ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Person shot at apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night. It happened at the South Hampton Villa Apartments on Dugan Ave shortly after 10 p.m. Police say one man was shot. His injuries are considered non life-threatening. No one is in custody at this...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham teen fatally injured in shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham teen was fatally injured in a shooting on Friday, August 12, at approximately 5:50 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 18-year-old Alfred Lorenzo Jenkins, Jr. sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 4000 block Messer Airport Highway in Birmingham. Jenkins was […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
The Trussville Tribune

JeffCo deputies seek father involved in killing of 29-year-old son

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the father involved in killing his 29-year-old son on Sunday, August 14, just before 11:00 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Dandrei Stepfon Freeman, 29, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported domestic assault. Henry Edward Freeman, […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

August 16, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Shooting#Violent Crime
wbrc.com

Jefferson County’s HVIP is hiring

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program designed to support victims and families of gun violence in Jefferson County is now hiring. Jefferson County’s health leaders are hoping to get the Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program, or HVIP, up and running before the end of the year, but they need to hire some essential staff first.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham PD investigates crash that claims two lives

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a crash that claimed the life of two people on Sunday, August 14, around 1:20 a.m. According to the BPD, South Precinct officers were dispatched to 230 20th Street South (Publix Midtown) on a report of a traffic accident. “Officers arrived […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
The Trussville Tribune

Adamsville man killed in I-65 SB crash in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An Adamsville man was killed in an I-65 Southbound crash in Birmingham on Friday, August 12, at approximately 7:46 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 53-year-old Ronald Jay Holt was the driver of a motor vehicle stalled in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 when struck from […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The second suspect is now in custody. ORIGINAL: Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning near Cheaha State Park. According to officers, the shooting was a result of an attempted robbery. The victim of the robbery was shot and killed on a National Forest […]
wbrc.com

Helena Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Helena Police Officers confirmed they found a missing 15-year-old girl Tuesday. She had been reported missing by family members. From Helena PD: “We are happy to share that Jaden has been located and is safe.”
HELENA, AL
CBS 42

Arrest made in connection to Bessemer shooting

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in connection to the Bessemer shooting that left a woman dead Wednesday night. According to Chief Michael Roper, on Aug. 10, officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle but it fled towards Birmingham and stopped in the area of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd and Appalachee Street. […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy