Gordo Man Charged with Manslaughter for Deadly February Wreck in Tuscaloosa
A West Alabama man is facing manslaughter charges six months after he allegedly ran a red light and caused a deadly accident in Tuscaloosa. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, a grand jury indicted Jonathan Ray Booth in June and he was arrested on that charge this week.
wbrc.com
Person shot at apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night. It happened at the South Hampton Villa Apartments on Dugan Ave shortly after 10 p.m. Police say one man was shot. His injuries are considered non life-threatening. No one is in custody at this...
Birmingham teen fatally injured in shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham teen was fatally injured in a shooting on Friday, August 12, at approximately 5:50 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 18-year-old Alfred Lorenzo Jenkins, Jr. sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 4000 block Messer Airport Highway in Birmingham. Jenkins was […]
Teen gunned down in ambush at Birmingham gas station now identified
The name of a teen killed when he was ambushed in the doorway of a Birmingham gas station Friday evening has now been released. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the slain teen as Alfred Lorenzo Jenkins Jr. He just turned 18 in July. The barrage of...
UPDATE: JeffCo Deputies arrest and charge 50-year-old man with capital murder
UPDATE: Suspect Henry Edward Freeman was taken into custody on Monday, August 15, at approximately 11:25 a.m. and booked into the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham. Freeman is being charged with capital murder in the shooting death of his son, 29-year-old Dandrei Freeman, on Sunday night. Freeman was taken into custody at another family member’s […]
JeffCo deputies seek father involved in killing of 29-year-old son
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the father involved in killing his 29-year-old son on Sunday, August 14, just before 11:00 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Dandrei Stepfon Freeman, 29, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported domestic assault. Henry Edward Freeman, […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim shot while sitting in vehicle
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the male victim shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle on Friday, August 12, at approximately 2 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Courtney Montez Craig, 35, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries while sitting in a vehicle […]
August 16, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
wbrc.com
Jefferson County’s HVIP is hiring
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program designed to support victims and families of gun violence in Jefferson County is now hiring. Jefferson County’s health leaders are hoping to get the Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program, or HVIP, up and running before the end of the year, but they need to hire some essential staff first.
wbrc.com
BPD looking for vehicle with stolen municipal Ala. plate possibly used in shootings
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a vehicle of interest which they said has possibly been used during recent shootings in the city. The vehicle is described as a white Ford Explorer, with a stolen municipal Alabama license plate, number 29166MU. If you have any...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police Chief says city’s curfew for children under 17 will be enforced
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin reminded parents and caregivers about the curfew law for children under the age of 17, and Birmingham’s Police Chief plans to enforce it. Chief Scott Thurmond said the city put the law in place to keep your kids safe and keep...
Search underway for missing 15-year-old girl not seen for weeks in Jefferson County
FORESTDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl who has not been seen in almost two weeks. Simayah Branch was last seen Aug. 3 wearing black shorts and a black top in the Forestdale area. She is described as being 5’2″ and […]
Birmingham PD investigates crash that claims two lives
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a crash that claimed the life of two people on Sunday, August 14, around 1:20 a.m. According to the BPD, South Precinct officers were dispatched to 230 20th Street South (Publix Midtown) on a report of a traffic accident. “Officers arrived […]
Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
Adamsville man killed in I-65 SB crash in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An Adamsville man was killed in an I-65 Southbound crash in Birmingham on Friday, August 12, at approximately 7:46 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 53-year-old Ronald Jay Holt was the driver of a motor vehicle stalled in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 when struck from […]
1 killed in attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The second suspect is now in custody. ORIGINAL: Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning near Cheaha State Park. According to officers, the shooting was a result of an attempted robbery. The victim of the robbery was shot and killed on a National Forest […]
wbrc.com
Helena Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Helena Police Officers confirmed they found a missing 15-year-old girl Tuesday. She had been reported missing by family members. From Helena PD: “We are happy to share that Jaden has been located and is safe.”
Teen dies after ambush shooting at Birmingham Shell station
A teen has died after he was ambushed in the doorway of a Birmingham gas station Friday evening. A barrage of gunfire erupted just before 6 p.m. Friday at the Shell station in the 4000 block of Messer Airport Highway. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the victim was wounded when a...
Arrest made in connection to Bessemer shooting
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in connection to the Bessemer shooting that left a woman dead Wednesday night. According to Chief Michael Roper, on Aug. 10, officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle but it fled towards Birmingham and stopped in the area of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd and Appalachee Street. […]
Two Birmingham people killed in crash after vehicle strikes tree
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Two Birmingham people were killed in a crash after their vehicle struck a tree Sunday, August 14, at approximately 1:18 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Anthony Miekeco Penny, 36, was the driver and Phoebe Olivia Hurst, 30, was the passenger of an Infinity G37 that lost […]
