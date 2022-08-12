ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Did Sandman Need More Constantine? Why Did Bluey Dismiss Fart Trial? Was Password Clue a Pissah? And More Qs!

By Vlada Gelman, Matt Webb Mitovich, Kimberly Roots, Rebecca Iannucci, Ryan Schwartz, Nick Caruso, Keisha Hatchett and Andy Swift
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gptuo_0hEpL6al00

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Better Call Saul , All Rise , So You Think You Can Dance and Password !

1 | Prey made a point to work in the antique pistol seen in Predator 2 , but how did it end up in the aliens’ possession in that first sequel? Or is that for a potential Prey 2 to tie up?

2 | Don’t you wish that The Sandman could’ve found some way to work Jenna Coleman’s modern-day Johanna Constantine into another episode before the end of Season 1?

3 | Oh, come on. Wouldn’t Blood & Treasure ‘s Arthur Chan have  immediately smelled a rat when a random, beautiful stranger begins chatting casually about Genghis Khan? So soon after Simon approached him about same?

4 | Were you sure that The Chi ‘s EJ was going to interrupt Kiesha and Emmett’s early-morning tryst… only to have the situation become so much worse when Tiff was the one who walked in on them?

5 | As Evil viewer/TVLine reader Adam noted: “Grace had a group of priests (in sunglasses), guarding her every move at Chucky Cheese,” but only one guard kinda near her door at night?

6 | Given the latest and considerable happenings on Westworld , is there any way this Sunday’s season finale is not a series finale?

7 | https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rq0DE_0hEpL6al00 Better Call Saul fans, did you catch this El Camino Easter egg? (Alaska served as Jesse’s final destination, which Mike had dubbed “the last frontier.”) And was each glimpse at Kim’s new life more sorrowful than the next? Inane conversations with her beau? Bad sex? Instant coffee? “Vanilla or strawberry?”

8 | https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ItuGH_0hEpL6al00 Who do you think will win Raw ‘s Women’s Tag Team tournament? Are you holding out hope that Sasha Banks and Naomi will return now that Triple H is in charge of creative? And don’t Seth Rollins’ tights remind of you of the carpet in a ’90s arcade?

9 | How odd is it that Only Murders in the Building Season 2 has now introduced multiple characters — Charles’ dad, Mabel’s dad, Howard’s new love interest — and not given them proper names? And does the fact that the show managed to have a well-lit blackout episode prove there’s just no excuse for how poorly lit some series have gotten over the past decade?

10 | After watching All Rise for two seasons on CBS, were you taken aback by Lola and Robin’s very sexy makeup session in the midseason finale? Were you yelling at Emily not to open the door during the lockdown — or to at least ask for the person knocking to slip their ID under the door? And are you wondering how Sikes got a knife and gun past security into the HOJ?

11 | With the addition of Jon Hamm’s “ powerful, corporate titan “, what are the chances The Morning Show Season 3 mirrors the Warner Bros. Discovery merger and makes him a stand-in for CEO David Zaslav (or new CNN boss Chris Licht)? And will one of his first major decisions be to shutter instant streaming failure CNN+ — err, we mean UBA+ ?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tKDKT_0hEpL6al00 12 | In the new Bluey episodes, is it us or did the girls’ voices change a bit? Who do you think was in the wrong in the “Omelette” episode? And need we wonder why vaguely racy episodes from the Australian run (like “Family Meeting,” in which a trial is held to determine whether Bandit farted in Bluey’s face) didn’t make it to Disney+?

13 | Will Resident Alien ‘s Detective Liv ever get the respect she deserves? And any chance that Jessup’s Detective Lena Torres might be a possible future love interest for Sheriff Mike?

14 | Big Brother fans: Anyone else miss the days when houseguests delivered savage sound bites off the cuff, as opposed to the atrocious scripted schlock the Diary Room forces them to say nowadays? Also, surely Taylor will come out of this season with a formal Lay’s endorsement deal, right?

15 | If So You Think You Can Dance lives to see Season 18, what would be the No. 1 format change on your wish list? (Ours: Let America vote again, please!) And can they bring back accredited dance experts? And extended choreo rounds where we really get to know the dancers before they reach the Top 20?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k92BI_0hEpL6al00 16 | Why did NBC’s Password revival go with “creepy” for the tone of its “ The password is …” voiceover? Do you think Jimmy Fallon “accidentally” blurted that one password on purpose? And on Night 2, did it take you a moment to realize where Heidi Klum was going with her “urination” clue?

17 | Did Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin jump the shArk by revealing that it’s set in the same universe as Riverdale, or do you welcome the objectively insane twist?

18 | https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42QkZ0_0hEpL6al00 Did the Field of Dreams game ‘s off-white pinstriped batting helmets clashing with the white pinstriped uniforms make anyone else irrationally angry?

19 | Was the best part of The Late Show ‘s Severance spoof the brief mash-up with The Office , or Colbert’s dance party to Smash Mouth’s “All Star”?

20 | For All Mankind viewers, are you shocked Danny survived the season and didn’t sacrifice his life in a move meant to redeem the character? Was there another doctor on Polaris to help deliver Kelly’s baby? And didn’t the finale’s opening montage have a very Lost /Desmond vibe?

Hit the comments with your answers — and any other Qs you care to share!

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Might Good Witch Return? Hallmark Offers Updates on MIA Franchises

Click here to read the full article. Hallmark Media president/CEO Wonya Lucas and programming EVP Lisa Hamilton Daly know how much their viewers love and miss certain franchises. Yet when it comes to Good Witch (which ended over a year ago) and Signed, Sealed, Delivered, the execs are not ready to confirm any return timetables. Good Witch ended its run in July 2021, with a Season 7/series finale in which Cassie (played by Catherine Bell) saved the cousins’ imperiled magic, Stephanie and Adam decide to tie the knot (but Donovan and Abigail broke up) and Cassie’s brother Vincent returned to Middleton. Most...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Dark Winds Names Hell on Wheels EP as New Season 2 Showrunner

Click here to read the full article. AMC is welcoming back a longtime collaborator to oversee Dark Winds Season 2. John Wirth — whose previous credits include Hell on Wheels and sister network SundanceTV’s Hap and Leonard — will take over as showrunner on the acclaimed drama, succeeding Vince Calandra (Castle Rock) in the role. “We are thrilled to welcome John Wirth, someone we know well and have collaborated with so successfully on multiple shows – most notably Hell on Wheels – to the Dark Winds creative team,” AMC Studios president Dan McDermott said Wednesday. “This series quickly became one of...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Insecure's Yvonne Orji to Headline Netflix Bodybuilding Drama (Report)

Click here to read the full article. Coming off of her Emmy-nominated run as Insecure‘s Molly, Yvonne Orji reportedly has been tapped to lead a new drama series at Netflix. As reported by our sister site Deadline, Stronger (working title) would star Orji as a single mom who “becomes obsessed with bodybuilding” as she toes “the surprisingly tenuous line separating self-empowerment from self-destruction.” Sheldon Turner, who was Academy Award-nominated for his Up in the Air screenplay, created and would pen the prospective series. In addition to her five-season Insecure run, Orji’s previous TV credits include episodes of Jane the Virgin and A Black Lady Sketch Show, the Hulu buddy comedy Vacation Friends, the HBO special Momma, I Made It, and an April episode of ABC’s The Wonder Years reboot. More from TVLineCamila Mendes, Maya Hawke Team Up to Do Revenge in Netflix Movie TrailerQ-Force Cancelled at NetflixThe Sandman's Gwendoline Christie: Shapewear Is Hell and Other Post-Finale Musings From Lucifer HerselfBest of TVLineTV Roles Recast: 25+ Times a Show Changed Actors Midstream (and Why)Stars Who Almost Played Other TV Roles — on Grey's Anatomy, NCIS, Lost, Gilmore Girls, Friends and Other ShowsTV Stars Almost Cast in Other Roles
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Password: I Was Ready to Groan Through NBC's Revival, But... It's Good — and Host Keke Palmer Is Great

Click here to read the full article. The first teaser for NBC’s Password did this revival zero favors, edited as it was to make a game about the quiet, considered exchange of clues and guesses seem amped up, madcap and rife with Jimmy Fallon antics. But having now screened multiple installments of the eight-episode summertime revival (which kicks off tonight at 10/9c, followed by a Wednesday-at-9 outing), I can report — with more than a bit of surprise, I admit — that the new Password is… not bad? And even a lot of fun at times. No, I’m still not a...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
TVLine

Armie Hammer Hit With Disturbing Allegations in Trailer for Discovery+ Docuseries — Plus, Get Release Date

Click here to read the full article. Armie Hammer‘s secrets are about to come to light: The three-part documentary series House of Hammer will premiere on Discovery+ on Friday, Sept. 2, TVLine has learned. Discovery+ has also released a trailer for the docuseries — warning: it contains sexually explicit and disturbing content — with Armie’s ex Courtney Vucekovich and artist Julia Morrison sharing texts and DMs they say are from Hammer that describe sexual fantasies of extreme bondage, cannibalism and tying a woman up in a public place and “making her body free use.” The women say Hammer is charming at...
MOVIES
TVLine

Big Brother Recap: Which Houseguest Was Shown the Back Door in Week 5?

Big Brother 24‘s Daniel might not know the exact name of the Leftovers alliance, but he has correctly identified all seven houseguests that are in it. And yet, that information has barely helped him as he’s tried to wrangle enough votes to stay this week — a strategy that, bafflingly, involved talking about The Leftovers directly to one of its members, Joseph. OK, then! Let’s break down the events of Thursday’s eviction episode: THE STRATEGY | Following the veto meeting, Daniel is confident — as he should be, admittedly — that he’s sussed out the seven members of the house’s main alliance, which he...
TV SERIES
RadarOnline

Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning

Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Jon Hamm
Person
Robin
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy Star Shares First Look at Season 19's Surgical Rookies

The Grey’s Anatomy newbies are all decked out in scrubs and ready to get to work in a photo shared by star James Pickens Jr. on Instagram. Pictured alongside the original cast member are a quintet of first-year surgical residents who are joining the long-running ABC drama next season. “Let’s give a warm welcome to the new Interns of the Grey’s family, excited for season 19,” Pickens Jr. wrote alongside the image. From left to right, there’s Niko Terho — who starred opposite Grey’s‘ Jake Borelli in the 2020 Freeform movie The Thing About Harry — as Lucas Adams, who is determined to prove...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Pennyworth Season 3 Gets October Premiere on HBO Max — and a Pretty Hilarious Title Change

Click here to read the full article. Season 3 of Pennyworth — which with its move from Epix to HBO Max has apparently been rechristened Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler (#OnTheNose) — is set for an October release, the teaser trailer above reveals. No details on the precise premiere date or rollout plan for the 10 new episodes have yet been detailed. The DC origin series follows Alfred Pennyworth (played by Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier who formed a security company in 1960s London and went to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and his wife Martha...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Jackass Forever to Bump Showtime's The Chi and City on a Hill This Sunday

A real Jackass is getting in the way of Showtime‘s two Sunday-night dramas. Showtime’s The Chi and City on a Hill will both be preempted this coming weekend, the cabler confirmed on Monday. In their place, the modest wintertime box office hit, Jackass Forever, will get a special airing on Sunday, Aug. 21 starting at 8/7c — thus saving The Chi from having to air a new episode opposite HBO’s House of the Dragon launch. The Chi and City on a Hill will resume their respective fifth and fourth seasons on Friday, Aug. 26 (via streaming/on-demand) and Sunday, Aug. 28 (airing on Showtime). The...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Eva Longoria to Star in Apple TV+'s Spain-Set Dramedy Land of Women

Click here to read the full article. Eva Longoria is returning to the land of series television: The Desperate Housewives alum is set to star in and executive-produce Land of Women, a new dramedy for Apple TV+, TVLine has learned. Land of Women — which has earned a six-episode series order from the streamer — stars Longoria as Gala, who is forced to flee New York City with her mother and college-age daughter when her husband implicates the whole family in a series of financial crimes. The three women hide out in a charming wine town in northern Spain that Gala’s mother...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sandman#The Late Show#The Good Wife#The Carpet#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Morning Show#Better Call Saul#El Camino Easter
TVLine

Prey Targets Hulu Premiere Record — Did You Watch the Predator Prequel?

Click here to read the full article. Prey slays. Hulu’s Predator prequel, which premiered on Aug. 5, has emerged as the 15-year-old streamer’s “No. 1 premiere to date,” and that includes all film and TV series debuts. Prey also stands as the most watched film premiere on Star+ (in Latin America) and Disney+ (under the Star Banner in all other territories). All superlatives are based on hours watched in the first three days of its release, though no detailed tallies were provided by producer 20th Century Studios. Sign up for Hulu to watch Prey Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago (specifically, the...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Only Murders Recap: Glitter Guy Revealed — But Is He Bunny's Killer?

Click here to read the full article. Another piece of Only Murders‘ Season 2 puzzle has been flipped over — and it’s a big one. At the end of Episode 8, “Hello Darkness,” Detective Kreps (played by Michael Rapaport) is revealed as Glitter Guy. Kreps just so happens to be in the neighborhood when the blackout ends and power is restored to the Arconia. He’d be well within his right to arrest Mabel for stabbing a man on the subway, but he doesn’t. As Kreps and Mabel are talking, Howard accidentally bumps into his left shoulder, which is clearly sore. The detective...
TV SERIES
TVLine

FBI's Shantel VanSanten Ponders Nina's Fate Once Maggie Returns

Click here to read the full article. Shantel VanSanten is “excited,” albeit uncertain, to see what the future holds for FBI‘s Special Agent Nina Chase once predecessor Maggie Bell (played by series vet Missy Peregrym) returns to action. To accommodate the springtime start of Peregrym’s maternity leave, Maggie was sent off-camera to recover from residual nerve damage after the sarin gas crisis in Episode 18. VanSanten — whose primary day job remains Apple TV+’s For All Mankind, which is currently in its third season — was in turn promoted to recurring status, as Nina stepped in as a temporary member of Jubal’s...
TV SERIES
TVLine

For All Mankind EPs Address Stevens Brothers Backlash ('Passion Is Passion'), Talk Danny's 'Fitting' Fate

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Friday’s For All Mankind Season 3 finale. Proceed at your own risk! As far as the For All Mankind showrunners are concerned, the viewer frustration with Danny and Jimmy Stevens is a good thing. In the second season, the elder brother made his first questionable move, when he had sex with Karen Baldwin, the mother of his childhood best friend and the wife of Danny’s surrogate father figure, Ed. The controversial storyline continued to rear its head as the current third season began this summer. Although nearly 10 years had passed since the tryst and Danny...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
TVLine

Tales of the Walking Dead Premiere Recap: Did the Spinoff's First Serving Leave You Hungry for More?

Once the first of the Tales of the Walking Dead was told in Sunday’s “Evie/Joe,” a single question loomed large: Did the premiere of the anthology series — the third spinoff of the AMC drama that wraps its 11-season run this fall — leave you eager to return for a second story… and a third… ? Before you answer in the comments section, let’s go over the plot that made a tag team of Terry Crews and Olivia Munn, shall we? As the episode got underway, we met Joe (Crews), an amiable survivalist who was doing just fine in his bunker a year after...
TV SERIES
TVLine

All Rise Boss Talks Midseason Finale's Potential Casualties, Lola's Betrayal

Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following contains spoilers for Tuesday’s All Rise midseason finale. Proceed at your own risk! All Rise closed out the first half of its third season with the show’s most dramatic episode yet. The eventful midseason finale saw the HOJ overrun by Brandon Page’s followers, including his very much armed righthand man Leo Sikes, who not only stabbed Ness, but also shot Luke and Teddy. Amy discovered Ness — who had just found out she passed the bar exam — bleeding out in a hallway, while Mark returned to his office after the authorities...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Release Schedule Revealed — Including Double-Episode Premiere

Prime Video’s Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power is getting an XL premiere — and at a special time. Amazon announced on Tuesday that the epic prequel saga will premiere Stateside on Thursday, Sept. 1 with its first two episodes, launching at the exact same time around the world as detailed below: PREMIERE (TWO EPISODES)* 6 pm PDT // Thursday, September 1 9 pm EDT // Thursday, September 1 10 pm Brazil // Thursday, September 1 2 am UK // Friday, September 2 3 am CEST // Friday, September 2 5:30 am IST // Friday, September 2 10 am JST // Friday, September 2 11 am AU //...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Jon Hamm Joins The Morning Show as 'Corporate Titan' in Season 3

Click here to read the full article. Goodbye Steve Carell, hello Jon Hamm! The Mad Men star has joined The Morning Show Season 3 in a “key role” opposite Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup, TVLine has learned. Hamm will play Paul Marks, “a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory, Alex and Bradley into his powerful orbit,” according to the official character breakdown. (What are the chances his first order of business is shuttering dead-on-arrival streaming service UBA+?) In addition, Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that Season 3 will begin production later this month. As previously reported, Charlotte...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

49K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy