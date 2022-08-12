Ooops, Guess it would help if I added the location… LOL. Sorry about that. The witness only said “9th street”. Motorcycle Accident With Injuries. This morning around 6:20 a guy going WAY to fast wiped out on his motorcycle after hitting two road construction signs. I saw the whole thing, a construction worker called 911 while another neighbor and I tried to help until they came. Injuries were pretty severe.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO