Read full article on original website
Related
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several Officers Were Working A Scene On The East Side Overnight…
Several Officers Were Working A Scene On The East Side Overnight…. At least 20 officers were reported to be working a scene on the East side overnight. It happened in the 300 block of S Gardiner. Unknown what has happened. Sources told us it appears that police kicked in the...
rockfordscanner.com
Ooops, Guess it would help if I added the location… LOL (Sorry)
Ooops, Guess it would help if I added the location… LOL. Sorry about that. The witness only said “9th street”. Motorcycle Accident With Injuries. This morning around 6:20 a guy going WAY to fast wiped out on his motorcycle after hitting two road construction signs. I saw the whole thing, a construction worker called 911 while another neighbor and I tried to help until they came. Injuries were pretty severe.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a major scene in Machesney Park
UPDATE: Police kicked in the door of a residence…. Sources are reporting a major scene in Machesney Park. It happened this morning near Anjali Way. Several officers and a crime scene unit/coroner were on scene. Unknown what happened, and WCSO have not released any information. If WCSO releases information, we...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Barricaded Subject/Standoff Situation Developing In Rockford
We have received reports of a large police presence in the area of Kishwaukee Street and 2nd Avenue, with the police focused on a location in the 300 block of S 4th Street. We have been told this is a barricaded subject that was possibly involved in the double shooting of a adult female and juvenile male earlier today in Rockford.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Investigating Another Shooting Incident in Rockford
Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Rockford. This one happened around 5:45 pm last night near Court and John. Reports of multiple shots that were fired. Unconfirmed reports are saying 1 person may have been shot. Reports of several property damages in the area. Rockford PD have not, and...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of A Double Shooting On The East Side
Black male, approx. 33 years old, bald, Brown eyes, White shirt, Black pants with a stripe, Blue and White shoes…. Headed towards the 15th ave and Kishwaukee area. Officials have not released any information to confirm this. Reports Of A Double Shooting On The East Side. Details are minimal right...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a fire in Loves Park.
Sources are reporting a fire in Loves Park. It happened this morning on Venus ct. Reports of a fire in the yard, that spread to the front stairs of the residence. LPFD arrived on scene quickly, and extinguished the fire. No reports of injuries. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please...
Rockford teen shoots man after argument
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a teenager that they said shot a man after an argument. A 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital around 1:55 p.m. Sunday, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers were told that the victim was walking in the 200 block of […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Reported In Rockford This Morning
At approximately 5:40 this morning emergency personnel were called to the 500 block of N Church Street for a stabbing victim. The severity of injuries is unknown at this time. Rockford Police confirmed they are investigating a stabbing this morning but no other details have been released. We will update...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Victim Stabbed In The Throat At A Local Business
Sources are reporting a major scene at a local business. Rockford PD have not released any information. Sources told us a suspect stabbed a victim during a robbery attempt at the Walgreens at Auburn and Central this morning. Unknown if the robbery was to the business, or to a citizen.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a lot of emergency personnel were working a scene in Candlewick.
Sources are reporting a lot of emergency personnel were working a scene in Candlewick. Boone County Police are encrypted, and have not released any information. Sources told us a vehicle crashed into a garage in the 400 block of Talladega,. in Candlewick around noon today. We have conflicting reports on...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: 15TH AVENUE IMPROVEMENTS
Beginning Monday August 22, 2022, 15th Avenue and Seminary Street intersection will. be closed to all traffic thru Thursday August 25, 2022. Immediately following, 15th. Avenue will be reduced to one lane traffic heading eastbound only from Nelson Blvd. to Kishwaukee Street for water main construction. A detour route will...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: 2 Different Accidents on the West Side.
That happened overnight on the West side. The first one happened in downtown Rockford near Main and State around 2:20am. Injuries were being reported. Shortly afterwards around 2:40 am, there was a hit and run. That was a hit and run accident near Main and Marchesano. A vehicle crashed into...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Not quite as humid today
Not quite as humid today with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s and the coolest temperatures occurring near the lake. Similar weather is then expected through most of the rest of this week. While some spotty precipitation cannot be ruled out today or tomorrow, rain chances as a whole will remain minimal through Friday with most areas expected to stay dry until then.
WIFR
Rockford man allegedly knifed by female intruder
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old Rockford man was treated for injuries early Saturday after police say a woman attempted to stab him in his apartment. Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, August 13, Rockford police dispatched to a residence in the 500 block N. Church Street for a report of a stabbing.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sometimes That Elevator Door Opens And….
Where at: Parking garage elevator/200 block of S Church St. Apparently someone got a bonus tonight when their elevator door opened…. It happened around 8:00 tonight at a parking garage in the 200 block of S Church Street in Rockford. A citizen reportedly hits the button on the elevator and...
Rockford woman arrested for shots fired
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Rolls Over Multiple Times, Injuries Being Reported… Avoid The Area
Vehicle Rolls Over Multiple Times, Injuries Being Reported…. It happened around 11:40 am near Spring Creek and Olson. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has rolled over multiple times. The vehicle is now in the ditch, on its rooftop. Unknown if the jaws of life are needed. Unknown on the...
WIFR
Rockford man knifed by female intruder; investigation underway
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old Rockford man was treated for injuries early Saturday after he found a female intruder in his apartment. Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, August 13, Rockford police dispatched to a residence in the 500 block N. Church Street for a report of a stabbing. When...
Rockford 15-year-old with loaded gun arrested
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old from Rockford is in Juvenile Detention after a loaded handgun was found on him. Rockford Police SCOPE officers responded to the 2700 block of Broadway around 8:55 p.m. Thursday for a report of suspicious persons near Broadway Food and Liquor, according to the department. Officers found two people matching […]
Comments / 14