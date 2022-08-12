Read full article on original website
2 Syracuse men fake armed robbery of $3,700 bank deposit, deputies say
Onondaga, N.Y. — Two Syracuse men were arrested for faking an armed robbery at a bank in the town of Onondaga Sunday, deputies said. Josh J. Phillips, 31, of Syracuse, called 911 at 1:38 p.m. to report the robbery from the parking lot of Key Bank at 4892 West Seneca Turnpike, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Greene County Man Facing Charges Following Deadly Crash in Bethlehem
A Greene County man is facing charges following deadly crash that happened in Bethlehem over the weekend. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says 52-year-old Samuel Keir of Hannacroix was driving in the area of Route 396 and Starr Road Sunday night when his pickup truck struck a vehicle that rolled through a stop sign. The woman in that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff says Keir's license had been revoked due to a previous drunk driving conviction. He's scheduled to be in court next month.
Man faces gun charges after threats, cache of guns found in Van Buren home, troopers say
Van Buren, N.Y. — A Van Buren man faces 11 weapons charges after police say he threatened people with guns and they found a cache of weapons in his home, including assault-style rifles. Police found nine guns in his home including an AR-15-style and AK-47-style rifles with seven high-capacity...
Two men caught stealing copper wire – one arrested, one flees
On August 11th, law enforcement responded to Suit Kote Crushed Stone located on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville after receiving reports of two men stealing copper wire from the business.
County Sheriff’s Office: Individuals steal items from local business
Two individuals stole items from a local business on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, Joshua J. Morris, 43, and an unidentified individual stole copper wire from the Suit-Kote Corporation in Cortlandville. Morris and the individual then proceeded to flee on foot through a field, the report notes.
Florida Teen Accidentally Calls County Commissioner About Selling Drugs
A Florida man accused of being a drug dealer made a big oopsie with law enforcement, according to WKMG. Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins was busy on Sunday (August 14) sending calls to residents about upcoming elections when he got a strange callback from one of the numbers. “The guy...
1 driver dead, 1 arrested after Bethlehem car crash
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly Bethlehem car crash. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a two-car accident at the intersection of Bridge Street and Starr Road. Police say the diver of one car was arrested. The driver of the other car was...
Florida Woman Charged For Calling Police Over 11,000 Times
A Florida woman was arrested after making over 11,000 calls to a police emergency communications center and harassing employees, according to The Smoking Gun. Investigators say 50-year-old Carla Jefferson “harasses, belittles, swears at, argues with” workers who answer her phone calls, to the St. Petersburg Police Department and Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. These "vulgar" calls reportedly contained "extreme expletives, sexual innuendo," and insults. Officials say she admitted to making these calls, saying she "loves playing this game."
Report: Police investigating scene of serious accident in Lee
ONEIDA COUNTY- Emergency responders are investigating the scene of a serious accident that occurred early Tuesday in Oneida County. It happened shortly before 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Skinner and Brookfield Roads, town of Lee, according to the Sheriff’s Office. So far, details were still limited as of this report, however; WKTV has confirmed that at-least one person has died.
Mississippi man arrested in burglary less than two weeks after previous felony charge
Mississippi man arrested on burglary charge less than two weeks after a previous felony charge. On August 14, 2022, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to a burglary in the 1700 block of East Jackson Avenue. After investigation, Earnest Sears, 21, of Oxford, was taken into custody and charged with...
State police searching for 14-year-old boy reported missing in Herkimer County
New York State Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy reported missing in Herkimer County. According to police, Cruise Desjardins was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 11, around 8:30 p.m. at McKensy Place in German Flatts. Cruise is 6 feet tall, about 125 pounds with brown eyes and black hair....
NY State investigates House of Mercy following fatal stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State is investigating a homeless shelter in Rochester that shut down a week ago after a resident was killed and another was injured during a brutal stabbing incident. Those left homeless after the horrific crime have been lingering outside the building, waiting for the...
Police believe alcohol was factor in West Bloomfield motorcycle crash
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police believe alcohol was a factor in a motorcycle crash that happened overnight in West Bloomfield Township. Officials announced around 3:30 a.m. Monday (Aug. 15) that Orchard Lake Road was being shut down from the north side of Gateway Plaza to 14 Mile Road due to a crash.
State Police searching for missing Herkimer teen
The search is on for Cruise T. Desjardins, 14, of German Flatts. Police say that the teen was last seen around 8:30 pm on August 11 on McKensy Place in town
Mississippi moving company owner arrested for embezzlement after police recover stolen items from multiple victims
The owner of a Mississippi moving company has been arrested and charged with embezzlement. The Oxford Police Department has arrested Spyder Moving Services owner Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin after executing several search warrants for his arrest. After a lengthy investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division into Spyder Moving Services,...
Pennsylvania State Police investigate retail theft at Kohls
Pennsylvania State Police is currently investigating retail thefts that took place on July 18 and August 12. These thefts took place at Kohl’s Department Store located at 1906 Keystone Drive in Summit Township. The two male suspects reportedly took over $600 in merchandise. The suspects were last seen leaving the store without purchasing the items […]
Man drowns in northern New York
ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
Oswego man deputies say was killed by 79-year-old neighbor identified
Scriba, N.Y. — A 64-year-old Oswego man was killed by his 79-year-old neighbor Thursday evening following a long-term neighbor dispute, deputies said. Stephen Falise, of Scriba, was fatally shot with a shotgun on his own property, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
Woman’s Remains Found in Remote Area of Upstate NY, Can You Identify Her Jewelry – State Police Ask for Help
The remains of an adult woman have been located in a remote area of Upstate New York and State Police have released photos of the woman's jewelry in hopes that someone can help identify her, and ultimately notify her family. At this time, State Police don't know if the unidentified...
Troopers: Local man charged in town of Lee domestic dispute
LEE- A man from Oneida County is faced with various accusations stemming from complaints of a domestic incident earlier this week, authorities say. Matthew A. Bush, 25, of Lee, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lee) Thursday afternoon. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of menacing in the second-degree (weapon), criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth-degree (w/intent to use).
