Thursday afternoon. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of menacing in the second-degree (weapon), criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth-degree (w/intent to use).
